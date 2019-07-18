Macon IL Speedway To Host Big Pro Late Model Show Saturday Night

5th Annual KERBYSTRONG 100 Set For Saturday Night At Macon Speedway
Specials On Tap For Pro Lates, Modifieds, & Sportsman
(Macon, IL) This coming Saturday, July 20, Macon Speedway will be hosting the 5th Annual “KERBYSTRONG 100”, an event that doubles as a fundraiser for the KERBYSTRONG Foundation, for colon cancer awareness. Inspire, educate, and support are the three words that make up the mission of the KERBYSTRONG Foundation, in memory of long-time area racer Kerby Damery. The 2019 edition will feature special events with extra pay for the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, and Sportsman. Three other classes will also race.
For the first time in KERBYSTRONG 100 history, the Decatur Building Trades Big Ten Pro Late Models will be headlining the event. Typically, the event featured a Super Late Model show but they have been swapped out for Pro Late Models at this year’s event. The 50-lap race will pay $2,000 to win and $200 to start with a very strong payout throughout the field. Previous winners for the headlining event include Scott Schmitt, Jason Feger, Ryan Unzicker, and Rusty Schlenk. This year’s winner will come from a very competitive crop of Pro Late drivers.
The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds will be running a 25-lap feature, paying $700 to win and $100 to start. Leading the list of favorites to claim the top prize will be New Berlin, IL’s Tommy Sheppard, Jr., who leads the points and has won seven out of eleven features this year. Alan Crowder follows him in the standings, while Tim Hancock, Sr., Curt Rhodes, and Zach Rhodes complete the top five.
Scott Landers leads the Sportsman into Saturday night’s action but has yet to pick up a feature win in 2019. Landers consistency of five top fives in six starts have put him atop the standings. Fellow Taylorville, IL drivers, Tim Bedinger and Mitch Ringler, are second and third in points, while Dennis Vandermeersch and Terry Myers complete the top five.
Rounding out Saturday’s action will be the Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modifieds, Archers Alley Street Stocks, and Hornets. Saturday’s event marks the start of a busy week in racing for the Track Enterprises gang as action will pick back up this Sunday at Lincoln, then on Wednesday at the Christian County Fair as well as Terre Haute, followed by the Summer Nationals make-up at Lincoln Thursday, and back to Macon next Saturday for a Sprint Car/Midget doubleheader.
Pit gates will open Saturday at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, the drivers meeting will be at 5:45, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.
CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)
Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models
|Pos
|#
|Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|38J
|Jake Little
|Springfield
|IL
|222
|0
|2
|32M
|Cody Maguire
|Carlinville
|IL
|196
|26
|3
|11E
|Brandon Eskew
|Ashland
|IL
|176
|46
|4
|78
|Shawn Diggs
|Leroy
|IL
|172
|50
|5
|27
|Colby Sheppard
|Williamsville
|IL
|140
|82
|6
|10
|Blake Damery
|Blue Mound
|IL
|136
|86
|7
|33H
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City
|IL
|134
|88
|8
|45W
|Denny Woodworth
|Mendon
|IL
|120
|102
|9
|38L
|Ryan Little
|Springfield
