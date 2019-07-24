Lincoln Speedway Summer Nationals Take Two Set For Thursday Night

Super Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Mods, & Street Stocks On Schedule

LINCOLN, IL – July 24, 2019 – The DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Features that were cut short by rain on Sunday, June 30, at Lincoln Speedway are set to be run this coming Thursday, July 25. In addition to the make-up events, a full new program of DIRTcar Pro Mods and Street Stocks are on tap. An on-track autograph session will take place at 7:00.

16 laps of the 40 lap Graue Chevrolet Showdown for the Summer National Super Late Models have been completed. That race will pick up where it left off with Springfield, IL driver Brian Shirley in the lead. Brandon Sheppard was running second with Billy Moyer, Shannon Babb, and Dennis Erb completing the top five. 16 drivers were on the lead lap with one additional driver just one lap down. Many of those are expected to return to go for the $5,000 top prize.

The DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, which had not yet taken the green flag for their feature, will make up their 25-lap race and will award competing drivers points toward the overall Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals point standings, culminating with the Series finale at Fairbury Speedway on July 26 and 27 as part of the 30th annual Prairie Dirt Classic presented by Bank of Pontiac.

The full card for the July 25 race night at Lincoln will include DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models, DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals, DIRTcar Pro Modifieds and DIRTcar Street Stocks. For the Pro Mods and Street Stocks, the events will run under DIRTcar rules with each event paying $300 to win and $50 to start. Pill draw will determine heat race starting positions with passing points to determine feature starting spots.

The pit area will open at 3 p.m. with the grandstands opening at 4 p.m. and hot laps at 6 p.m. There will also be an on-track autograph session at 7 p.m. followed by racing at 7:30 p.m. DIRTcar Pro Modifieds and DIRTcar Street Stocks will run heat races before Features begin with the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals first followed by the conclusion of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model Feature and the DIRTcar Pro Modified Feature and the DIRTcar Street Stock Feature.

Wristbands from the June 30 show are good for admission on July 25. Fans and pit pass buyers must have wristband to use as raincheck. For those who don’t have a wristband from the postponed event, grandstand admission will be discounted to $15 and pit admission will be $30 as a portion of original show was already run. Wristbands from this past Sunday’s rainout may also be used.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.