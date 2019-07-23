Fans can help the hungry, get in free at Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday

WHEATLAND, Missouri (July 23, 2019) – For the last decade, the final Saturday in July at Lucas Oil Speedway has been a combination of affording fans some great racing while at the same time giving them an opportunity to help their hungry neighbors.

“It’s one of our more meaningful nights of the season,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said of the annual Ozarks Food Harvest Night at the Races Presented by KTTS. Fans bringing four non-perishable food teams will be admitted free to the grandstands.

“We’re honored to partner with the folks at Ozarks Food Harvest,” Lorton added. “Our fans always rise to the occasion and we thank them for the willingness to help out so many in need while also getting to see a night of racing.”

Since 2011, the annual drive has helped provide more than 48,000 meals. Twenty-five percent of the food donated will go to Hickory County C.A.R.E.S., the Ozarks Food Harvest’s partner in Wheatland. The remainder will be distributed across the organization’s 28-county service area.

For more information on Ozarks Food Harvest go to OzarksFoodHarvest.org.

The Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series event will find the O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks running a special 25-lap, $750-to-win main event. The Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models and Ozarks Golf Cars USRA B-Mods also will be in action.

Fans also can again take advantage of the “Beat the Heat Get in a Suite” special. For $25 a ticket, they can watch the action in air-conditioned comfort (no food or drinks included in the price). There also are other suites available for rent this week.

As the points races near the home stretch of the season, things are heating up in the ULMA Late Model division as Willard’s Kaeden Cornell, after winning last week’s feature, has closed within two points of Appleton City’s Johnny Fennewald. Aaron Marrant of Richmond is just 22 behind Fennewald with three weekly series programs remaining.

Robbie Reed of Mexico, Missouri, continues to lead the Pitts Homes USRA Modified standings, with a 43-point margin over Paden Phillips of Chanute, Kansas. Riding a six-race winning streak, Lebanon’s Kris Jackson is 56 points in front of Springfield’s JC Morton in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods. Wheatland’s Toby Ott has the biggest cushion of any leader, 105 ahead of Joplin’s Johnny Coats in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks.

Drivers are reminded that this is the week they will receive 50 tickets to give away for the Aug. 24 Rempfer Memorial Season Championship Night.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Admission prices:

(FREE with 4 non-perishable food items)

Adults (16 and over) $12

Seniors (62 and over) $9

Youth (6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Suite single seats (food and drink not included) $25

Family Pass $30

Pit pass $30

For questions about tickets or camping for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com.