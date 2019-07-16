Lucas Oil Late Models Set for Mid-Week Events

BATAVIA, Ohio (July 15, 2019) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is set to invade South Dakota and Minnesota for a pair of mid-week events.

The national tour will invade Brown County Speedway in Aberdeen, S.D. on Tuesday before returning to Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn. on Wednesday.

Both events are expected to attract a powerful field of entries as drivers battle in a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win finale for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

Brown County Speedway is a historic 3/8-mile oval located at the Brown County (S.D.) Fairgrounds. The Bullet Sportswear Shootout has produced some of the most memorable racing in series history. The elite drivers of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series are once again expected to battle a strong field of local and regional standouts.

Tuesday’s event at Brown County Speedway will include B-Mods, Street Stocks, and Pure Stocks. The pit gates will open at 2:00 pm, followed by general admission gates at 4:00 pm. Hot laps will begin at 7:30 pm, followed by action-packed racing. For tickets and more information, visit: www.browncountyspeedway1.com.

Jackson Motorplex, located at the Jackson County (Minn.) Fairgrounds, is a state-of-the-art half-mile oval with countless amenities that is accustomed to thrilling, edge of your seat racing action. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will take center stage in the SeaFoam 50 – Presented by State Bank of Fairmont, along with Late Model Street Stocks and Racesaver Sprints.

The pit gates at Jackson Motorplex will open at 2:00 pm, followed by general admission gates at 6:00 pm. The on-track action will begin with hot laps at 7:00 pm. To purchase advance tickets or find more information, visit: www.jacksonmotorplex.com.

Jonathan Davenport, the reigning Lucas Oil National Champion, holds a commanding lead in the current championship chase. A fierce battle for the remainder of the top-five continues between Tyler Erb, Earl Pearson Jr., Josh Richards, and Jimmy Owens.

Sixth through fourteenth in the championship standings are: Tim McCreadie, Devin Moran, Hudson O’Neal, Kyle Bronson, Shanon Buckingham, Billy Moyer Jr., Stormy Scott, Don O’Neal, and Scott Bloomquist.

Track and Event Information:

Brown County Speedway

Phone Number: 844-462-2273

Location: 400 24th Avenue NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Directions: I-29 Exit 207, west on US-12 W to Aberdeen, right on 391st Ave, left onto 130th St, left onto 387th St, track entrance is on left.

Website: www.browncountyspeedway1.com

Jackson Motorplex

Phone Number: 507-849-7100

Location: 76748 550th Ave., Jackson, MN 56143

Directions: I-90 to exit 73, then South on Hwy 71 to County Road 38 and take a left and head East (the turn off is just South of Interstate 90). County Road 38 will end after about a mile at County Road 23. Take a right and head south on County Road 23. The Fairgrounds will be on your left-hand side. Use the South Entrance, which is about a 1/4 mile past the Water Tower.

Website: www.jacksonmotorplex.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Fronts – Hoosier LM20

Rears – Hoosier LM40, WRS2

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Event Purse: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

Lucas Oil Championship Standings: