Karrick, Vaughn, Ebert, Raffurty, and Ryun Claim Feature Wins at Central Missouri Speedway! 

Unsanctioned: A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks

Central Missouri Speedway

July 20, 2019

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, MO) Weekly Championship Racing resumed Saturday evening at Central Missouri Speedway for Comfort Inn Race Night. There were 73 race teams signed in for the night’s competition with 15 A-Mods, 8 Street Stocks, 16 B-Mods, 17 Mod-Lites, and 17 Pure Stocks. Drivers competed in a total of 11 heat races and 5 main events throughout the night.

Pure Stock Results: (17 Cars). Heat race results: Heat One Top Three: Spencer Reiff, Darrin Christy, Conrad Kaufman. Heat Two Top Three: Bobby Russell, Logan Headley, James Smith. Heat Three Top Three: Jason Ryun, Jack Turner, Joey Harper. A-Main Recap: After an intermission break and track work in turns one and three, racing resumed with Pure Stocks and Spencer Reiff and Jason Ryun on the front row.

Ryun and Reiff completed lap one side-by-side but by lap two, Ryun took command with Reiff in second and Bobby Russell third ahead of points leader Logan Headley. By lap five, Ryun built up a four-second advantage. Caution flew for a single-car spin at lap six and Ryun quickly went back to work out front. Caution flew again a lap later, but this time Bobby Russell moved to second with Reiff to third. Caution flew for a third time at lap nine, again for a single-car spin. Caution flew again the next lap setting up a green, white, checkered-flag finish as Ryun went on to capture his second-consecutive victory. Reiff rebounded to second with Russell third, followed by Headley, Christy, and Jack Turner inside the top six.

Mod-Lite Results: (17 Cars). Heat race results: Heat One Top Three: Dillon Raffurty, Michael Raffurty, Tyler Furrell. Heat Two Top Three: David Raffurty, Dustin Forsberg, Garrett Stonum. Heat Three Top Three: Travis Alexander, Justin Raffurty, Nathan Wolfe. A-Main Recap: Dillon Raffurty and Travis Alexander earned the front-row starting positions for the 20-lap main event. A pair of early cautions slowed the field but through each pause, Dillon Raffurty held point in front of his Father David out front. Behind the lead pair Michael Raffurty was third followed by Travis Alexander. By lap eight, Dillon Raffurty had a full straightaway lead out front. Caution flew on lap 12 to bunch the field as Dillon Raffurty led David Raffurty and Alexander. Garrett Stonum moved to third at lap fifteen in a tight race inside the top five. Dillon went on to capture the feature win over David Raffurty, Alexander, Stonum, Dustin Forsberg, and Michael Raffurty.

B-Mod Results: (16 Cars). Heat race results: Heat One Top Three: Jacob Ebert, Kaleb Bray, Blake Pierce. Heat Two Top Three: Kameron Grindstaff, Jake Richards, Don Marrs. A-Main Recap: Jacob Ebert and Jake Richards led the B-Mod field to the initial green flag for the 20-lap main event. Caution flew for a single-car spin at lap two with Ebert and Richards resuming their race for the lead. By lap ten, Ebert had built up an eight-car advantage over Richards in second and Grindstaff third. Don Marrs held fourth with Kaleb Bray fifth. It was a furious charge to the finish as lapped traffic came into play late in the race as Ebert fought hard for the win. In the final circuits, Richards put heavy pressure on Ebert, but it was Ebert who prevailed on this night over Richards, Grindstaff, Don Marrs, Kaleb Bray, and Blake Pierce.

Street Stock Results: (8 Cars). Heat race results: Heat One Top Three: Aaron Poe, Nathan Vaughn, Brett Wood. A-Main Recap: Aaron Poe and Nathan Vaughn started the 15-lap main event on row one with Vaughn leading the opening lap. By lap five, Vaughn held on to a one-car length lead over Poe with Wood and Ngo in a tight battle for third. At the lap ten marker, Vaughn held a five-car length lead and eventually went on to claim the victory over Poe by a fourth of a straightaway. Behind Vaughn and Poe, Wood crossed in third followed by Jimmy Ngo David Oxford, and Randy Jester.

