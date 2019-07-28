Peoria Speedway Results – 7/27/19

B Modifieds
A Feature 1: Lineup
15 laps | 00:00:00
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|Michael Mennel
|Peoria, IL
|21P
|2
|Brody Mosher
|Peoria, IL
|36M
|3
|Dustin Schram
|Sterling, IL
|92
|4
|Dakota Traver
|Trivoli, IL
|47
|5
|Doug Sauder
|Deer Creek, IL
|289
|6
|Keith Siegel
|Edwards, IL
|M68
|7
|Brandon Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77
|8
|Jake Montgomery
|East Peoria, IL
|211/2
|9
|Darren Nash
|PEKIN, IN
|18
|10
|Degan Dozard
|Peoria, IL
|17D
|11
|Ron Kacir
|Washington, IL
|98
|12
|Mike Cusack Jr
|Edwards, IL
|7
|13
|Jason Oppe
|Yates City, IL
|0P
|14
|Eric Hawkins
|Washington, IL
|106
|15
|Andrew Burk
|Eldridge, IA
|77W
|16
|Floyd Jordan Jr
|Pekin, IL
|1JR
|17
|Johnny Kalb
|Peoria, IL
|12
|18
|Tiffany Harrison
|Washington, IL
|16
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Keith Siegel
|Edwards, IL
|M68
|2
|4
|Brody Mosher
|Peoria, IL
|36M
|3
|2
|Brandon Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77
|4
|6
|Degan Dozard
|Peoria, IL
|17D
|5
|1
|Jason Oppe
|Yates City, IL
|0P
|6
|5
|Floyd Jordan Jr
|Pekin, IL
|1JR
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Dustin Schram
|Sterling, IL
|92
|2
|4
|Dakota Traver
|Trivoli, IL
|47
|3
|6
|Jake Montgomery
|East Peoria, IL
|211/2
|4
|5
|Ron Kacir
|Washington, IL
|98
|5
|1
|Eric Hawkins
|Washington, IL
|106
|6
|2
|Johnny Kalb
|Peoria, IL
|12
Heat 3
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Michael Mennel
|Peoria, IL
|21P
|2
|5
|Doug Sauder
|Deer Creek, IL
|289
|3
|4
|Darren Nash
|PEKIN, IN
|18
|4
|1
|Mike Cusack Jr
|Edwards, IL
|7
|5
|6
|Andrew Burk
|Eldridge, IA
|77W
|6
|3
|Tiffany Harrison
|Washington, IL
|16
Hornets
A Feature 1
15 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Matt Mackey
|Delavan, IL
|01
|2
|3
|Jimmy Dutlinger
|28
|3
|1
|Dakota Schmick
|Bartonville, IL
|02
|4
|11
|Danny Oates
|Pekin, IL
|41
|5
|6
|Nick Johnson
|Bartonville, IL
|30J
|6
|14
|Jeremy Hancock
|Peoria, IL
|J28
|7
|10
|Mike Foster
|Pekin, IL
|28F
|8
|8
|Bryce Terry
|East Peoria, IL
|-21
|9
|2
|Jordyn Hamilton
|Brimfield, IL
|88J
|10
|9
|wesley talley
|Monmouth, IL
|17
|11
|19
|Mark Burgess Jr
|East Peoria, IL
|MJ3
|12
|15
|Austin Smith
|Morton, IL
|18
|13
|7
|Thomas Adams
|Moline, IL
|47
|14
|12
|Lester Massey
|Creve Coeur, IL
|12M
|15
|4
|Dustin Begyn
|Taylor Ridge, IL
|22DB
|DNS
|–
|Brandon Cornwell
|Hanna City, IL
|71C
|DNS
|–
|Jenna Musgrave
|Elmwood, IL
|J14
|DNS
|–
|Brent Terry
|21J
|DNS
|–
|Justin Deemie
|Pekin, IL
|13J
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Jimmy Dutlinger
|28
|2
|1
|Dakota Schmick
|Bartonville, IL
|02
|3
|4
|Thomas Adams
|Moline, IL
|47
|4
|6
|Mike Foster
|Pekin, IL
|28F
|5
|5
|Jenna Musgrave
|Elmwood, IL
|J14
|6
|7
|Brandon Cornwell
|Hanna City, IL
|71C
|7
|3
|Mark Burgess Jr
|East Peoria, IL
|MJ3
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Matt Mackey
|Delavan, IL
|01
|2
|2
|Dustin Begyn
|Taylor Ridge, IL
|22DB
|3
|4
|Bryce Terry
|East Peoria, IL
|-21
|4
|6
|Danny Oates
|Pekin, IL
|41
|5
|5
|Jeremy Hancock
|Peoria, IL
|J28
|6
|3
|Brent Terry
|21J
Heat 3
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|6
|Nick Johnson
|Bartonville, IL
|30J
|2
|3
|Jordyn Hamilton
|Brimfield, IL
|88J
|3
|5
|wesley talley
|Monmouth, IL
|17
|4
|4
|Lester Massey
|Creve Coeur, IL
|12M
|5
|1
|Austin Smith
|Morton, IL
|18
|DNS
|–
|Justin Deemie
|Pekin, IL
|13J
Street Stocks
A Feature 1
