Highland Speedway Results – 7/27/19

B Modifieds
A Feature 1
15 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Billy Knebel
|Pocahontas, IL
|52
|2
|8
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|5
|3
|3
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|63E
|4
|2
|Trent Beard
|Highland, IL
|11B
|5
|6
|Scott Sugg
|Greenville, IL
|69
|6
|7
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|787
|7
|10
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|23
|8
|9
|Doug Tye
|Collinsville, IL
|4D
|9
|14
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|88
|10
|11
|John Holzhauer
|Pocahontas, IL
|34
|11
|4
|Jim Stevens
|Belleville, IL
|92
|12
|13
|Cale Hartnagel
|Pocahontas, IL
|29H
|13
|1
|Michael Ripperda
|25
|14
|12
|Josh Heuiser
|Marine, IL
|1H
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Billy Knebel
|Pocahontas, IL
|52
|2
|1
|Jim Stevens
|Belleville, IL
|92
|3
|3
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|63E
|4
|5
|Scott Sugg
|Greenville, IL
|69
|5
|7
|Doug Tye
|Collinsville, IL
|4D
|6
|6
|John Holzhauer
|Pocahontas, IL
|34
|7 (DNF)
|4
|Cale Hartnagel
|Pocahontas, IL
|29H
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|787
|2
|2
|Michael Ripperda
|25
|3
|7
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|5
|4
|4
|Trent Beard
|Highland, IL
|11B
|5
|6
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|23
|6
|5
|Josh Heuiser
|Marine, IL
|1H
|7
|3
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|88
Street Stocks
A Feature 1
12 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Trevor Isaak
|9X
|2
|4
|Cody Ventimiglia
|Highland, IL
|63V
|3
|2
|Kipp Schaefer
|53
|4
|6
|Marc McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|70
|5
|8
|Eric Harris
|St. Jacob, IL
|36
|6
|13
|Dustin McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|72
|7
|3
|Bronson Miller
|Carrollton, IL
|88D
|8
|5
|Blake Stieb
|242
|9
|11
|Adam Pate
|Breese, IL
|58P
|10
|7
|Todd Flauaus
|St. Peters, MO
|32F
|11
|10
|Austin Tettaton
|31J
|12
|12
|Todd Eyman
|Alhambra, IL
|16E
|13
|15
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|27
|14
|14
|Billy Collins
|Belleville, IL
|16C
|15
|9
|Terry McCann
|Cottage Hills, IL
|68
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Cody Ventimiglia
|Highland, IL
|63V
|2
|4
|Trevor Isaak
|9X
|3
|2
|Bronson Miller
|Carrollton, IL
|88D
|4
|3
|Kipp Schaefer
|53
|5
|6
|Terry McCann
|Cottage Hills, IL
|68
|6
|8
|Adam Pate
|Breese, IL
|58P
|7
|7
|Dustin McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|72
|8
|5
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|27
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Marc McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|70
|2
|6
|Eric Harris
|St. Jacob, IL
|36
|3
|4
|Blake Stieb
|242
|4
|1
|Todd Flauaus
|St. Peters, MO
|32F
|5
|5
|Austin Tettaton
|31J
|6
|7
|Todd Eyman
|Alhambra, IL
|16E
|DNS
|–
|Billy Collins
|Belleville, IL
|16C
UMP Late Models
A Feature 1
25 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|8
|Daryn Klein
|Fairview Heights, IL
|10
|2
|3
|Rodney Melvin
|Benton, IL
|33
|3
|4
|Matt Bailey
|Highland, IL
|55
|4
|9
|Shannon Kuhn
|Highland, IL
|11
|5
|7
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
|6
|6
|Jason Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|87
|7
|5
|Jason Suhre
|Highland, IL
|4
|8
|12
|Mark Oller
|67
|9
|13
|Clay Baumann
|77
|10
|10
|Trent Workman
|18
|11
|11
|Travis Horner
|Marine, IL
|9T
|12
|14
|Matt Koch
|Aviston, IL
|96
|13
|15
|Dave Jacober
|Highland, IL
|5
|14
|18
|Brent Helmkamp
|Breese, IL
|31
|15 (DNF)
|2
|Jon Friederich
|14
|16 (DNF)
|16
|Jimmy Miller
|18M
|17 (DNF)
|1
|Adam Tischhauser
|Greenville, IL
|T4
|18 (DNF)
|19
|Jesse Wisely
|Vergennes, IL
|17
|DNS
|–
|Chad Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|78
Dash 1
6 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Daryn Klein
|Fairview Heights, IL
|10
|2
|1
|Matt Bailey
|Highland, IL
|55
|3
|3
|Rodney Melvin
|Benton, IL
|33
|4
|2
|Jason Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|87
|5
|6
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
|6
|5
|Jon Friederich
|14
Heat 1
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Matt Bailey
|Highland, IL
|55
|2
|3
|Daryn Klein
|Fairview Heights, IL
|10
|3
|2
|Jason Suhre
|Highland, IL
|4
|4
|5
|Trent Workman
|18
|5
|7
|Clay Baumann
|77
|6
|6
|Jimmy Miller
|18M
|7
|4
|Jesse Wisely
|Vergennes, IL
|17
Heat 2
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Jason Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|87
|2
|2
|Jon Friederich
|14
|3
|6
|Adam Tischhauser
|Greenville, IL
|T4
|4
|3
|Travis Horner
|Marine, IL
|9T
|5 (DNF)
|4
|Matt Koch
|Aviston, IL
|96
|6 (DNF)
|5
|Chad Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|78
Heat 3
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Rodney Melvin
|Benton, IL
|33
|2
|4
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
|3
|3
|Shannon Kuhn
|Highland, IL
|11
|4
|1
|Mark Oller
|67
|5
|5
|Dave Jacober
|Highland, IL
|5
|6
|6
|Brent Helmkamp
|Breese, IL
|31
UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Robbie Eilers
|Highland, IL
|3E
|2
|2
|Shaun Horstmann
|Highland, IL
|54
|3
|6
|Tyler Diebert
|Highland, IL
|84
|4
|5
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|E55
|5
|3
|Marty Smith
|Troy, IL
|55
|6
|10
|Ryan Eilers
|Highland, IL
|3
|7
|7
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|8
|4
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|9
|8
|Rob Lee
|Sorento, IL
|88
|10
|12
|Lance Deiters
|Bartelso, IL
|88R
|11 (DNF)
|11
|Tony Wolf
|Highland, IL
|16
|12 (DNF)
|9
|Len Garson
|Pocahonta, IL
|25
Dash 1
6 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|2
|2
|Tyler Diebert
|Highland, IL
|84
|3
|6
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|E55
|4 (DNF)
|4
|Rob Lee
|Sorento, IL
|88
|5 (DNF)
|5
|Marty Smith
|Troy, IL
|55
|DNS
|–
|Robbie Eilers
|Highland, IL
|3E
Heat 1
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|2
|2
|Robbie Eilers
|Highland, IL
|3E
|3
|3
|Marty Smith
|Troy, IL
|55
|4
|6
|Shaun Horstmann
|Highland, IL
|54
|5
|5
|Len Garson
|Pocahonta, IL
|25
|6
|4
|Tony Wolf
|Highland, IL
|16
Heat 2
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Tyler Diebert
|Highland, IL
|84
|2
|2
|Rob Lee
|Sorento, IL
|88
|3
|5
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|E55
|4
|3
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|5
|4
|Ryan Eilers
|Highland, IL
|3
|6
|6
|Lance Deiters
|Bartelso, IL
|88R