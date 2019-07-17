Tri-City Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 push back start times this weekend due to heat!

St. Louis, MO (July 17th, 2019) – Due to the hot temperatures this weekend, Tri-City Speedway and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 have decided to move their start times back this weekend!

On Friday, July 19th, Tri-City Speedway will open their pit gate at 6pm, grandstands will open at 6:30pm. They will have hotlaps at 7pm, followed by the kids Power Wheel races at 7:30pm. Then their regular race program will begin at 8pm.

On Saturday, July 20th, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will open their pit gate at 5pm, grandstands will open at 6pm, hotlaps at 7:30pm and racing at 8pm.

Tri-City Speedway will be racing UMP Late Models, UMP Modifieds, UMP Pro Late Models, B-Mods & Street Stocks along with the kids Power Wheels.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway will have the Vintage Cars join their field of UMP Late Models, UMP Modifieds, UMP Pro Modifieds, AARA Sportsman & AARA Pro 4 Stocks.

Grandstand admission at both tracks is just $12 with kids 12 years old and younger free in the grandstands.

Visit www.tricityspeedway.net and www.federatedautopartsraceway.com for more info!