15 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Peter Odell
|Streator, IL
|37
|2
|2
|Robert Cottom
|Galesburg, IL
|1
|3
|3
|Jeff Hartzell
|Genoa, IL
|59H
|4
|6
|Al Gray
|Ottawa, IL
|77
|5
|4
|Wally Zander
|Pekin, IL
|68
|6
|5
|Austin Simpson
|Bartonville, IL
|35
|7
|10
|Nolan Kaufman
|Marquette Heights, IL
|83K
|8
|11
|Rudy Zaragoza
|Jacksonville, IL
|67R
|9
|8
|Michael Schomas
|Ottawa, IL
|F5
|10
|7
|Justin Hamm
|Princeton, IL
|83H
|11
|9
|Seth Studnicka
|Chillicothe, IL
|5
|12
|13
|Greg Roberts
|Varna, IL
|15
|DNS
|–
|Randy Billingsley
|17
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Al Gray
|Ottawa, IL
|77
|2
|6
|Austin Simpson
|Bartonville, IL
|35
|3
|7
|Robert Cottom
|Galesburg, IL
|1
|4
|2
|Justin Hamm
|Princeton, IL
|83H
|5
|4
|Seth Studnicka
|Chillicothe, IL
|5
|6
|1
|Rudy Zaragoza
|Jacksonville, IL
|67R
|7
|3
|Greg Roberts
|Varna, IL
|15
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Wally Zander
|Pekin, IL
|68
|2
|5
|Peter Odell
|Streator, IL
|37
|3
|6
|Jeff Hartzell
|Genoa, IL
|59H
|4
|1
|Michael Schomas
|Ottawa, IL
|F5
|5
|3
|Nolan Kaufman
|Marquette Heights, IL
|83K
|DNS
|–
|Randy Billingsley
|17
UMP Late Models
A Feature 1
25 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Roger Rebholz
|Sparland, IL
|10
|2
|1
|Jake Miller
|Mendota, IL
|28M
|3
|8
|Russ Adams
|Princeville, IL
|74
|4
|5
|Zac Kuhel
|Pekin, IL
|2K
|5
|3
|Dane Arvin
|Danvers, IL
|09
|6
|2
|Robbie Bauman
|Fairview, IL
|30
|7
|10
|Barry Gellerstedt
|Moline, IL
|39
|8
|9
|TJ Bolen
|Peoria, IL
|24B
|9
|12
|Kendal Watkins
|Peoria, IL
|K9
|10
|11
|David Boyer
|Dunlap, IL
|29
|11
|6
|Chris Morefield
|Edwards, IL
|10M
|12
|13
|Brian Crebo
|Hanna City, IL
|99
|13
|7
|Robert Cowell
|East Peoria, IL
|25C
Heat 1
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Zac Kuhel
|Pekin, IL
|2K
|2
|5
|Jake Miller
|Mendota, IL
|28M
|3
|7
|Dane Arvin
|Danvers, IL
|09
|4
|1
|Robert Cowell
|East Peoria, IL
|25C
|5
|6
|TJ Bolen
|Peoria, IL
|24B
|6
|4
|David Boyer
|Dunlap, IL
|29
|DNS
|–
|Brian Crebo
|Hanna City, IL
|99
Heat 2
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Roger Rebholz
|Sparland, IL
|10
|2
|3
|Robbie Bauman
|Fairview, IL
|30
|3
|5
|Chris Morefield
|Edwards, IL
|10M
|4
|4
|Russ Adams
|Princeville, IL
|74
|5
|2
|Barry Gellerstedt
|Moline, IL
|39
|6
|6
|Kendal Watkins
|Peoria, IL
|K9
UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Derick Doerr
|Peoria, IL
|26D
|2
|4
|Charles Hess
|Peoria, IL
|97
|3
|1
|Donovan Lodge
|Andover, IL
|32
|4
|3
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72A
|5
|7
|Casey Lappin
|Bartonville, IL
|48
|6
|8
|Noah Faw
|Bartonville, IL
|89
|7
|5
|Dan Dozard
|Peoria, IL
|17D
|8
|6
|Randy Lucas
|Princeton, IL
|44X
|9
|9
|Shane Mecum
|Ohio, IL
|75
Heat 1
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72A
|2
|1
|Donovan Lodge
|Andover, IL
|32
|3
|5
|Derick Doerr
|Peoria, IL
|26D
|4
|6
|Charles Hess
|Peoria, IL
|97
|5
|7
|Dan Dozard
|Peoria, IL
|17D
|6
|9
|Randy Lucas
|Princeton, IL
|44X
|7
|3
|Casey Lappin
|Bartonville, IL
|48
|8
|4
|Noah Faw
|Bartonville, IL
|89
|9
|8
|Shane Mecum
|Ohio, IL
|75
Qualifying 1
1 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|2
|Donovan Lodge
|Andover, IL
|32
|13.875
|2
|6
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72A
|13.910
|3
|5
|Casey Lappin
|Bartonville, IL
|48
|13.924
|4
|3
|Noah Faw
|Bartonville, IL
|89
|13.994
|5
|4
|Derick Doerr
|Peoria, IL
|26D
|14.014
|6
|9
|Charles Hess
|Peoria, IL
|97
|14.070
|7
|8
|Dan Dozard
|Peoria, IL
|17D
|14.716
|8
|1
|Shane Mecum
|Ohio, IL
|75
|15.278
|9
|7
|Randy Lucas
|Princeton, IL
|44X
|15.317