A-Mod Results: (15 Cars). Heat race results: Heat One Top Three: Rick Beebe, Dalton Kirk, Gunner Martin. Heat Two Top Three: Tim Karrick, Dean Wille, Kerry Davis. A-Main Recap: Rick Beebe and Dean Wille began the 25-lap main event from row one and honored fallen race fan and pit man Brian Buczinski with a missing-man formation to begin the race. Tim Karrick was the early leader through two early race cautions over Gunner Martin and Dean Wille. Debris caused another caution period on lap five as racing resumed with Karrick, Martin and Wille inside the top three. By lap ten, the best race on the tack was for fourth with Beebe and Dalton Kirk close for the position. Meanwhile Karrick stretched out his lead to a half a straightaway by lap 12 as Wille held third in front of the continuing Kirk and Beebe battle for fourth. At lap 15, Karrick’s lead was a full straightaway as Beebe moved passed Kirk to claim sole possession of fourth. Karrick’s blistering pace carried him to victory lane once again at CMS as he went on to claim the $1,000-dollar victory. Martin finished second in front of Wille in third. Beebe was fourth followed by Dalton Kirk and Sam Florence.

Kid’s Night at the races takes place on Saturday, August 3rd. Kid’s Night coordinator Barb Myers stated, “This night is a huge night for kids ages 3 to 12. We have foot races for age groups and the winners get a backpack filled with school supplies, coupons, and memorabilia … kids 12 and under receive a bag full of school supplies and various donated items and a free hot dog and drink from the track. Donations are being accepted to help make this night be a memorable one for the kids. Needed items include bikes, backpacks, race-related trinkets such as hero cards and photos, crayons, pens, pencils, scissors, rulers, glue, glue sticks, dry erase markers, colored markers, colored pencils, spiral notebook paper, and loose-leaf paper.” For our business donators, we look forward to your donated discount coupons and special offers to include in the goody bags for the kids. Donations may be dropped off at the pit entrance office on race nights.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! As a reminder to all drivers and fans, CMS does not accept credit cards; however, there are two ATM machines available on-site, one on the front stretch, one on pit side.

US Hwy 13 north of Warrensburg is now under construction. According to the Johnson County EDC,” The City of Warrensburg is beginning construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Business Route MO-13 and Hawthorne Blvd. This is just north of Walmart, Applebee’s and Aldi’s. There will be some temporary detours from time to time.” CMS suggests using the Hwy 13 north bypass east of Warrensburg from US Hwy 50 as an alternate route if coming to CMS from the south.

Central Missouri Speedway Business Partners Include: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Classic Hits Power 97.7 FM, Logan Contractors Supply, Inc., Budweiser, Pepsi, Country 94.1 FM KFKF, Joslin’s Jewelry, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KMMO FM 102.9, Seeburg Mufflers, World Finance, Batliner Recycling, Heartland Waste, Big O Tires, O’Reilly Auto Parts Warrensburg, RacinDirt.com, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, KMZU The Farm 100.7 FM and KRLI Country 103.9 FM, Brooks Automotive LLC, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Elk Horn Tent and Canvas, Miller Lite, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, Blue Springs Truck Line, OK Wheel Alignment, Elite Auto Repair, LJS Graphics, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, Rick Darling Performance, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, Alternative Wire and Cable, Kenny’s Tile & Flooring, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Buffalo Wild Wings, B&D Transmission, Fastenal, D&M Plumbing, LLC, Mid-America Packaged Ice, and RockAuto.com.

Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway

July 27th – Heartland Waste Race Night, Weekly Racing 12.

August 3rd – KFKF Country 94.1 FM and Kid’s Night – Weekly racing 13. Top Gun Series Begins!

August 10th – Logan Cont. Weekly Racing 14 (EM)

August 17th – Alternative Wire & Cable, Weekly Racing 15. Holden Chamber Night. (EM)

August 24th – Weekly Racing 16. (AM, SS, BM, ML, PS, EM)

August 31st – Seeburg Muffler Race Night, Labor Day Weekend. $1,000-to-win B-Mods. Night one A-Mod qualifying. Featuring AM, SS, BM, ML, PS, EM.

September 1st – (Sunday) Night 2, Labor Day Weekend. $1,000-to-win B-Mods. Night two A-Mod qualifying and $3,000-to-win. Featuring AM, BM, EM, ULMA.

September 20th – (Friday) Night 1, Third Annual Street Stock Showdown. Featuring SS, BM, ULMA.

