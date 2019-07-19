Davenport Claims I-80 Speedway’s Go 50

GREENWOOD, Nebr. (July 18, 2019) – For the second consecutive year, Jonathan Davenport claimed a thrilling victory in the Malvern Bank Go 50 at I-80 Speedway.
The race saw five different drivers grab the lead at one point. Davenport became the last of the five, as he took the point on lap 34 from Brandon Sheppard and cruised on to his tenth Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season. Davenport and Sheppard were followed to the finish line by Devin Moran, Mason Zeigler, and Shannon Babb.
Tyler Bruening led the first lap until Tyler Erb took over the top spot just one lap later. Erb held his lead until Zeigler; last year’s Lucas Oil Rookie-of-the-Year; grabbed the lead away from him. Zeigler held on to the point until Sheppard went by him on lap 21.
Sheppard and Davenport ran one-two using the top groove for several circuits, until Davenport caught Sheppard on lap 34 to gain the lead and held it to the finish line. Davenport was able to pull away on the final lap to pick up the victory and extend his series points lead over Josh Richards and Tyler Erb.
“It was a little shaky at the end,” Davenport commented. “But once we got passed traffic, we were good to go. I knew he [Sheppard] would probably be on the top. We had a little problem with the car after the heat, but Jason and the crew got it fixed. We took off pretty good and then started to pick up the pace around the halfway mark when we got in to second. Brandon and I rode that top groove for a long time until I was finally able to catch him and pass him. I am sure that was a heck of a race to watch.”
Davenport added: “This is a new car we rolled out tonight. This was our Eldora car. We will come back here the next two days and see if we can get it done again. Thanks to Steve Martin of Nutrien Ag Solutions for all he does for our race team.”
Sheppard; who has one LOLMDS win this season; led 13 laps and came home in second place. “We had a real good car. I want to thank Mark Richards, Steve Baker and my whole crew. We were right there at the end. I thought maybe with two to go we had another shot at him. That one caution hurt us because we had a run up top on the restart and I think we might have cleared him [Davenport], but we will come back tomorrow night and hope for a good racetrack like they gave us tonight.”
Moran, who earned the Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race, came home with a third-place finish. “We finally got it rolling after a while. Tyler [Erb] and I had a great race for a long time, we were throwing sliders on each other. I think we touched maybe once but it was good hard racing. I didn’t need those last cautions because we were moving good on the bottom through the middle. Congrats to JD and Sheppy. This is our first-time here and it has quickly become one of my favorite tracks to race on.”
The winner’s Lance Landers Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by: Nutrien Ag Solutions, ASC Warranty, Penske Racing Shocks, Valvoline, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Spartan Mowers, and Hawkeye Trucks.
Completing the top ten were Chase Junghans, Scott Bloomquist, Josh Richards, Dennis Erb Jr., and Hudson O’Neal.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Thursday, July 18, 2019
Malvern Bank Go 50
I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, Nebr.
