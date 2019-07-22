Taylorville, IL Drivers Looking Forward To Hometown Race Wednesday Night

Hometown Drivers Looking Forward To Christian County Fair Race

6th Annual Larry’s Service Center/NAPA Tripleheader Set For Wednesday

(Taylorville, IL) Three divisions of racing are set for this coming Wednesday, July 24 at Taylorville Speedway, located in front of the main grandstands at the Christian County Fair. The 6th annual NAPA Tripleheader is presented by Larry’s Service Center. For many locals, it’s a much anticipated event as they get to race in their backyard.

Headlining the event will be the Sportsman class, a division that is filled with Taylorville, IL locals. Leading the list are the current Sportsman point leader at Macon Speedway, Scott Landers, and last year’s point champion at Macon, Tim Bedinger. Both drivers call Taylorville home and will be among the favorites on Wednesday in the class presented by Christian County Seed & West Sand & Trucking.

Tim Bedinger stated, “This race means a lot to our race team because everyone would love to win in front of our hometown crowd and family that can’t always make it to Macon.” Bedinger added, “It’s always very competitive within our team, especially for this race.”

Scott Landers added, “It’s great racing in your hometown even if I haven’t had much luck there in the past. The track is very challenging and I hope to turn things around on Wednesday night.”

Others from Taylorville, expected to compete with the Sportsman class are Mitch Ringler, Stefan Bedinger, Brad Bedinger, Conor Klay, and Ty Nation. All of the aforementioned drivers have competed in the class at Macon this season and will look to take advantage of their only hometown race of the year.

While there aren’t any drivers from Taylorville in the Street Stock class, drivers from all over Central Illinois and beyond are expected to compete with the division on Wednesday night. The event is a Big 10 sanctioned race, paying $500 to win and $75 to start. Terry Reed, out of Cerro Gordo, IL, leads the Big Ten standings, as well as the Macon Speedway division points. Darrell Dick, out of Monticello will be one of the favorites, after having a great run one year ago. The event has drawn strong fields of Street Stocks in the past.

When it comes to the Hornet class, only one Taylorville, IL driver has been in action this season, Michael Abbott. Abbott is tenth in the Macon Speedway Hornet standings, running seven out of the eleven nights this year. The Hornets will round out the action this coming Wednesday night.

Pits open at 4:00 on Wednesday, July 24, grandstands at 5:00, competitor pill draw ends when the drivers meeting begins at 6:00, hotlaps at 6:20, with racing action taking the green at 7:00.

Macon Speedway rules will apply for all classes of racing. For more information, visit www.trackenterprises.com or www.christiancountyfair.com. For further details call 217-764-3200.