Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Highland Speedway --> Highland Speedway Results – 7/27/19

Highland Speedway Results – 7/27/19

B Modifieds

A Feature 1

15 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL 52
2 8 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5
3 3 Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 63E
4 2 Trent Beard Highland, IL 11B
5 6 Scott Sugg Greenville, IL 69
6 7 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787
7 10 Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL 23
8 9 Doug Tye Collinsville, IL 4D
9 14 Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL 88
10 11 John Holzhauer Pocahontas, IL 34
11 4 Jim Stevens Belleville, IL 92
12 13 Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL 29H
13 1 Michael Ripperda 25
14 12 Josh Heuiser Marine, IL 1H

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL 52
2 1 Jim Stevens Belleville, IL 92
3 3 Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 63E
4 5 Scott Sugg Greenville, IL 69
5 7 Doug Tye Collinsville, IL 4D
6 6 John Holzhauer Pocahontas, IL 34
7 (DNF) 4 Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL 29H

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787
2 2 Michael Ripperda 25
3 7 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5
4 4 Trent Beard Highland, IL 11B
5 6 Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL 23
6 5 Josh Heuiser Marine, IL 1H
7 3 Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL 88

Street Stocks

A Feature 1

12 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Trevor Isaak 9X
2 4 Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL 63V
3 2 Kipp Schaefer 53
4 6 Marc McClintock Marissa, IL 70
5 8 Eric Harris St. Jacob, IL 36
6 13 Dustin McClintock Marissa, IL 72
7 3 Bronson Miller Carrollton, IL 88D
8 5 Blake Stieb 242
9 11 Adam Pate Breese, IL 58P
10 7 Todd Flauaus St. Peters, MO 32F
11 10 Austin Tettaton 31J
12 12 Todd Eyman Alhambra, IL 16E
13 15 Garry Klaus Highland, IL 27
14 14 Billy Collins Belleville, IL 16C
15 9 Terry McCann Cottage Hills, IL 68

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL 63V
2 4 Trevor Isaak 9X
3 2 Bronson Miller Carrollton, IL 88D
4 3 Kipp Schaefer 53
5 6 Terry McCann Cottage Hills, IL 68
6 8 Adam Pate Breese, IL 58P
7 7 Dustin McClintock Marissa, IL 72
8 5 Garry Klaus Highland, IL 27

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Marc McClintock Marissa, IL 70
2 6 Eric Harris St. Jacob, IL 36
3 4 Blake Stieb 242
4 1 Todd Flauaus St. Peters, MO 32F
5 5 Austin Tettaton 31J
6 7 Todd Eyman Alhambra, IL 16E
DNS Billy Collins Belleville, IL 16C

UMP Late Models

A Feature 1

25 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 8 Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, IL 10
2 3 Rodney Melvin Benton, IL 33
3 4 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 55
4 9 Shannon Kuhn Highland, IL 11
5 7 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30
6 6 Jason Zobrist Highland, IL 87
7 5 Jason Suhre Highland, IL 4
8 12 Mark Oller 67
9 13 Clay Baumann 77
10 10 Trent Workman 18
11 11 Travis Horner Marine, IL 9T
12 14 Matt Koch Aviston, IL 96
13 15 Dave Jacober Highland, IL 5
14 18 Brent Helmkamp Breese, IL 31
15 (DNF) 2 Jon Friederich 14
16 (DNF) 16 Jimmy Miller 18M
17 (DNF) 1 Adam Tischhauser Greenville, IL T4
18 (DNF) 19 Jesse Wisely Vergennes, IL 17
DNS Chad Zobrist Highland, IL 78

Dash 1

6 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, IL 10
2 1 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 55
3 3 Rodney Melvin Benton, IL 33
4 2 Jason Zobrist Highland, IL 87
5 6 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30
6 5 Jon Friederich 14

Heat 1

10 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 55
2 3 Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, IL 10
3 2 Jason Suhre Highland, IL 4
4 5 Trent Workman 18
5 7 Clay Baumann 77
6 6 Jimmy Miller 18M
7 4 Jesse Wisely Vergennes, IL 17

Heat 2

10 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Jason Zobrist Highland, IL 87
2 2 Jon Friederich 14
3 6 Adam Tischhauser Greenville, IL T4
4 3 Travis Horner Marine, IL 9T
5 (DNF) 4 Matt Koch Aviston, IL 96
6 (DNF) 5 Chad Zobrist Highland, IL 78

Heat 3

10 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Rodney Melvin Benton, IL 33
2 4 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30
3 3 Shannon Kuhn Highland, IL 11
4 1 Mark Oller 67
5 5 Dave Jacober Highland, IL 5
6 6 Brent Helmkamp Breese, IL 31

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Robbie Eilers Highland, IL 3E
2 2 Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL 54
3 6 Tyler Diebert Highland, IL 84
4 5 Chad Sellers Breese, IL E55
5 3 Marty Smith Troy, IL 55
6 10 Ryan Eilers Highland, IL 3
7 7 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z
8 4 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
9 8 Rob Lee Sorento, IL 88
10 12 Lance Deiters Bartelso, IL 88R
11 (DNF) 11 Tony Wolf Highland, IL 16
12 (DNF) 9 Len Garson Pocahonta, IL 25

Dash 1

6 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
2 2 Tyler Diebert Highland, IL 84
3 6 Chad Sellers Breese, IL E55
4 (DNF) 4 Rob Lee Sorento, IL 88
5 (DNF) 5 Marty Smith Troy, IL 55
DNS Robbie Eilers Highland, IL 3E

Heat 1

10 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
2 2 Robbie Eilers Highland, IL 3E
3 3 Marty Smith Troy, IL 55
4 6 Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL 54
5 5 Len Garson Pocahonta, IL 25
6 4 Tony Wolf Highland, IL 16

Heat 2

10 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Tyler Diebert Highland, IL 84
2 2 Rob Lee Sorento, IL 88
3 5 Chad Sellers Breese, IL E55
4 3 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z
5 4 Ryan Eilers Highland, IL 3
6 6 Lance Deiters Bartelso, IL 88R
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Highland Speedway Results – 7/13/19
  2. Highland Speedway Results – 5/5/18
  3. Highland Speedway Results – 9/15/18
  4. Highland Speedway Results – 8/11/18
  5. Highland Speedway Results – 6/23/18
  6. Highland Speedway Results – 4/13/19

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2019 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy