Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Belle-Clair Speedway --> 1st Annual Brett Korves Memorial Race at Belle-Clair Speedway on Friday, August 23rd

1st Annual Brett Korves Memorial Race at Belle-Clair Speedway on Friday, August 23rd

Xtreme Bar Bingo presents the 1st Annual Brett Korves Memorial Race at Belle-Clair Speedway in Belleville, IL.

Brett Korves tragically passed away on April 4th 2019 at the age of 30 years old. Brett left behind his wife Alex, their son Brock, and soon to be Baby Korves coming in December of this year.

Brett was the 2018 Track Champion at Belle-Clair Speedway and a 10 year Veteran of the Swansea Fire Department.

Please come join us for an awesome event!
All races will be 25 laps featuring Pro Mods – A Mods – Late Models – Micros.

Pro Mod Feature will pay $1025 to win
Pro Mod Feature will pay $125 to start

Pit Gates open at 3:00pm
Spectator Gates at 5:00pm
Hot Laps at 6:15pm
General Admission – $20.00
Kids 12 and under are FREE with an Adult

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Shamrock 40 Belle-Clair Speedway Season Opener – Friday, March 31st
  2. Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models Set For Belle-Clair Speedway on Friday, May 31st
  3. The TTG Budweiser 100 at Belle-Clair Speedway this Friday, August 7th
  4. Shamrock 40 Belle-Clair Speedway Season Opener – Friday, March 18th
  5. Brett Korves, Jimmy Cummins, Marc McClintock & Chris Cochran take wins at Belle-Clair Speedway!
  6. Belle-Clair Speedway 2015 Season Opens with Shamrock 40 on Friday, March 27th

Tagged with:

One comment

  1. Eli Aubuchon
    July 24, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    Inaugural… ;)

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2019 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy