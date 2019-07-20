Nick Hoffman takes Cedar Ridge Speedway win – 7/19/19

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series would visit the Cedar Ridge Speedway in Morgantown, KY on Friday night. Nick Hoffman would dominate the A-Main event in his #2 Elite Chassis entry and drive to victory lane in the 30-Lap A-Main to collect the $1,500 pay day!

Nick Hoffman would earn his first American Modified Series victory in 2019 and tenth on the 2019 Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals tour. Tyler Nicely and Nick Hoffman would lead the field to green with Hoffman quickly assuming the top spot off turn two. Several cautions would slow the event but each restart Hoffman would quickly pull away from the field.

Hoffman would never receive a serious challenge and would take the victory. Tyler Nicely would take second place and Ricky Arms would finish in third position. Rounding out the top five would be Trent Young and KC Burdette.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Cedar Ridge Speedway would be Danny Schwartz, Dave Wietholder, JT Ayers, Eddie Carrier, Jr, and Austin Holcombe.

Race Summary

Friday, July 19, 2019

Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Tyler Nicely (15.247 seconds)

Fast Time Group A: Tyler Nicely (15.247 seconds)

Fast Time Group B: Ricky Arms (15.388 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (8 laps): Tyler Nicely, KC Burdette, Brayden Watson, Wade Wenthe, Hunt Gossum, Lucas Wehmiller, Scotty Owens, Mark Cole, Scott Maasberg, Tait Davenport, Tanner Reed

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (8 laps): Nick Hoffman, Danny Schwartz, Bryan Barber, Brian Shaw, Dave Wietholder, Chris Cole, Shaun Horstman, Rocky Wilson, Chris Smith, Johnny Madden, Wade Rookard

Fast Shafts Heat #3 Finish (8 laps): Ricky Arms, Trent Young, Trey Harris, Tyler Weiss, Mike Harrison, Josh Harris, Paul Miles, Aaron Branham, Peyton Harlow, Charlie Mefford, Alex Love, Cory Balkey

F.A.S.T. Heat #4 Finish (8 laps): JT Ayers, Eddie Carrier Jr, Austin Holcombe, Gabriel Kirtley, Will Krup, Dustin Beck, Jimmy Payne, Blaze Melton, Devin Wright, Brandon Justus, Matt Crafton

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #1 Finish (10 laps): Hunt Gossum, Dave Wietholder, Chris Cole, Chris Smith, Wade Rookard, Frankie Wellman, Lucas Wehmiller, Shaun Horstman, Scott Maasberg, Johnny Madden, Scotty Owens, Tait Davenport, Mark Cole

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #2 Finish (10 laps): Will Krup, Josh Harris, Mike Harrison, Jimmy Payne, Blaze Melton, Brandon Justus, Paul Miles, Dustin Beck, Aaron Branham, Charlie Mefford, Cory Balkey