Miller Welders Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport / 16.789 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 16.875 seconds
Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tyler Bruening, Tim McCreadie, Jonathan Davenport, Chase Junghans, Devin Moran ®, Chris Madden, Cody Laney, Blair Nothdurft, Junior Coover, Jeremy Grady, Ricky Weiss, JC Wyman-DNS
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Billy Moyer, Jr., Shannon Babb, Scott Bloomquist, Josh Richards, Michael Norris, Scott Ward, Earl Pearson, Jr., Jake Timm, Stormy Scott, Allan Hopp, Dave Eckrich
Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Mason Zeigler, Jimmy Owens, Chris Simpson, Terry Phillips, Chad Simpson, Josh Leonard, Ben Schaller, Bobby Pierce, Rece Vaught, Andrew Kosiski, Mike Marlar
Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tyler Erb ®, Brandon Sheppard, Hudson O’Neal, Dennis Erb, Jr., Jake Neal, Dale McDowell, Kyle Bronson, Shanon Buckingham, Brian Kosiski, Billy Moyer, John Anderson-DNS
Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Chris Madden, Devin Moran ®, Cody Laney, Scott Ward, Earl Pearson, Jr., Jake Timm, Dave Eckrich, Stormy Scott, Ricky Weiss, Allan Hopp, Junior Coover, Michael Norris, Jeremy Grady, JC Wyman, Blair Nothdurft-DNS
FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Dale McDowell, Shanon Buckingham, Kyle Bronson, Billy Moyer, Bobby Pierce, Brian Kosiski, Ben Schaller, Rece Vaught, Chad Simpson, Jake Neal-DNS, Josh Leonard-DNS, Andrew Kosiski-DNS, Mike Marlar-DNS, John Anderson-DNS
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):
|FINISH
|START
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|EARNINGS
|1
|9
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|$12,100
|2
|8
|1S
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|$5,500
|3
|19
|1M
|Devin Moran ®
|Dresden, OH
|$3,600
|4
|2
|25Z
|Mason Zeigler
|Chalk Hill, PA
|$2,750
|5
|7
|18
|Shannon Babb
|Mowequa, IL
|$2,250
|6
|13
|18J
|Chase Junghans
|Manhattan, KS
|$1,800
|7
|11
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|$1,500
|8
|15
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$1,300
|9
|16
|28
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|$1,200
|10
|12
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$1,100
|11
|18
|17m
|Dale McDowell
|Chickamauga, GA
|$1,075
|12
|17
|0m
|Chris Madden
|Gray Court, SC
|$1,050
|13
|5
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$1,025
|14
|22
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|$1,000
|15
|4
|1T
|Tyler Erb ®
|New Waverly, TX
|$1,000
|16
|1
|16T
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|$1,000
|17
|3
|21JR
|Billy Moyer, Jr.
|Batesville, AR
|$1,000
|18
|24
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruses, NM
|$1,000
|19
|23
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|$1,000
|20
|20
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|$1,000
|21
|10
|32s
|Chris Simpson
|Oxford, IA
|$1,000
|22
|21
|32B
|Cody Laney
|Torrance, CA
|$1,000
|23
|14
|75
|Terry Phillips
|Springfield, MO
|$1,000
|24
|6
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$1,100
Race Statistics
Entrants: 45
Lap Leaders: Tyler Bruening (Lap 1); Tyler Erb (Laps 2 – 7); Mason Zeigler (Laps 8 – 20); Brandon Sheppard (Laps 21 – 33); Jonathan Davenport (Laps 34 – 50)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport
Margin of Victory: 1.506 seconds
Cautions: Shanon Buckingham (Lap 2); Shanon Buckingham (Lap 21); Shanon Buckingham (Lap 35); Tyler Erb (Lap 35)
Series Provisionals: Earl Pearson Jr., Stormy Scott
Miller Welders Fast Time Provisionals: n/a
Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
I-80 Speedway Track Provisionals: n/a
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Devin Moran (Advanced 16 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Dale McDowell
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Brandon Sheppard
Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Devin Moran
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham (Jonathan Davenport)
Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Lap #24 – 18.582 seconds)
Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Jimmy Owens
STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport (17 Laps)
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Tyler Bruening
Time of Race: 28 minutes 37 seconds
Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:
|POS
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|5440
|$189,475
|2
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|4960
|$96,100
|3
|1T
|Tyler Erb ®
|New Waverly, TX
|4900
|$118,175
|4
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|4815
|$96,075
|5
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|4780
|$78,500
|6
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|4765
|$104,900
|7
|1M
|Devin Moran ®
|Dresden, OH
|4700
|$71,475
|8
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|4520
|$85,750
|9
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|4100
|$60,250
|10
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|4065
|$53,450
|11
|21JR
|Billy Moyer, Jr.
|Batesville, AR
|3805
|$40,600
|12
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruses, NM
|3795
|$36,525
|13
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|3270
|$45,150
|14
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|2790
|$23,750
