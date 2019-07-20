Home --> Race Track News --> Kentucky --> Nick Hoffman takes Cedar Ridge Speedway win – 7/19/19

Nick Hoffman takes Cedar Ridge Speedway win – 7/19/19

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series would visit the Cedar Ridge Speedway in Morgantown, KY on Friday night. Nick Hoffman would dominate the A-Main event in his #2 Elite Chassis entry and drive to victory lane in the 30-Lap A-Main to collect the $1,500 pay day!

Nick Hoffman would earn his first American Modified Series victory in 2019 and tenth on the 2019 Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals tour. Tyler Nicely and Nick Hoffman would lead the field to green with Hoffman quickly assuming the top spot off turn two. Several cautions would slow the event but each restart Hoffman would quickly pull away from the field.

Hoffman would never receive a serious challenge and would take the victory. Tyler Nicely would take second place and Ricky Arms would finish in third position. Rounding out the top five would be Trent Young and KC Burdette.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Cedar Ridge Speedway would be Danny Schwartz, Dave Wietholder, JT Ayers, Eddie Carrier, Jr, and Austin Holcombe.

Race Summary
Friday, July 19, 2019
Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY)
Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Tyler Nicely (15.247 seconds)
Fast Time Group A: Tyler Nicely (15.247 seconds)
Fast Time Group B: Ricky Arms (15.388 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (8 laps): Tyler Nicely, KC Burdette, Brayden Watson, Wade Wenthe, Hunt Gossum, Lucas Wehmiller, Scotty Owens, Mark Cole, Scott Maasberg, Tait Davenport, Tanner Reed

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (8 laps): Nick Hoffman, Danny Schwartz, Bryan Barber, Brian Shaw, Dave Wietholder, Chris Cole, Shaun Horstman, Rocky Wilson, Chris Smith, Johnny Madden, Wade Rookard

Fast Shafts Heat #3 Finish (8 laps): Ricky Arms, Trent Young, Trey Harris, Tyler Weiss, Mike Harrison, Josh Harris, Paul Miles, Aaron Branham, Peyton Harlow, Charlie Mefford, Alex Love, Cory Balkey

F.A.S.T. Heat #4 Finish (8 laps): JT Ayers, Eddie Carrier Jr, Austin Holcombe, Gabriel Kirtley, Will Krup, Dustin Beck, Jimmy Payne, Blaze Melton, Devin Wright, Brandon Justus, Matt Crafton

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #1 Finish (10 laps): Hunt Gossum, Dave Wietholder, Chris Cole, Chris Smith, Wade Rookard, Frankie Wellman, Lucas Wehmiller, Shaun Horstman, Scott Maasberg, Johnny Madden, Scotty Owens, Tait Davenport, Mark Cole

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #2 Finish (10 laps): Will Krup, Josh Harris, Mike Harrison, Jimmy Payne, Blaze Melton, Brandon Justus, Paul Miles, Dustin Beck, Aaron Branham, Charlie Mefford, Cory Balkey

47 CEDAR RIDGE SPEEDWAY
7/19/2019
Pos No. Name POINTS
1 2 Nick Hoffman 80
2 25N Tyler Nicely 75
3 R4 Ricky Arms 70
4 10Y Trent Young 65
5 KC44 KC Burdette 60
6 21D Danny Schwartz 55
7 O5 Dave Wietholder 53
8 28A JT Ayers 51
9 13 Eddie Carrier, Jr. 49
10 8A Austin Holcombe 47
11 50 Tyler Weiss 45
12 57 Trey Harris 44
13 K7 Gabriel Kirtley 43
14 15 Chris Smith 42
15 22W Wade Wenthe 41
16 81C Chris Cole 40
17 93W Brayden Watson 39
18 K19 Will Krup 38
19 16C Bryan Barber 37
20 99 Hunt Gossum 36
21 24H Mike Harrison 35
22 1S Brian Shaw 34
23 19 Tait Davenport 33
24 81 Mark Cole 32
LCS 1
1 K19 Will Krup TRAN
2 22 Josh Harris 31
3 24H Mike Harrison PROV
4 68 Jimmy Payne 30
5 55 Blaze Melton 29
6 15J Brandon Justus 28
7 28 Paul Miles 27
8 75 Dustin Beck 26
9 38 Aaro Branham 25
10 13M Charlie Mefford 24
11 94 Cory Balkey 23
DNS 155 Peyton Harlow 22
DNS 37 Devin Wright 21
DNS 55L Alex Love 20
DNS 88 Matt Crafton 19
LCS 2
Pos No. Name
1 99 Hunt Gossum TRAN
2 O5 Dave Wietholder PROV
3 81C Chris Cole PROV
4 15 Chris Smith PROV
5 82 Wade Rookard 31
6 40 Frankie Wellman 30
7 55W Lucas Wehmiller 29
8 54 Shaun Horstman 28
9 78 Scott Maasberg 27
10 46 Johnny Madden 26
11 176 Scotty Owens 25
12 19 Tait Davenport PROV
13 81 Mark Cole PROV
DNS 67 Rocky Wilson 24
DNS 34T Tanner Reed 23
DNS 14 Josh Phelps 22
