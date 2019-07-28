Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Peoria Speedway Results – 7/27/19

Peoria Speedway Results – 7/27/19

B Modifieds

A Feature 1: Lineup

15 laps | 00:00:00

Start Driver Hometown Car
1 Michael Mennel Peoria, IL 21P
2 Brody Mosher Peoria, IL 36M
3 Dustin Schram Sterling, IL 92
4 Dakota Traver Trivoli, IL 47
5 Doug Sauder Deer Creek, IL 289
6 Keith Siegel Edwards, IL M68
7 Brandon Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77
8 Jake Montgomery East Peoria, IL 211/2
9 Darren Nash PEKIN, IN 18
10 Degan Dozard Peoria, IL 17D
11 Ron Kacir Washington, IL 98
12 Mike Cusack Jr Edwards, IL 7
13 Jason Oppe Yates City, IL 0P
14 Eric Hawkins Washington, IL 106
15 Andrew Burk Eldridge, IA 77W
16 Floyd Jordan Jr Pekin, IL 1JR
17 Johnny Kalb Peoria, IL 12
18 Tiffany Harrison Washington, IL 16

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Keith Siegel Edwards, IL M68
2 4 Brody Mosher Peoria, IL 36M
3 2 Brandon Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77
4 6 Degan Dozard Peoria, IL 17D
5 1 Jason Oppe Yates City, IL 0P
6 5 Floyd Jordan Jr Pekin, IL 1JR

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Dustin Schram Sterling, IL 92
2 4 Dakota Traver Trivoli, IL 47
3 6 Jake Montgomery East Peoria, IL 211/2
4 5 Ron Kacir Washington, IL 98
5 1 Eric Hawkins Washington, IL 106
6 2 Johnny Kalb Peoria, IL 12

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Michael Mennel Peoria, IL 21P
2 5 Doug Sauder Deer Creek, IL 289
3 4 Darren Nash PEKIN, IN 18
4 1 Mike Cusack Jr Edwards, IL 7
5 6 Andrew Burk Eldridge, IA 77W
6 3 Tiffany Harrison Washington, IL 16

Hornets

A Feature 1

15 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Matt Mackey Delavan, IL 01
2 3 Jimmy Dutlinger 28
3 1 Dakota Schmick Bartonville, IL 02
4 11 Danny Oates Pekin, IL 41
5 6 Nick Johnson Bartonville, IL 30J
6 14 Jeremy Hancock Peoria, IL J28
7 10 Mike Foster Pekin, IL 28F
8 8 Bryce Terry East Peoria, IL -21
9 2 Jordyn Hamilton Brimfield, IL 88J
10 9 wesley talley Monmouth, IL 17
11 19 Mark Burgess Jr East Peoria, IL MJ3
12 15 Austin Smith Morton, IL 18
13 7 Thomas Adams Moline, IL 47
14 12 Lester Massey Creve Coeur, IL 12M
15 4 Dustin Begyn Taylor Ridge, IL 22DB
DNS Brandon Cornwell Hanna City, IL 71C
DNS Jenna Musgrave Elmwood, IL J14
DNS Brent Terry 21J
DNS Justin Deemie Pekin, IL 13J

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Jimmy Dutlinger 28
2 1 Dakota Schmick Bartonville, IL 02
3 4 Thomas Adams Moline, IL 47
4 6 Mike Foster Pekin, IL 28F
5 5 Jenna Musgrave Elmwood, IL J14
6 7 Brandon Cornwell Hanna City, IL 71C
7 3 Mark Burgess Jr East Peoria, IL MJ3

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Matt Mackey Delavan, IL 01
2 2 Dustin Begyn Taylor Ridge, IL 22DB
3 4 Bryce Terry East Peoria, IL -21
4 6 Danny Oates Pekin, IL 41
5 5 Jeremy Hancock Peoria, IL J28
6 3 Brent Terry 21J

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 6 Nick Johnson Bartonville, IL 30J
2 3 Jordyn Hamilton Brimfield, IL 88J
3 5 wesley talley Monmouth, IL 17
4 4 Lester Massey Creve Coeur, IL 12M
5 1 Austin Smith Morton, IL 18
DNS Justin Deemie Pekin, IL 13J

