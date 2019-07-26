MOWA Sprints & POWRi Midgets Headline This Saturday’s Racing At Macon Speedway

Macon Speedway Set For Open Wheel Madness Saturday Night

410 Winged Sprints & National Midgets Headline Neal Tire & Auto Night

(Macon, IL) Open wheel fans have a can’t miss show on tap this Saturday night, July 27 at Macon Speedway, as officials have a Sprint Car/Midget doubleheader on the card. The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets were added to the program which already had the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars on schedule. The doubleheader is rare for Macon, which normally only runs one open wheel class on a big night. The fans will also be treated to Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods, and Micros By Bailey Chassis. The night of action is being presented by Neal Tire & Auto.

Chapin, IL driver, Paul Nienhiser, leads the way in the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Car Series. Nienhiser is a thrill to watch, especially at a high-banked bullring like Macon. Springfield, IL driver, Jeremy Standridge comes into the event second in the standings with Kyle Schuett, Cory Bruns, and Jacob Patton completing the top five. The Sprints will be coming off of a Friday night event at Jacksonville Speedway.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets have yet to run an event at Macon Speedway in 2019 as weather has canceled the first two attempts. The series has actually had a four week hiatus so drivers are itching to get back on track. It will be the 39th appearance at the track for the series, with 21 different drivers finding victory lane. Jesse Colwell, of Red Bluff, CA, leads the series into Macon, after picking up his first career win at Humboldt Speedway last Sunday. Saturday night will be his first Macon appearance. Jake Neuman and Zach Daum are currently tied for second in the standings.

Dakota Ewing leads the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models into the week, after coming a close second to Chris Dick in last week’s KerbyStrong feature. Ewing has claimed six of the ten features this year and leads the points by 78 over Donny Koehler of Macon, IL. Blake Damery, Cody Maguire, and Jake Little complete the top five. The event will also be a part of the Big Ten Series, where Jake Little is the current point leader over Maguire.

Racing veteran, Tim Hancock, Sr., of Mt. Olive, IL still remains the man to beat in the Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modified class. Hancock has won eight of twelve features this year and has a 56 point lead on Nick Justice. Rob Timmons, Tim Riech, and Tim Hancock, Jr. complete the top five. Justice, Timmons, and Hancock, Jr. have each claimed one feature win.

The Micros by Bailey Chassis were also added to the program for this week. Molly Day, of Atwood, IL, leads the track points by 22 over Daryn Stark, of Springfield, IL. Day has yet to win a feature but has claimed three top fives in five starts. The event is not sanctioned by POWRi and will be run under track rules this week.

The Power Wheels Demo, originally on the schedule for this week, has been postponed to a date to be announced.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps will begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $20 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

