Terre Haute IN Action Track Set For USAC Indiana Sprint Week

Dorsett Automotive To Present Wednesday’s Don Smith Classic

Indiana Sprint Week Brings USAC & Modifieds To Town

(Terre Haute, IN) NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week is halfway complete and that means the stars of the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars are heading to Western Indiana and the Terre Haute Action Track. On Wednesday, July 24, the gates swing open for the Dorsett Automotive Don Smith Classic at the historic dirt half-mile. Wednesday’s race will bring the best in open wheel racing with the Sprint Cars as well as the DIRTcar Modifieds.

The event, which was named in honor of Don Smith, a longtime area businessman and great supporter of the sport of auto racing, also takes on the Dorsett Automotive name. Dorsett Automotive, a family, locally owned and operated dealership that has also been a racing supporter for many years. Dorsett Automotive has three locations to choose from, two in Terre Haute as well as Dorsett Ford in Marshall, Illinois.

The Terre Haute event is one of eight during the weeklong series. It all began at Gas City Speedway last Thursday night then traveled to Plymouth, Kokomo, and Lawrenceburg to round out the weekend. Monday and Tuesday are scheduled as days off, with action amping back up at Terre Haute on Wednesday, followed by Lincoln Park Speedway Thursday, Bloomington Friday, and Tri-State Speedway Saturday.

Sprint week action so far has seen Shane Cottle win by mere centimeters at Gas City, Tyler Courtney win at Plymouth, Chris Windom take the victory at Kokomo, and Justin Grant claim victory at Lawrenceburg. CJ Leary leads the Sprint Week standings by 12 over Chris Windom. Brady Bacon, Justin Grant, and Kevin Thomas, Jr. complete the top five.

Overall this season, CJ Leary also leads the national standings by a sizable margin over Windom. Bacon, Courtney, and Kevin Thomas, Jr. are in the top five. Last year’s Sprint Week event at Terre Haute brought a stout field in the neighborhood of 40 cars.

In addition to the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars, the DIRTcar Modifieds will also be in action.

Pit gates on Wednesday, July 24, open at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps begin at 6:30, and racing will take the green at 7:30. Grandstand admission is $25, infield $15, and kids 11 and under are free.

About Terre Haute Action Track:

For more information, follow the Action Track online at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/terrehauteactiontrack). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

The Terre Haute Action Track is located at the Wabash County Fairgrounds, in Terre Haute, IN. The physical address is 3901 South US Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN 47807.