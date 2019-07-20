Tony Jackson Jr. Pads CCSDS Point’s Lead with Texarkana Victory



Weekend Action Continues on Saturday Night at Boothill Speedway



Texarkana, Arkansas (07/19/19) – Friday night found the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil thundering into Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, Arkansas) and for the second time this year Tony Jackson Jr. tamed the ¼-mile oval.

The victory was his third overall on the year and allowed him to further extend his advantage atop the standings.

The Lebanon, Missouri driver started on the New Vision Graphics Pole Position for the feature. He went on to lead every circuit on his way to his ninth-career, CCSDS victory.

While Jackson Jr. wired the field in the event, the battle for the second position was a good one with sixth starting, Kyle Beard ultimately claiming the spot over Brian Rickman. Hunter Rasdon and 17th-starting Morgan Bagley rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana) welcomes the traveling CCSDS contingent to town on Saturday night, July 20 for a $3,000-to-win/ $400-to-start program. Modifieds, Limited Modifieds, Factory Stocks, ProMods, FWD, and Beginners will accompany the night’s card.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. with the draw ending at 6:45 p.m. and racing action at 8:00 p.m. General grandstand admission is $20 with kids (ages 6-11) $5 and children (ages 5-and-under) Free. Pit passes are $35.

The tire rule for the event is Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with an LM40 right-rear option.

For more information on the event, please visit www.BoothillDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – July 19, 2019

Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, AR)

Feature Results

1)Tony Jackson Jr. 2)Kyle Beard 3)Brian Rickman 4)Hunter Rasdon 5)Morgan Bagley 6)B.J. Robinson 7)Brett Frazier 8)Timothy Culp 9)Scott Crigler 10)Robert Baker 11)Mason Oberkramer 12)Payton Looney 13)Charlie Cole 14)Rick Duke 15)Seth Reed 16)Chad Mallett 17)Jimmy Miller 18)Lynn Beach 19)Brad Couch 20)Jon Mitchell 21)Chris Reed

Entries: 21

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier ($100): Tony Jackson Jr.

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Tony Jackson Jr.

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Brett Frazier

Pannell Chipping Heat Race #3 Winner: Hunter Rasdon

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Tony Jackson Jr.

COMP Cams Top Performer: Tony Jackson Jr.

Lap Leaders: Tony Jackson Jr. (1-35)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Tony Jackson Jr.

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Tony Jackson Jr.

Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): B.J. Robinson

Keyser Manufacturing 7th-Place Award ($50): Brett Frazier

Rocket Chassis 8th-Place Award ($50): Timothy Culp

Midwest Automation 9th-Place Award ($50): Scott Crigler

Bennings Heating & Air 10th-Place Award ($50): Robert Baker

Dixon Road U-Pull-It 11th-Place Award ($50): Mason Oberkramer

ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Payton Looney

VP Racing Fuels 13th-Place Award ($50): Charlie Cole

P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Rick Duke

Keyser Manufacturing 15th-Place Award ($50): Seth Reed