|IL
|110
|112
|10
|2c
|Colton Billington
|Mclean
|IL
|94
|128
Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|25
|Dakota
|Ewing
|Warrensburg
|IL
|524
|0
|2
|14
|Donny
|Koehler
|Macon
|IL
|450
|74
|3
|10
|Blake
|Damery
|Blue Mound
|IL
|438
|86
|4
|32M
|Cody
|Maguire
|Carlinville
|IL
|392
|132
|5
|38J
|Jake
|Little
|Springfield
|IL
|388
|136
|6
|52R
|Jeff
|Reed, Jr
|Blue Mound
|IL
|348
|176
|7
|27
|Colby
|Sheppard
|Williamsville
|IL
|296
|228
|8
|33B
|Storm
|Beiler
|Decatur
|IL
|266
|258
|9
|14J
|Braden
|Johnson
|Taylorville
|IL
|250
|274
|10
|51
|Jarod
|Shasteen
|Macon
|IL
|204
|320
BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|T6
|Tommy
|Sheppard
|New Berlin
|IL
|648
|0
|2
|87C
|Alan
|Crowder
|Elwin
|IL
|540
|108
|3
|0
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|482
|166
|4
|10
|Curt
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|410
|238
|5
|11
|Zach
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|394
|254
|6
|43
|Jared
|Thomas
|Edinburg
|IL
|358
|290
|7
|77
|Guy
|Taylor
|Springfield
|IL
|266
|382
|8
|28
|Rodney
|Standerfer
|Summerfield
|IL
|252
|396
|9
|313
|Jordan
|Warren
|Medora
|IL
|246
|402
|10
|28S
|Joe
|Strawkas
|Buffalo
|IL
|220
|428
Sportsman
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|41
|Scott
|Landers
|Taylorville
|IL
|334
|0
|2
|17B
|Tim
|Bedinger
|Taylorville
|IL
|314
|20
|3
|94
|Mitch
|Ringler
|Taylorville
|IL
|306
|28
|4
|25
|Dennis
|Vander Meersch
|Springfield
|IL
|300
|34
|5
|12M
|Terry
|Myers
|Buffalo
|IL
|298
|36
|6
|3J
|Joel
|Irvin
|Harristown
|IL
|252
|82
|7
|61
|Stefan
|Bedinger
|Taylorville
|IL
|190
|144
|8
|44
|Bill
|Berghaus
|Chapin
|IL
|176
|158
|9
|87
|Wes
|O’Dell
|Springfield
|IL
|168
|166
|10
|07
|Phil
|Moreland
|Assumption
|IL
|154
|180
Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|0
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|612
|0
|2
|36
|Nick
|Justice
|Decatur
|IL
|562
|50
|3
|5
|Rob
|Timmons
|Centralia
|IL
|540
|72
|4
|55
|Tim
|Riech
|Petersburg
|IL
|500
|112
|5
|22
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|454
|158
|6
|11
|Roy
|Magee
|Springfield
|IL
|420
|192
|7
|B21
|Billy
|Nail
|Decatur
|IL
|394
|218
|8
|14N
|Nathan
|Lynch
|Hillsboro
|IL
|368
|244
|9
|116
|Kevin
|Rench
|Hillsboro
|IL
|320
|292
|10
|35
|Tom
|Davidson
|Springfield
|IL
|320
|292
Archers Alley Street Stocks
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|T5
|Terry
|Reed
|Cerro Gordo
|IL
|502
|0
|2
|1
|Gene
|Reed
|Hammond
|IL
|440
|62
|3
|X7
|Larry
|Russell
|Decatur
|IL
|436
|66
|4
|22X
|Darrell
|Dick
|Monticello
|IL
|402
|100
|5
|B26
|Bobby
|Beiler
|Blue Mound
|IL
|370
|132
|6
|3J
|Jonathon
|Hall
|Harristown
|IL
|362
|140
|7
|23Z
|Shawn
|Ziemer
|Boody
|IL
|346
|156
|8
|21
|Jaret
|Duff
|Maroa
|IL
|320
|182
|9
|41
|Fredie
|Thomas
|Macon
|IL
|320
|182
|10
|08
|Brian
|Dasenbrock
|Decatur
|IL
|294
|208
Hornets
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|32B
|Brady
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|574
|0
|2
|D7
|Carter
|Dart
|Springfield
|IL
|486
|88
|3
|64CK
|Cook
|Crawford
|Lincoln
|IL
|446
|128
|4
|357
|Billy
|Mason
|Brownstown
|IL
|360
|214
|5
|39M
|Marty
|Sullivan
|Decatur
|IL
|352
|222
|6
|26A
|Michael
|McKay
|Springfield
|IL
|322
|252
|7
|21
|Mike
|Eskew
|Springfield
|IL
|314
|260
|8
|69M
|Michael
|Abbott
|Taylorville
|IL
|284
|290
|9
|98
|Ken
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|278
|296
|10
|04
|Steve
|Stine
|Stonington
|IL
|254
|320