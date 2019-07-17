Richards Charges to Brown County Victory

ABERDEEN, S.D. (July 16, 2019) – Josh Richards stormed to the victory in the 3rd annual Bullet Sportswear Shootout on Tuesday night at Brown County Speedway.

Richards started fifth and powered to the lead ahead of Brandon Sheppard on lap 35 en-route to claim his second Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season.

Tim McCreadie climbed from his eleventh starting position to finish second as he passed Stormy Scott for the runner-up position in the final laps. Scott recorded his best career LOLMDS finish by taking third at the checkers. Sheppard held on to finish fourth and took Jonathan Davenport took fifth.

Sheppard was in control of the race in the early going, but Richards quickly made his way from the inside of row number three to wrestle the second spot from Scott. Sheppard and Richards then duked it out for the lead with Richards passing Sheppard through the middle of the racetrack with fifteen laps remaining.

Richards had to withstand one last caution flag with eleven laps remaining, but once the race resumed Richards went on uncontested for the 27th time in his LOLMDS career, which is fifth all-time in series history.

“It feels good to get back to Lucas Oil Victory Lane,” said the 31-year-old West Virginia native. We have had a fast car for most of the year, just a lot of bad luck has hit us. We had two runner-up finishes at Portsmouth and Tyler County. We haven’t run here that much in the past. I got the lead from Brandon [Sheppard] by rolling through the middle.”

Runner-up Tim McCreadie, commented: “We had that incident in the heat race which set us back. We qualified well and then we had to go to the tail. The car was real maneuverable tonight. From where we started, we are pleased. Congrats to Josh, he was strong there especially at the end of the race.”

Scott continues to show improvement in his maiden season with the series. “We have had a real good car the last few weeks. My crew continues to work and work on this thing and they have got it the best it’s been all year. This has been a tough year, but a learning one. A lot of these tracks I have never run on before. We have been here once before in a modified. If we can keep the good finishes going hopefully, we can knock out a win before the year ends.”

The winner’s Clint Bowyer Racing, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by: iRacing.com, Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Ford Performance, DeKalb Seeds, BlueAg, Sunoco Race Fuels, and Integra.

Completing the top ten were Devin Moran, Tyler Erb, Jimmy Owens, Shanon Buckingham, and Chase Junghans.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

3rd annual Bullet Sportswear Shootout

Brown County Speedway – Aberdeen, S.D.

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Brandon Sheppard / 13.764 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Billy Moyer Jr. / 14.176 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Brandon Sheppard, Jonathan Davenport, Jimmy Owens, Billy Moyer, Billy Moyer, Jr., Scott Ward, Tyler Erb ®, Nick Grehl

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Stormy Scott, Josh Richards, Michael Norris, Tim McCreadie, Tad Pospisil, Cody Laney, Ryan Engels, Pat Weisgram

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Kyle Bronson, Hudson O’Neal, Earl Pearson, Jr., Devin Moran ®, Kent Arment, Shanon Buckingham, Chase Junghans, Blair Nothdurft

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 5 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $10,800 2 11 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $6,200 3 2 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM $4,200 4 1 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $2,750 5 4 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $3,350 6 12 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH $2,600 7 19 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX $2,200 8 7 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $2,100 9 18 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $1,900 10 21 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS $1,100 11 14 04 Tad Pospisil Norfolk, NE $1,075 12 3 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,750 13 8 5 Michael Norris Sarver, PA $1,025 14 6 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,800 15 13 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $1,650 16 15 9 Kent Arment Aberdeen, SD $925 17 17 32B Cody Laney Torrance, CA $900 18 22 1G Nick Grehl Hitchcock, SD $875 19 9 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,650 20 23 32w Pat Weisgram Aberdeen, SD $825 21 20 1E Ryan Engels Watertown, SD $800 22 16 37 Scott Ward Hayti, SD $800 23 10 21 Billy Moyer Batesville, AR $800 24 24 76 Blair Nothdurft Sioux Falls, SD $800

Race Statistics

Entrants: 24

Lap Leaders: Brandon Sheppard (Laps 1 – 34); Josh Richards (Laps 35 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Josh Richards

Margin of Victory: 2.210 seconds

Cautions: Ryan Engles (Lap 10); Billy Moyer Jr. (Lap 39); Hudson O’Neal (Lap 39)

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tyler Erb (Advanced 12 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Hudson O’Neal

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Josh Richards

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Devin Moran

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Anthony Burroughs (Josh Richards)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Brandon Sheppard (Lap #5 – 14.4510 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Hudson O’Neal

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Brandon Sheppard (34 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Brandon Sheppard

Time of Race: 21 minutes 07 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 5180 $177,375 2 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 4770 $94,800 3 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX 4745 $117,175 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 4680 $95,075 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 4630 $103,800 6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 4615 $77,475 7 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH 4480 $67,875 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 4340 $84,650 9 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 3940 $59,250 10 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 3935 $52,450 11 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 3660 $39,600 12 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM 3655 $35,525 13 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3195 $45,150 14 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 2595 $22,250

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*