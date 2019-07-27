Logan Martin Masters Batesville for First CCSDS Victory



Weekend Action Continues on Saturday Night at Legit Speedway



Locust Grove, Arkansas (07/26/19) – Missouri’s Logan Martin streaked to his first-career COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil victory on Friday night at Batesville Motor Speedway.

The third-starting Martin overtook New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter, Timothy Culp on the 14th circuit and went on to lead the remainder of the 35-lap event en route to his first career CCSDS win. Culp staged a late-race charge but came up short in his bid as Martin secured the $2,500 victory.

Culp’s last-lap bid for the lead found him slipping to a fifth-place finish in the final rundown Jesse Stovall, Terry Phillips, and Robert Baker completed finishing spots two through four.

Saturday, July 27 will find the CCSDS competitors racing at Legit Speedway Park in a $3,000-to-win/ $400-to-start program that is presented by West Plains Resaw Systems and Missouri Hardwood. IMCA Modifieds, USRA B-Mods, Hobby Stocks, Super Stocks and Bone Stocks will contest complete programs as well.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with racing action at 7:00 p.m. Adult general admission is $20 with children (ages 6-12) $5 and kids (ages 5-and-under) Free with an adult. Senior citizens, military and veterans get a discounted admission price of $15.

Batesville Motor Speedway’s tire rule is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier LM40 option for the right-rear only. The tire rule for Legit Speedway Park is Hoosier LM40 and Hoosier WRS55 allowed on all four corners.

For more information on the weekend’s programs, please visit www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com and www.LegitSpeedwayPark.com .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – July 26, 2019

Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Arkansas)

Feature Results

1)Logan Martin 2)Jesse Stovall 3)Terry Phillips 4)Robert Baker 5)Timothy Culp 6)Raymond Merrill 7)Austin Rettig 8)Mason Oberkramer 9)Kyle Beard 10)Brian Rickman 11)Scott Crigler 12)Tony Jackson Jr. 13)Wendell Wallace 14)Morgan Bagley 15)Hunter Rasdon 16)Colton Horner 17)B.J. Robinson 18)Chandler Petty 19)Payton Looney 20)Kaleb Stolba 21)Chris Jones 22)Billy Moyer Jr.

DNS: Mark Shipman, Justin Rigel, David Payne, Drake Findley, Ben Waggoner, Jamie Elam, Chad Mallett, Robby Moore, Joey Smith, Jimmy Miller, Charlie Cole

Entries: 33

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Timothy Culp

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Timothy Culp

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Logan Martin

Pannell Chipping Heat Race #3 Winner: Jesse Stovall

Lucas Oil Products Heat Race #4 Winner: Terry Phillips

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Brett Frazier

Hoosier Racing Tire B-Main Winner: Brian Rickman

COMP Cams Top Performer: Timothy Culp

Cautions: 3

Red Flag: 0

Lap Leaders: Timothy Culp (1-13); Logan Martin (14-35)

Contingency Awards

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Tony Jackson Jr.

Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Raymond Merrill

Keyser Manufacturing 7th-Place Award ($50): Austin Rettig

Rocket Chassis 8th-Place Award ($50): Mason Oberkramer

Midwest Automation 9th-Place Award ($50): Kyle Beard

Bennings Heating & Air 10th-Place Award ($50): Brian Rickman

Dixon Road U-Pull-It 11th-Place Award ($50): Scott Crigler

ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Tony Jackson Jr.

VP Racing Fuels 13th-Place Award ($50): Wendell Wallace

P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Morgan Bagley

Keyser Manufacturing 15th-Place Award ($50): Hunter Rasdon

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com