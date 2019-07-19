Davenport Claims I-80 Speedway’s Go 50

GREENWOOD, Nebr. (July 18, 2019) – For the second consecutive year, Jonathan Davenport claimed a thrilling victory in the Malvern Bank Go 50 at I-80 Speedway.

The race saw five different drivers grab the lead at one point. Davenport became the last of the five, as he took the point on lap 34 from Brandon Sheppard and cruised on to his tenth Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season. Davenport and Sheppard were followed to the finish line by Devin Moran, Mason Zeigler, and Shannon Babb.

Tyler Bruening led the first lap until Tyler Erb took over the top spot just one lap later. Erb held his lead until Zeigler; last year’s Lucas Oil Rookie-of-the-Year; grabbed the lead away from him. Zeigler held on to the point until Sheppard went by him on lap 21.

Sheppard and Davenport ran one-two using the top groove for several circuits, until Davenport caught Sheppard on lap 34 to gain the lead and held it to the finish line. Davenport was able to pull away on the final lap to pick up the victory and extend his series points lead over Josh Richards and Tyler Erb.

“It was a little shaky at the end,” Davenport commented. “But once we got passed traffic, we were good to go. I knew he [Sheppard] would probably be on the top. We had a little problem with the car after the heat, but Jason and the crew got it fixed. We took off pretty good and then started to pick up the pace around the halfway mark when we got in to second. Brandon and I rode that top groove for a long time until I was finally able to catch him and pass him. I am sure that was a heck of a race to watch.”

Davenport added: “This is a new car we rolled out tonight. This was our Eldora car. We will come back here the next two days and see if we can get it done again. Thanks to Steve Martin of Nutrien Ag Solutions for all he does for our race team.”

Sheppard; who has one LOLMDS win this season; led 13 laps and came home in second place. “We had a real good car. I want to thank Mark Richards, Steve Baker and my whole crew. We were right there at the end. I thought maybe with two to go we had another shot at him. That one caution hurt us because we had a run up top on the restart and I think we might have cleared him [Davenport], but we will come back tomorrow night and hope for a good racetrack like they gave us tonight.”

Moran, who earned the Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race, came home with a third-place finish. “We finally got it rolling after a while. Tyler [Erb] and I had a great race for a long time, we were throwing sliders on each other. I think we touched maybe once but it was good hard racing. I didn’t need those last cautions because we were moving good on the bottom through the middle. Congrats to JD and Sheppy. This is our first-time here and it has quickly become one of my favorite tracks to race on.”

The winner’s Lance Landers Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by: Nutrien Ag Solutions, ASC Warranty, Penske Racing Shocks, Valvoline, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Spartan Mowers, and Hawkeye Trucks.

Completing the top ten were Chase Junghans, Scott Bloomquist, Josh Richards, Dennis Erb Jr., and Hudson O’Neal.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Thursday, July 18, 2019

Malvern Bank Go 50

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, Nebr.

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport / 16.789 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 16.875 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tyler Bruening, Tim McCreadie, Jonathan Davenport, Chase Junghans, Devin Moran ®, Chris Madden, Cody Laney, Blair Nothdurft, Junior Coover, Jeremy Grady, Ricky Weiss, JC Wyman-DNS

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Billy Moyer, Jr., Shannon Babb, Scott Bloomquist, Josh Richards, Michael Norris, Scott Ward, Earl Pearson, Jr., Jake Timm, Stormy Scott, Allan Hopp, Dave Eckrich

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Mason Zeigler, Jimmy Owens, Chris Simpson, Terry Phillips, Chad Simpson, Josh Leonard, Ben Schaller, Bobby Pierce, Rece Vaught, Andrew Kosiski, Mike Marlar

Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tyler Erb ®, Brandon Sheppard, Hudson O’Neal, Dennis Erb, Jr., Jake Neal, Dale McDowell, Kyle Bronson, Shanon Buckingham, Brian Kosiski, Billy Moyer, John Anderson-DNS

Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Chris Madden, Devin Moran ®, Cody Laney, Scott Ward, Earl Pearson, Jr., Jake Timm, Dave Eckrich, Stormy Scott, Ricky Weiss, Allan Hopp, Junior Coover, Michael Norris, Jeremy Grady, JC Wyman, Blair Nothdurft-DNS



FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Dale McDowell, Shanon Buckingham, Kyle Bronson, Billy Moyer, Bobby Pierce, Brian Kosiski, Ben Schaller, Rece Vaught, Chad Simpson, Jake Neal-DNS, Josh Leonard-DNS, Andrew Kosiski-DNS, Mike Marlar-DNS, John Anderson-DNS

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 9 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $12,100 2 8 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $5,500 3 19 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH $3,600 4 2 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $2,750 5 7 18 Shannon Babb Mowequa, IL $2,250 6 13 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS $1,800 7 11 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $1,500 8 15 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $1,300 9 16 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,200 10 12 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,100 11 18 17m Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA $1,075 12 17 0m Chris Madden Gray Court, SC $1,050 13 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,025 14 22 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,000 15 4 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX $1,000 16 1 16T Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $1,000 17 3 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $1,000 18 24 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM $1,000 19 23 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,000 20 20 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $1,000 21 10 32s Chris Simpson Oxford, IA $1,000 22 21 32B Cody Laney Torrance, CA $1,000 23 14 75 Terry Phillips Springfield, MO $1,000 24 6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,100

Race Statistics

Entrants: 45

Lap Leaders: Tyler Bruening (Lap 1); Tyler Erb (Laps 2 – 7); Mason Zeigler (Laps 8 – 20); Brandon Sheppard (Laps 21 – 33); Jonathan Davenport (Laps 34 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport

Margin of Victory: 1.506 seconds

Cautions: Shanon Buckingham (Lap 2); Shanon Buckingham (Lap 21); Shanon Buckingham (Lap 35); Tyler Erb (Lap 35)

Series Provisionals: Earl Pearson Jr., Stormy Scott

Miller Welders Fast Time Provisionals: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

I-80 Speedway Track Provisionals: n/a

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Devin Moran (Advanced 16 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Dale McDowell

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Brandon Sheppard

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Devin Moran

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham (Jonathan Davenport)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Lap #24 – 18.582 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Jimmy Owens

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport (17 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Tyler Bruening

Time of Race: 28 minutes 37 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 5440 $189,475 2 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 4960 $96,100 3 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX 4900 $118,175 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 4815 $96,075 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 4780 $78,500 6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 4765 $104,900 7 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH 4700 $71,475 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 4520 $85,750 9 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 4100 $60,250 10 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 4065 $53,450 11 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 3805 $40,600 12 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM 3795 $36,525 13 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3270 $45,150 14 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 2790 $23,750

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*