Street Stocks

A Feature 1

15 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Peter Odell Streator, IL 37
2 2 Robert Cottom Galesburg, IL 1
3 3 Jeff Hartzell Genoa, IL 59H
4 6 Al Gray Ottawa, IL 77
5 4 Wally Zander Pekin, IL 68
6 5 Austin Simpson Bartonville, IL 35
7 10 Nolan Kaufman Marquette Heights, IL 83K
8 11 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville, IL 67R
9 8 Michael Schomas Ottawa, IL F5
10 7 Justin Hamm Princeton, IL 83H
11 9 Seth Studnicka Chillicothe, IL 5
12 13 Greg Roberts Varna, IL 15
DNS Randy Billingsley 17

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Al Gray Ottawa, IL 77
2 6 Austin Simpson Bartonville, IL 35
3 7 Robert Cottom Galesburg, IL 1
4 2 Justin Hamm Princeton, IL 83H
5 4 Seth Studnicka Chillicothe, IL 5
6 1 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville, IL 67R
7 3 Greg Roberts Varna, IL 15

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Wally Zander Pekin, IL 68
2 5 Peter Odell Streator, IL 37
3 6 Jeff Hartzell Genoa, IL 59H
4 1 Michael Schomas Ottawa, IL F5
5 3 Nolan Kaufman Marquette Heights, IL 83K
DNS Randy Billingsley 17

UMP Late Models

A Feature 1

25 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Roger Rebholz Sparland, IL 10
2 1 Jake Miller Mendota, IL 28M
3 8 Russ Adams Princeville, IL 74
4 5 Zac Kuhel Pekin, IL 2K
5 3 Dane Arvin Danvers, IL 09
6 2 Robbie Bauman Fairview, IL 30
7 10 Barry Gellerstedt Moline, IL 39
8 9 TJ Bolen Peoria, IL 24B
9 12 Kendal Watkins Peoria, IL K9
10 11 David Boyer Dunlap, IL 29
11 6 Chris Morefield Edwards, IL 10M
12 13 Brian Crebo Hanna City, IL 99
13 7 Robert Cowell East Peoria, IL 25C

Heat 1

10 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Zac Kuhel Pekin, IL 2K
2 5 Jake Miller Mendota, IL 28M
3 7 Dane Arvin Danvers, IL 09
4 1 Robert Cowell East Peoria, IL 25C
5 6 TJ Bolen Peoria, IL 24B
6 4 David Boyer Dunlap, IL 29
DNS Brian Crebo Hanna City, IL 99

Heat 2

10 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Roger Rebholz Sparland, IL 10
2 3 Robbie Bauman Fairview, IL 30
3 5 Chris Morefield Edwards, IL 10M
4 4 Russ Adams Princeville, IL 74
5 2 Barry Gellerstedt Moline, IL 39
6 6 Kendal Watkins Peoria, IL K9

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Derick Doerr Peoria, IL 26D
2 4 Charles Hess Peoria, IL 97
3 1 Donovan Lodge Andover, IL 32
4 3 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A
5 7 Casey Lappin Bartonville, IL 48
6 8 Noah Faw Bartonville, IL 89
7 5 Dan Dozard Peoria, IL 17D
8 6 Randy Lucas Princeton, IL 44X
9 9 Shane Mecum Ohio, IL 75

Heat 1

10 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A
2 1 Donovan Lodge Andover, IL 32
3 5 Derick Doerr Peoria, IL 26D
4 6 Charles Hess Peoria, IL 97
5 7 Dan Dozard Peoria, IL 17D
6 9 Randy Lucas Princeton, IL 44X
7 3 Casey Lappin Bartonville, IL 48
8 4 Noah Faw Bartonville, IL 89
9 8 Shane Mecum Ohio, IL 75

Qualifying 1

1 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 2 Donovan Lodge Andover, IL 32 13.875
2 6 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A 13.910
3 5 Casey Lappin Bartonville, IL 48 13.924
4 3 Noah Faw Bartonville, IL 89 13.994
5 4 Derick Doerr Peoria, IL 26D 14.014
6 9 Charles Hess Peoria, IL 97 14.070
7 8 Dan Dozard Peoria, IL 17D 14.716
8 1 Shane Mecum Ohio, IL 75 15.278
9 7 Randy Lucas Princeton, IL 44X 15.317
