Lincoln IL Speedway Set To Reopen Sunday For Central Illinois Motorsports Nostalgia Night

Central Illinois Motorsports Nostalgia Night Coming To Lincoln Speedway Sunday

Six Divisions Of Racing Action To Be Featured With Bonus Money On The Line

(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, with a lot of help from organizer Terry Young, will be hosting the Central Illinois Motorsports Nostalgia Night, featuring Macon and Springfield Speedways, this coming Sunday, July 21. A racing reunion, free and open to anyone, will be held from 12:00-5:00, before on track activities begin. Following the reunion, six divisions of racing action will be on track in an event presented by US 92.7 Superstar Country.

At the reunion, vintage race cars will be on display with plenty of old photo displays, a driver meet and greet, fun, prizes, and more. Food and drink will be on sale as well, inside of the pavilion outside of turn one where the reunion is held.

Action on track will begin at 6:00 with hotlaps, followed by racing at 7:00. Bonus money will be dueled out at $10 per lap led in every feature event. Headlining the event will be the 305 winged sprint cars for their second and final visit of the season. The 305 Sprint cars were in action in April, with Lincoln, IL driver, Max Poszgai taking the victory.

Two classes of the Midwest Big Ten Series will be there, the Pro Late Models and Street Stocks. For the Pro Lates, it will be a busy weekend, coming off of a 50-lapper at Macon on Saturday. The class has a great point battle for the Lincoln championship, with Mendon, IL’s Denny Woodworth leading by two points over Jake Little. Roben Huffman, Cody Maguire, and Brandon Eskew complete the top five. In Big Ten standings, Little is up by 26 on Maguire, Eskew, Shawn Diggs, and Colby Sheppard.

The Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks have not had an event since June 1 but action will pick up Sunday, followed by a Wednesday night event in Taylorville, IL. Heading into Sunday’s action, Terry Reed, a former champion of the series, leads by just two points over Darrell Dick. Wes Biesenthal is just six points out of the lead, while Rudy Zaragoza and Nick Macklin complete the top five. A total of three Street Stock events have been held at the track this year with Nick Macklin, Robert Cottom, and Jeremy Nichols claiming wins.

Mason City, IL driver Brian Lynn leads the standings in the DIRTcar Modified class at the track. Lynn has won one feature this year and has an 18 point edge over Tommy Sheppard, Jr. Surging in third is Austin Lynn, who is coming off of his second win of the season. Ray Bollinger and Mike Brooks complete the top five.

Andy Baugh, of Mason City, IL, has been the dominant driver in the Nutech Seed DII Midget class in 2019, winning five out of six features. Patrick Ryan had a strong run at the last event and is second in the standings. Jeff Sparks, Mark McMahill, and Daltyn England complete the top five. The Nutech Seed Front Row Challenge bonus is up to $600.

Rounding out Sunday’s action will be the DIRTcar Hornet class. Eric Vanapeldoorn, of Clinton, IL, leads the standings by two points, after claiming three feature wins. Danny Oates is second in points, while Carter Dart, David Lauritson, and Cook Crawford complete the top five.

Pit gates will open Sunday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

Sunday’s event is the first of two events at the track this upcoming week as the Summer Nationals Take Two will be coming to town on Thursday, July 25. That event will feature the finish of the Summer National Late Model Graue Chevrolet Showdown. 24 laps remain in that event with Brian Shirley leading. The complete Summit Modified Nationals race will be run in addition to full new programs for the DIRTcar Pro Mods and Street Stocks. Full info on the event can be found at lincolnspeedwayil.com.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models

Pos # Name City State Points Gap 1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 222 0 2 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 196 26 3 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 176 46 4 78 Shawn Diggs Leroy IL 172 50 5 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 140 82 6 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 136 86 7 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 134 88 8 45W Denny Woodworth Mendon IL 120 102 9 38L Ryan Little Springfield IL 110 112 10 2c Colton Billington Mclean IL 94 128



Lincoln Speedway DIRTcar Pro Late Model Standings

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 45DW Denny Woodworth Mendon IL 294 0 2 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 292 2 3 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 240 54 4 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 240 54 5 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 226 68 6 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 226 68 7 38L Ryan Little Springfield IL 224 70 8 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 156 138 9 10 Chris Morefield Edwards IL 140 154 10 51 Jarod Shasteen Macon IL 138 156



DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 332 0 2 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 314 18 3 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 298 34 4 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 246 86 5 3 Mike Brooks Peoria IL 232 100 6 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 198 134 7 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 164 168 8 83 Austin Charron Peoria IL 156 176 9 777 Trevor Neville Mackinaw IL 154 178 10 37 Derrick Carlson Murrayville IL 132 200



Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks

Pos Car # Name City State Points Gap 1 5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 208 0 2 22 Darrell Dick Monticello IL 206 2 3 14 Wes Biesenthal Athens IL 202 6 4 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 174 34 5 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 170 38 6 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 144 64 7 2z Andy Zahnd White Heath IL 136 72 8 30 Gene Reed Hammond IL 132 76 9 15H Josh Hetherinton Fairbury IL 130 78 10 17 Josh Beal Springfield IL 118 90



Nutech Seed DII Midgets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 37 Andy Baugh Mason City IL 356 0 2 23 Patrick Ryan Springfield IL 300 56 3 55 Jeff Sparks Mason City IL 286 70 4 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 280 76 5 19E Daltyn England Springfield IL 240 116 6 11 Brandon Smith Mason City IL 234 122 7 42 Kevin Battefeld Lewistown IL 230 126 8 10C Bret Tripplett Lincoln IL 228 128 9 18 Tyler Roth 224 132 10 7B Dave Baugh Bloomington IL 144 212



Hornets