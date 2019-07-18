Macon IL Speedway To Host Big Pro Late Model Show Saturday Night

5th Annual KERBYSTRONG 100 Set For Saturday Night At Macon Speedway

Specials On Tap For Pro Lates, Modifieds, & Sportsman

(Macon, IL) This coming Saturday, July 20, Macon Speedway will be hosting the 5th Annual “KERBYSTRONG 100”, an event that doubles as a fundraiser for the KERBYSTRONG Foundation, for colon cancer awareness. Inspire, educate, and support are the three words that make up the mission of the KERBYSTRONG Foundation, in memory of long-time area racer Kerby Damery. The 2019 edition will feature special events with extra pay for the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, and Sportsman. Three other classes will also race.

For the first time in KERBYSTRONG 100 history, the Decatur Building Trades Big Ten Pro Late Models will be headlining the event. Typically, the event featured a Super Late Model show but they have been swapped out for Pro Late Models at this year’s event. The 50-lap race will pay $2,000 to win and $200 to start with a very strong payout throughout the field. Previous winners for the headlining event include Scott Schmitt, Jason Feger, Ryan Unzicker, and Rusty Schlenk. This year’s winner will come from a very competitive crop of Pro Late drivers.

The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds will be running a 25-lap feature, paying $700 to win and $100 to start. Leading the list of favorites to claim the top prize will be New Berlin, IL’s Tommy Sheppard, Jr., who leads the points and has won seven out of eleven features this year. Alan Crowder follows him in the standings, while Tim Hancock, Sr., Curt Rhodes, and Zach Rhodes complete the top five.

Scott Landers leads the Sportsman into Saturday night’s action but has yet to pick up a feature win in 2019. Landers consistency of five top fives in six starts have put him atop the standings. Fellow Taylorville, IL drivers, Tim Bedinger and Mitch Ringler, are second and third in points, while Dennis Vandermeersch and Terry Myers complete the top five.

Rounding out Saturday’s action will be the Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modifieds, Archers Alley Street Stocks, and Hornets. Saturday’s event marks the start of a busy week in racing for the Track Enterprises gang as action will pick back up this Sunday at Lincoln, then on Wednesday at the Christian County Fair as well as Terre Haute, followed by the Summer Nationals make-up at Lincoln Thursday, and back to Macon next Saturday for a Sprint Car/Midget doubleheader.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, the drivers meeting will be at 5:45, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models

Pos # Name City State Points Gap 1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 222 0 2 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 196 26 3 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 176 46 4 78 Shawn Diggs Leroy IL 172 50 5 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 140 82 6 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 136 86 7 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 134 88 8 45W Denny Woodworth Mendon IL 120 102 9 38L Ryan Little Springfield IL 110 112 10 2c Colton Billington Mclean IL 94 128



Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 524 0 2 14 Donny Koehler Macon IL 450 74 3 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 438 86 4 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 392 132 5 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 388 136 6 52R Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound IL 348 176 7 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 296 228 8 33B Storm Beiler Decatur IL 266 258 9 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 250 274 10 51 Jarod Shasteen Macon IL 204 320



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 648 0 2 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 540 108 3 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 482 166 4 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 410 238 5 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 394 254 6 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 358 290 7 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 266 382 8 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 252 396 9 313 Jordan Warren Medora IL 246 402 10 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 220 428



Sportsman

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 334 0 2 17B Tim Bedinger Taylorville IL 314 20 3 94 Mitch Ringler Taylorville IL 306 28 4 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 300 34 5 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 298 36 6 3J Joel Irvin Harristown IL 252 82 7 61 Stefan Bedinger Taylorville IL 190 144 8 44 Bill Berghaus Chapin IL 176 158 9 87 Wes O’Dell Springfield IL 168 166 10 07 Phil Moreland Assumption IL 154 180



Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 612 0 2 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 562 50 3 5 Rob Timmons Centralia IL 540 72 4 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 500 112 5 22 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 454 158 6 11 Roy Magee Springfield IL 420 192 7 B21 Billy Nail Decatur IL 394 218 8 14N Nathan Lynch Hillsboro IL 368 244 9 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 320 292 10 35 Tom Davidson Springfield IL 320 292



Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 502 0 2 1 Gene Reed Hammond IL 440 62 3 X7 Larry Russell Decatur IL 436 66 4 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 402 100 5 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 370 132 6 3J Jonathon Hall Harristown IL 362 140 7 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 346 156 8 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 320 182 9 41 Fredie Thomas Macon IL 320 182 10 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 294 208



Hornets