Allen Weisser, Nick Hoffman, Jeffrey Ledford & Tyler Nicely take UMP Modified PDC prelim feature wins!

Summit Racing Equipment Showdown Feature #1
|1
|#25W Allen Weisser 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
43
|20
|06:42.861
|7
|00:13.997
|2
|#5CS Curt Spalding 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
29
|20
|06:45.584
|6
|00:14.146
|2.723
|2.723
|3
|#8K Levi Kissinger 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
20
|20
|06:46.902
|3
|00:14.253
|4.041
|1.318
|4
|#5S Alan Stipp 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
48
|20
|06:48.312
|8
|00:14.192
|5.451
|1.410
|5
|#15 Chris Smith 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
5
|20
|06:49.195
|7
|00:14.317
|6.334
|0.883
|6
|#77 Ray Bollinger 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
30
|20
|06:51.975
|6
|00:14.376
|9.114
|2.780
|7
|#A9 AJ May 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
17
|20
|06:52.013
|4
|00:14.357
|9.152
|0.038
|8
|#7L Jay Ledford 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
27
|20
|06:52.659
|18
|00:14.326
|9.798
|0.646
|9
|#3 Mike Brooks 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
25
|20
|06:53.298
|6
|00:14.643
|10.437
|0.639
|10
|#7R Dan Rork 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
19
|20
|06:55.958
|11
|00:14.629
|13.097
|2.660
|11
|#10J Steve Jones 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
9
|19
|06:44.381
|15
|00:14.921
|1.520
|12
|#35 Jason Hastings 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
11
|19
|06:46.170
|15
|00:14.901
|3.309
|1.789
|13
|#74J Jeff Sanford 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
16
|11
|04:43.247
|8
|00:14.877
|14
|#148 Gabe Menser 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
45
|1
|00:20.289
|1
|00:18.223
Wehrs Machine Showdown Feature #2
|1
|#2 Nick Hoffman 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
53
|20
|07:35.111
|2
|00:14.151
|2
|#K19 Will Krup 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
36
|20
|07:37.097
|3
|00:14.415
|1.986
|1.986
|3
|#3L Jeff Leka 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
3
|20
|07:37.601
|4
|00:14.502
|2.490
|0.504
|4
|#5 Steven Brooks 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
24
|20
|07:38.061
|5
|00:14.412
|2.950
|0.460
|5
|#19 Tait Davenport 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
21
|20
|07:38.614
|6
|00:14.491
|3.503
|0.553
|6
|#47 Collin Thirlby 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
40
|20
|07:40.764
|4
|00:14.510
|5.653
|2.150
|7
|#99W Chris Arnold 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
23
|20
|07:41.637
|4
|00:14.440
|6.526
|0.873
|8
|#K67 Ian Keller 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
50
|20
|07:41.813
|7
|00:14.676
|6.702
|0.176
|9
|#57 Mark Grosvenor 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
47
|20
|07:42.591
|14
|00:14.974
|7.480
|0.778
|10
|#69SR Jim Farris 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|20
|07:43.008
|8
|00:14.840
|7.897
|0.417
|
Sr.
|11
|#12 Richard Craven 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
34
|20
|07:44.971
|4
|00:15.053
|9.860
|1.963
|12
|#14 Michael Thayer 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
13
|20
|07:45.009
|6
|00:14.688
|9.898
|0.038
|13
|#1W Bob Pohlman 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
37
|00:00
|0
|00:00
All-Star Performance Showdown Feature #3
|1
|#18 Jeffrey Ledford 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
62
|20
|13:28.493
|15
|00:15.159
|2
|#96M Mike McKinney 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
80
|20
|13:29.354
|2
|00:15.224
|0.861
|0.861
|3
|#28 Rodney Standerfer 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
64
|20
|13:33.799
|2
|00:15.582
|5.306
|4.445
|4
|#T6 Tommy Sheppard 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|20
|13:36.618
|1
|00:15.682
|8.125
|2.819
|
Jr.
|5
|#C40 Mike Chasteen 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|20
|13:36.798
|1
|00:15.214
|8.305
|0.180
|
Jr.
|6
|#42 Paul Niznik 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
78
|20
|13:39.351
|8
|00:15.879
|10.858
|2.553
|7
|#37L Michael Ledford 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
90
|20
|13:40.611
|2
|00:15.964
|12.118
|1.260
|8
|#59R Jacob Rexing 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
66
|20
|13:40.926
|1
|00:15.550
|12.433
|0.315
|9
|#22W Wade Wenthe 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
75
|20
|13:43.503
|6
|00:15.918
|15.010
|2.577
|10
|#18P Billy Puckett 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
98
|19
|13:28.620
|1
|00:16.208
|0.127
|11
|#64 Dawson Cook 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
96
|19
|13:29.434
|2
|00:16.071
|0.941
|0.814
|12
|#777 Trevor Neville 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
54
|19
|13:30.889
|1
|00:16.063
|2.396
|1.455
|13
|#45 Kyle Hammer 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
92
|7
|08:55.482
|5
|00:15.811
Deke Trucking Showdown Feature #4
|1
|#25N Tyler Nicely 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
76
|20
|09:34.477
|1
|00:15.339
|2
|#24H Mike Harrison 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
81
|20
|09:35.162
|16
|00:15.611
|0.685
|0.685
|3
|#21D Danny Schwartz 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
88
|20
|09:37.888
|1
|00:15.694
|3.411
|2.726
|4
|#22C Nick Clubb 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
89
|20
|09:39.060
|17
|00:15.826
|4.583
|1.172
|5
|#83 Kasey Shrock 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
58
|20
|09:40.686
|2
|00:16.101
|6.209
|1.626
|6
|#87 David Shain 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
77
|20
|09:42.659
|5
|00:16.125
|8.182
|1.973
|7
|#31 Mark Anderson 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
84
|20
|09:42.884
|14
|00:16.277
|8.407
|0.225
|8
|#25 Jacob Steinkoenig 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
83
|20
|09:43.774
|4
|00:16.204
|9.297
|0.890
|9
|#94 Tom Pasek 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
93
|20
|09:45.063
|6
|00:16.230
|10.586
|1.289
|10
|#1 Nash Hilmes 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
72
|20
|09:49.289
|1
|00:16.641
|14.812
|4.226
|11
|#77B Brandon Bollinger 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
95
|20
|09:51.749
|3
|00:17.004
|17.272
|2.460
|12
|#555 Nick Neville 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
100
|10
|06:57.988
|4
|00:16.297
|13
|#MB4 Marty Lindeman 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
68
|00:00.800
|0
|00:00