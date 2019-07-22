DOUBLE-X SPEEDWAY – Racing results 7-21-19

Double-X Speedway

California, MO

July 21, 2019

Submitted by: Dean Reichel

The 2019 season of Sunday Night Thunder is rapidly drawing to a close at Double-X Speedway, but the racing action is as close as ever. With the heat finally reaching more tolerable levels, fans and racers came out to support local dirt track racing on Sonic night at Double-X. In heat race action John Clancy picked up the win in the Street Stocks. Brandon Hays was second, John Brooks was third, Marshall Berry fourth and Justin McDowell fifth. The Hobby Stock class saw Mike Schrader taking the win over Kyle Smith, Josh Clark, Chris Brockert and Karen Johnson in heat 1. Heat two victory was claimed by Chuck Coffey, followed by John Canada and Bobby Chilton. The winged Sprint Cars wrapped up the heat race action with two races. Heat one went to Tyler Blank over Riley Kreisel, Cody Baker, Tyler Utz and Scott Comstock. In heat two Taylor Walton held off a very hard charging Ayrton Gennetten to pick up the win. Ben Brown placed third, Broc Elliott fourth and Lanny Carpenter fifth. A special race sponsored by Sonic of California at intermission saw Cherry Limeade win a foot race down the front straightaway over Tater Tot.

Feature time rolled out and the Street Stocks led off the card. John Clancy took a comfortable lead at the start and was not challenged until a lap eleven caution brought the field to his rear bumper, most notably last week’s winner John Brooks in second place. On the green Clancy was able to take off again to secure the win, Brooks would finish second over Marshall Berry in third, Brandon Hays fourth, Justin McDowell fifth and Brandon Dunham in sixth. Hobby Stock feature time was a wide open challenge but it did not take long for Kyle Smith to move to the point. He would withstand the constant challenge of Chuck Coffey to take the win. Coffey would finish a hard fought second, John Canada was third, Chris Brockert was fourth, Bobby Chilton fifth, Karen Johnson sixth and Josh Clark seventh. Mike Schrader was unable to make the start of the feature event.

The winged Sprint Car feature was much anticipated by many in attendance and it did not disappoint. At the green flag Blank took the early lead with Walton and Gennetten in tow. On lap three Gennetten moved into the second position and began pressuring Blank. Behind this lead duo, Taylor Walton and Riley Kreisel would battle for the third and fourth spot with Cody Baker right there in fifth. As the laps clicked by Blank’s smooth, consistent style would keep him in the lead until a caution after lap seventeen brought the field close to the leaders. On the restart Blank would lead until a caution one lap later bunched the field again. On this restart it was Blank on the bottom and Gennetten on the top shelf trying to use momentum to his advantage. On the white flag lap, Gennetten would xxfrun out of real estate on the top of turn two and turned his car into the outside pit area returning to his trailer allowing Blank to race to the checkered unchallenged. Taylor Walton earned second, Tyler Utz was third, Cody Baker finished fourth and Riley Kreisel was fifth. Completing the field were Broc Elliott in sixth, Ayrton Gennetten in seventh, Ben Brown in eighth, Lanny Carpenter ninth and Scott Comstock tenth.

Only two weeks remain in the 2019 season for you to take advantage of the family atmosphere of Double-X Speedway. A highlight of the final night, August 4th will be a $1000 winner’s share in the winged Sprint Car purse provided by Central Missouri Security Services LLC for a total of $2000 to the winner. Follow all of the action on www.doublexspeedway.com or follow us on Facebook.