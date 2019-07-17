Richards Charges to Brown County Victory

ABERDEEN, S.D. (July 16, 2019) – Josh Richards stormed to the victory in the 3rd annual Bullet Sportswear Shootout on Tuesday night at Brown County Speedway.
Richards started fifth and powered to the lead ahead of Brandon Sheppard on lap 35 en-route to claim his second Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season.
Tim McCreadie climbed from his eleventh starting position to finish second as he passed Stormy Scott for the runner-up position in the final laps. Scott recorded his best career LOLMDS finish by taking third at the checkers. Sheppard held on to finish fourth and took Jonathan Davenport took fifth.
Sheppard was in control of the race in the early going, but Richards quickly made his way from the inside of row number three to wrestle the second spot from Scott. Sheppard and Richards then duked it out for the lead with Richards passing Sheppard through the middle of the racetrack with fifteen laps remaining.
Richards had to withstand one last caution flag with eleven laps remaining, but once the race resumed Richards went on uncontested for the 27th time in his LOLMDS career, which is fifth all-time in series history.
“It feels good to get back to Lucas Oil Victory Lane,” said the 31-year-old West Virginia native. We have had a fast car for most of the year, just a lot of bad luck has hit us. We had two runner-up finishes at Portsmouth and Tyler County. We haven’t run here that much in the past. I got the lead from Brandon [Sheppard] by rolling through the middle.”
Runner-up Tim McCreadie, commented: “We had that incident in the heat race which set us back. We qualified well and then we had to go to the tail. The car was real maneuverable tonight. From where we started, we are pleased. Congrats to Josh, he was strong there especially at the end of the race.”
Scott continues to show improvement in his maiden season with the series. “We have had a real good car the last few weeks. My crew continues to work and work on this thing and they have got it the best it’s been all year. This has been a tough year, but a learning one. A lot of these tracks I have never run on before. We have been here once before in a modified. If we can keep the good finishes going hopefully, we can knock out a win before the year ends.”
The winner’s Clint Bowyer Racing, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by: iRacing.com, Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Ford Performance, DeKalb Seeds, BlueAg, Sunoco Race Fuels, and Integra.
Completing the top ten were Devin Moran, Tyler Erb, Jimmy Owens, Shanon Buckingham, and Chase Junghans.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Tuesday, July 16, 2019
3rd annual Bullet Sportswear Shootout
Brown County Speedway – Aberdeen, S.D.
Miller Welders Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Brandon Sheppard / 13.764 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Billy Moyer Jr. / 14.176 seconds
Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Brandon Sheppard, Jonathan Davenport, Jimmy Owens, Billy Moyer, Billy Moyer, Jr., Scott Ward, Tyler Erb ®, Nick Grehl
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Stormy Scott, Josh Richards, Michael Norris, Tim McCreadie, Tad Pospisil, Cody Laney, Ryan Engels, Pat Weisgram
Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Kyle Bronson, Hudson O’Neal, Earl Pearson, Jr., Devin Moran ®, Kent Arment, Shanon Buckingham, Chase Junghans, Blair Nothdurft
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):
|FINISH
|START
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|EARNINGS
|1
|5
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$10,800
|2
|11
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$6,200
|3
|2
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruses, NM
|$4,200
|4
|1
|1S
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|$2,750
|5
|4
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|$3,350
|6
|12
|1M
|Devin Moran ®
|Dresden, OH
|$2,600
|7
|19
|1T
|Tyler Erb ®
|New Waverly, TX
|$2,200
|8
|7
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$2,100
|9
|18
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|$1,900
|10
|21
|18J
|Chase Junghans
|Manhattan, KS
|$1,100
|11
|14
|04
|Tad Pospisil
|Norfolk, NE
|$1,075
|12
|3
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|$1,750
|13
|8
|5
|Michael Norris
|Sarver, PA
|$1,025
|14
|6
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$1,800
|15
|13
|21JR
|Billy Moyer, Jr.
|Batesville, AR
|$1,650
|16
|15
|9
|Kent Arment
|Aberdeen, SD
|$925
|17
|17
|32B
|Cody Laney
|Torrance, CA
|$900
|18
|22
|1G
|Nick Grehl
|Hitchcock, SD
|$875
|19
|9
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|$1,650
|20
|23
|32w
|Pat Weisgram
|Aberdeen, SD
|$825
|21
|20
|1E
|Ryan Engels
|Watertown, SD
|$800
|22
|16
|37
|Scott Ward
|Hayti, SD
|$800
|23
|10
|21
|Billy Moyer
|Batesville, AR
|$800
|24
|24
|76
|Blair Nothdurft
|Sioux Falls, SD
|$800
Race Statistics
Entrants: 24
Lap Leaders: Brandon Sheppard (Laps 1 – 34); Josh Richards (Laps 35 – 50)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Josh Richards
Margin of Victory: 2.210 seconds
Cautions: Ryan Engles (Lap 10); Billy Moyer Jr. (Lap 39); Hudson O’Neal (Lap 39)
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tyler Erb (Advanced 12 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Hudson O’Neal
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Josh Richards
Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Devin Moran
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Anthony Burroughs (Josh Richards)
Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Brandon Sheppard (Lap #5 – 14.4510 seconds)
Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Hudson O’Neal
STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Brandon Sheppard (34 Laps)
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Brandon Sheppard
Time of Race: 21 minutes 07 seconds
Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:
|POS
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|5180
|$177,375
|2
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|4770
|$94,800
|3
|1T
|Tyler Erb ®
|New Waverly, TX
|4745
|$117,175
|4
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|4680
|$95,075
|5
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|4630
|$103,800
|6
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|4615
|$77,475
|7
|1M
|Devin Moran ®
|Dresden, OH
|4480
|$67,875
|8
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|4340
|$84,650
|9
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|3940
|$59,250
|10
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|3935
|$52,450
|11
|21JR
|Billy Moyer, Jr.
|Batesville, AR
|3660
|$39,600
|12
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruses, NM
|3655
|$35,525
|13
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|3195
|$45,150
|14
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|2595
|$22,250
*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*
Richards driving Don o neals ride ?
Jam White no it’s Darrell Lanigan’s old ride..Lanigan is driving for his own team in Woo late models
Gotcha thanks for info