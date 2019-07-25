Home --> Race Track News --> Missouri --> Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 --> Kids Night & Fan Appreciation is this Saturday, July 27th.

Kids Night & Fan Appreciation is this Saturday, July 27th.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55Grandstand admission is only $6 with kids 12 years old and younger free in the grandstands. There will be a Nickel Race for kids 12 years and younger with lots of great prizes!

Full program of UMP Late Models, UMP Modifieds, UMP Pro-Modifieds, AARA Sportsman & AARA Pro 4 Stocks!

Grandstands open at 5pm. Pits will open at 4pm. Racing at 7pm.

With the flooding, we are way behind on raising money and getting bikes, prizes, cash donations for gifts for the Nickel Race. Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 would appreciate any bikes, other prizes or cash donations to get more prizes. You can bring your donation to the track.

