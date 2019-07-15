STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 7.15.2019

Below are the STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Late Model Rankings heading into the Lucas Oil Silver Dollar Nationals. The Lucas Oil Event will pay $53,000 to win at Joe Kosiski’s high-banked 4/10 mile oval located in Greenwood, Nebraska. This event is turning into a must attend event for the true dirt late model fan and driver. The event will kick-off this Thursday for a $10,000 to win event before running double heats and passing points on Friday before the 100 lap affair on Saturday. Jonathan Davenport is the defending champion of the event.

Re-capping last week Brian Shirley won the Summer National’s Championship over Bobby Pierce. Brian now has won the Hell Tour Back to Back ! Kent Robinson had a nice weekend picking up the Preliminary night win at Oakshade and came home 3rd Saturday night. K-Rob earlier in the year picked up a big win at Farmer City and now is sitting in the STLracing.com Top 25. The biggest surprise was Chris Keller of Michigan not only winning the Oakshade feature Saturday night but the way he dominated the race earning $10,000.

Ray Cook’s Southern Nationals kicked off last weekend as well Brandon Overton and Trent Ivey each picked up $10,000 to win events. Big Sexy won at Wythe and Little Head Knocker won at Cherokee.

The World of Outlaws wrapped up 3 nights of racing in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin over the weekend. 3 different winners took home $10,000. Brandon Sheppard continues to roll picking up the win at Grand Forks. Shane Clanton won at Ogilvie, and Chase Junghans won at Red Cedar. The series is off now until the biggest race in Illinois the Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury, Illinois. The PDC will pay $30,000 to win the last weekend of July.

The Lucas series just wrapped up running 4 consecutive nights – 2 at Tri-City Speedway at the Gundaker’s facility and a couple at Wheatland. Tyler Erb and Jimmy Owens picked up wins at Tri-City on the smooth slick 3/8 mile oval racking up $12,000 each for their wins. On to Wheatland at Lucas Oil Speedway “The O’ Show” Owens picked up another win and the point leader Jonathan Davenport won Sunday night. The features paid $15,000 to win both nights. The Lucas Series will now head to South Dakota and Jackson, Minnesota for a pair of point races before heading to Nebraska for the Silver Dollar Nationals.

The Rankings below saw a bit of a shake-up last week. Pierce and Lanigan each fell 3-spots while Jimmy Owens and Mike Marlar picked up the pace. Marlar had 3 podium finishes last weekend on the Lucas Oil Series and Owens picked up 2 wins. Ross Bailes is another one who is falling down the ladder as well as Devin Moran.

STLRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 2019 7.15.2019

1 Brandon Sheppard

2 Jonathan Davenport

3 Tyler Erb

4 Ricky Weiss

5 Jimmy Owens

6 Mike Marlar

7 Shane Clanton

8 Bobby Pierce

9 Tim McCreadie

10 Brandon Overton

11 Darrell Lanigan

12 Josh Richards

13 Ross Bailes

14 Dale McDowell

15 Brian Shirley

16 Chase Junghans

17 Chris Ferguson

18 Earl Pearson Jr.

19 Hudson O’Neal

20 Mason Zeigler

21 Shannon Babb

22 Chris Madden

23 Devin Moran

24 Kent Robinson

25 Michael Page

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks, and next week STLRacing.com will preview the Prairie Dirt Classic.