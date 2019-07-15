Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Reschedule Date At Macon Speedway Postponed

Popular Series To Return To 1/5-Mile In 2020

(Macon, IL) Officials from Macon Speedway as well as the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series have announced that the potential July 23 reschedule date from an early season rainout will not take place due to scheduling conflicts. The event was originally scheduled to be run on Saturday, April 27 but heavy rains caused a cancellation.

The possibility of a Tuesday, July 23 reschedule date was announced but a number of conflicts in addition to the tour having an upcoming rigorous road trip have made series and track officials think twice about attempting to make up the event.

Macon Speedway and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials are looking ahead to 2020, when the series will return to the exciting high banked 1/5-mile dirt oval. The 2018 race drew one of the largest crowds ever to the Central Illinois facility. The series typically is scheduled to visit the 74-year old track in late April, each year. The tour has competed at the track five times with Bobby Pierce winning three and Jimmy Owens and Josh Richards claiming one apiece.

For Macon Speedway, the next couple of events on the schedule are big, starting with the KerbyStrong 100 set for this Saturday, July 20. The event will feature a 50-lap Decatur Building Trades Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Model feature, paying $2,000 to win and $200 to start. It’s the first time that the KerbyStrong event has featuring the Pro Late Models. The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds and Sportsman will also have higher paying events. Three other divisions will also race.

For the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the tour will be busy with events from July 16-July 20 from Aberdeen, South Dakota to Jackson, Minnesota and finishing up in Greenwood, Nebraska. Like many outdoor activities, the tour has been hit pretty hard with weather this year, suffering 14 rainouts.

For more information on upcoming events for Macon Speedway, visit www.maconracing.com. For information on the remainder of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for 2019, visit www.lucasdirt.com.