September 21st – (Saturday) Night 2, Third Annual Street Stock Showdown. Featuring SS, BM, ML.

PURE STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Jason Ryun (27) Kansas City, Mo. 100 2. 1. Spencer Reiff (7) Kansas City, Mo. 95 3. 3. Bobby Russell (38) Smithville, Mo. 91 4. 4. Logan Headley (23) Lone Jack, Mo. 87 5. 5. Darrin Christy (3B) Kansas City, Ks. 84 6. 6. Jack Turner (19) Jamesport, Mo. 81 7. 10. Steve Evans (89e) Warrensburg, Mo. 78 8. 7. Conrad Kaufman (49K) Jamesport, Mo. 76 9. 11. Chester Kaufman (94C) Jamesport, Mt. 74 10. 13. Gale W Harper Jr (28Jr) Warrensburg, Mo. 72 11. 9. Joey Harper (21) Buckner, Mo. 70 12. 14. Scott Martin (12) Warrensburg, Mo. 68 13. 15. Jeff Hardy (427) Sedalia, Mo. 66 14. 12. Brandon Hoover (27H) Gallitan, Mo. 64 DNF. 16. Jimmie Workman (24) Concordia, Mo. 62 DNF. 17. Joseph Kelly (30K) Concordia, Mo. 60 DNS. 8. James Smith (03) Harrisonville, Mo. 45

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Dillon Raffurty (46) Kansas City, Ks. 100 2. 3. David Raffurty (64) Kansas City, Mo. 95 3. 2. Travis Alexander (36) Tonganoxie, Ks. 91 4. 7. Garrett Stonum (4K) Lawson, Mo. 87 5. 6. Dustin Forsberg (3D) Belaire, Ks. 84 6. 4. Justin Raffurty (75) Kansas City, Mo. 81 7. 5. Michael Raffurty (41) Kansas City, Mo. 78 8. 9. Nathan Wolfe (3) Lee`s Summit, Mo. 76 9. 8. Tyler Furrell (34) Belton, Mo. 74 10. 11. Jeff Raffurty (98) Holt, Mo. 72 11. 12. Jeremy Heim (66) Maize, Ks. 70 12. 14. Kevin White (33) De Soto, Ks. 68 13. 10. Jesse Wright (67w) Peculiar, Mo. 66 14. 13. Kelly Bergstrom (9) Edwardsville, Ks. 64 15. 15. Joshua James Guy (2) Knob Noster, Mo. 62 16. 17. Kyle Jennings Guy (17) Leeton, Mo. 60 DNF. 16. Austin Robbins (71) Elsmere, Ky. 58

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Jacob Ebert (94) Oak Grove, Mo. 100 2. 2. Jake Richards (7J) Lansing, Ks. 95 3. 3. Kameron Grindstaff (14) Independence, Mo. 91 4. 6. Donald R Marrs (9) Shawnee, Ks. 87 5. 4. Kaleb Bray (19B) Archie, Mo. 84 6. 7. David Blake Pierce (16) Kansas City, Mo. 81 7. 13. Jeremy Lile (05) Higginsville, Mo. 78 8. 5. Chris Brockway (03) Knob Noster, Mo. 76 9. 10. Kody Bray (15s) Archie, Mo. 74 10. 8. Bill Small (28s) Holden, Mo. 72 11. 12. Derek Nevels (88N) Corder, Mo. 70 12. 9. Gary McGinnis (38) Blue Springs, Mo. 68 13. 11. Jacob Callahan (27) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 66 14. 14. Scott Pullen (08) Urich, Mo. 64 DNF. 15. Dallas Heuser (15H) Corder, Mo. 62 DNS. 16. Jake Makings (42M) Odessa, Mo. 45

STREET STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Nathan Vaughn (12V) Sedalia, Mo. 100 2. 1. Aaron Samuel Poe (45) Knob Noster, Mo. 95 3. 3. Brett Wood (7) Warrensburg, Mo. 91 4. 4. James Allen Ngo (60) Independence, Mo. 87 5. 6. David Oxford (27) Plate City, Mo. 84 6. 5. Randy Jester (51) Odesa, Mo. 81 7. 8. Chris Barnard (824) Latour, Mo. 78 DNS. 7. Christopher Kircher (28K) Drexel, Mo. 45

MODIFIED A-Feature