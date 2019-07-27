Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Fairbury American Legion Speedway --> Allen Weisser, Nick Hoffman, Jeffrey Ledford & Tyler Nicely take UMP Modified PDC prelim feature wins!

Allen Weisser, Nick Hoffman, Jeffrey Ledford & Tyler Nicely take UMP Modified PDC prelim feature wins!

Summit Racing Equipment Showdown Feature #1

1 #25W Allen Weisser   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
43
20 06:42.861 7 00:13.997
2 #5CS Curt Spalding   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
29
20 06:45.584 6 00:14.146 2.723 2.723
3 #8K Levi Kissinger   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
20
20 06:46.902 3 00:14.253 4.041 1.318
4 #5S Alan Stipp   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
48
20 06:48.312 8 00:14.192 5.451 1.410
5 #15 Chris Smith   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
5
20 06:49.195 7 00:14.317 6.334 0.883
6 #77 Ray Bollinger   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
30
20 06:51.975 6 00:14.376 9.114 2.780
7 #A9 AJ May   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
17
20 06:52.013 4 00:14.357 9.152 0.038
8 #7L Jay Ledford   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
27
20 06:52.659 18 00:14.326 9.798 0.646
9 #3 Mike Brooks   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
25
20 06:53.298 6 00:14.643 10.437 0.639
10 #7R Dan Rork   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
19
20 06:55.958 11 00:14.629 13.097 2.660
11 #10J Steve Jones   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
9
19 06:44.381 15 00:14.921 1.520
12 #35 Jason Hastings   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
11
19 06:46.170 15 00:14.901 3.309 1.789
13 #74J Jeff Sanford   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
16
11 04:43.247 8 00:14.877
14 #148 Gabe Menser   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
45
1 00:20.289 1 00:18.223

 

Wehrs Machine Showdown Feature #2

1 #2 Nick Hoffman   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
53
20 07:35.111 2 00:14.151
2 #K19 Will Krup   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
36
20 07:37.097 3 00:14.415 1.986 1.986
3 #3L Jeff Leka   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
3
20 07:37.601 4 00:14.502 2.490 0.504
4 #5 Steven Brooks   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
24
20 07:38.061 5 00:14.412 2.950 0.460
5 #19 Tait Davenport   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
21
20 07:38.614 6 00:14.491 3.503 0.553
6 #47 Collin Thirlby   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
40
20 07:40.764 4 00:14.510 5.653 2.150
7 #99W Chris Arnold   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
23
20 07:41.637 4 00:14.440 6.526 0.873
8 #K67 Ian Keller   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
50
20 07:41.813 7 00:14.676 6.702 0.176
9 #57 Mark Grosvenor   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
47
20 07:42.591 14 00:14.974 7.480 0.778
10 #69SR Jim Farris   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
20 07:43.008 8 00:14.840 7.897 0.417
Sr.
11 #12 Richard Craven   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
34
20 07:44.971 4 00:15.053 9.860 1.963
12 #14 Michael Thayer   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
13
20 07:45.009 6 00:14.688 9.898 0.038
13 #1W Bob Pohlman   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
37
00:00 0 00:00

 

All-Star Performance Showdown Feature #3

1 #18 Jeffrey Ledford   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
62
20 13:28.493 15 00:15.159
2 #96M Mike McKinney   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
80
20 13:29.354 2 00:15.224 0.861 0.861
3 #28 Rodney Standerfer   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
64
20 13:33.799 2 00:15.582 5.306 4.445
4 #T6 Tommy Sheppard   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
20 13:36.618 1 00:15.682 8.125 2.819
Jr.
5 #C40 Mike Chasteen   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
20 13:36.798 1 00:15.214 8.305 0.180
Jr.
6 #42 Paul Niznik   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
78
20 13:39.351 8 00:15.879 10.858 2.553
7 #37L Michael Ledford   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
90
20 13:40.611 2 00:15.964 12.118 1.260
8 #59R Jacob Rexing   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
66
20 13:40.926 1 00:15.550 12.433 0.315
9 #22W Wade Wenthe   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
75
20 13:43.503 6 00:15.918 15.010 2.577
10 #18P Billy Puckett   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
98
19 13:28.620 1 00:16.208 0.127
11 #64 Dawson Cook   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
96
19 13:29.434 2 00:16.071 0.941 0.814
12 #777 Trevor Neville   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
54
19 13:30.889 1 00:16.063 2.396 1.455
13 #45 Kyle Hammer   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
92
7 08:55.482 5 00:15.811

 

Deke Trucking Showdown Feature #4

Results are not official
1 #25N Tyler Nicely   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
76
20 09:34.477 1 00:15.339
2 #24H Mike Harrison   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
81
20 09:35.162 16 00:15.611 0.685 0.685
3 #21D Danny Schwartz   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
88
20 09:37.888 1 00:15.694 3.411 2.726
4 #22C Nick Clubb   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
89
20 09:39.060 17 00:15.826 4.583 1.172
5 #83 Kasey Shrock   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
58
20 09:40.686 2 00:16.101 6.209 1.626
6 #87 David Shain   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
77
20 09:42.659 5 00:16.125 8.182 1.973
7 #31 Mark Anderson   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
84
20 09:42.884 14 00:16.277 8.407 0.225
8 #25 Jacob Steinkoenig   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
83
20 09:43.774 4 00:16.204 9.297 0.890
9 #94 Tom Pasek   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
93
20 09:45.063 6 00:16.230 10.586 1.289
10 #1 Nash Hilmes   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
72
20 09:49.289 1 00:16.641 14.812 4.226
11 #77B Brandon Bollinger   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
95
20 09:51.749 3 00:17.004 17.272 2.460
12 #555 Nick Neville   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
100
10 06:57.988 4 00:16.297
13 #MB4 Marty Lindeman   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
68
00:00.800 0 00:00
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

