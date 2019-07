Logan Schuchart eyes new World of Outlaws career achievement in Missouri

AT A GLANCE: Logan Schuchart looks to defend Ironman title

Ironman World of Outlaws doubleheader at Federated Auto Parts Raceway set for Aug. 2-3

PEVELY, MO – July 29, 2019 – Holding the dumbbell high above his head, Logan Schuchart signified the biggest win of his career at the Ironman 55 event last year.

When the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series returns to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Aug. 2-3 for the Ironman doubleheader, Schuchart will, again, have the opportunity for another career achievement.

He currently has four wins this season – matching his highest win total in a single year. A win at the Missouri raceway would set a new career high for the Hanover, Pa.-native.

“We were doing really well for a while. We’re still doing well,” Schuchart said. “We’re consistent. We’ve won four races. I’d like to step that up and win a few more before the end of the year.”

He’s looking forward to getting back to the 1/3-mile raceway to try and accomplish that goal and defend the Ironman title.

“Pevely is a fun one,” Schuchart said. “It’s small. It’s fast. It puts on bull ring racing, but it doesn’t feel that small at the same time. I always like going back. I want to go back there. We haven’t been there since I won there last. I’m looking forward to going back and hopefully repeat what we did last year.”

The Shark Racing driver led 41 or the 55 laps at last year’s Ironman, passing Daryn Pittman – who’s been strong at the track, getting a win there the last two years – in the early stage of the race. Despite his dominance, Schuchart said he never really felt good at the track until last year, though.

He called the track “tricky” with it being small in size, but having high banked turns and drivers turning laps in the 10 and 11 second brackets.

“It’s easy to get yourself in trouble,” Schuchart said. “It’s a small bull ring. It’s high banked. But you can really slow down and catch the bottom good or you can rip the cushion and ride right against the wall.”

Winning the Ironman 55 last year was important for Schuchart and his Shark Racing team. It paid $20,000-to-win and it was his first win of the 2018 season. He considers it his biggest win, so far, for those reasons.

And because it’s just a cool event. The title of it alone, “Ironman,” gets him excited for it.

“It’s the longest race that we run,” Schuchart said. “You get a big old dumbbell with it. It’s a cool win to cross off the bucket list and say that we won.”

The Night Before the Ironman on Friday, Aug. 2 will pay $8,000-to-win and Saturday night’s Ironman will again pay $20,000-to-win, continuing the streak of big money races during the “summer of money.”

Schuchart came close to winning the biggest payday of the year, the $175,000-to-win Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway, but had to settle for second. Continuing to ride the momentum of that strong he looks to park his Drydene No. 1s in Victory Lane a few more times, returning to tracks like Federated Auto Parts Raceway where he’s had success before.

“Any time you go back to tracks you’ve been at before and go there with experience you feel more confident about it,” he said. “You feel like you know what to do when the track changes or goes a certain way. You’re not running into it blind. You have a notebook to look at from the past few years.

“Sometimes I don’t even look at it because I feel like it hurts me more than helps me. It is nice to go back with experience. The more you race it seems like the better we get.”

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

WHEN & WHERE

Friday, Aug. 2, and Satuday, Aug. 3, at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo. for the Night Before the Ironman and then the Ironman. Grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. with Hot Laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m.

ABOUT THE TRACK

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 is a high-banked, 1/3-mile track. The track record is 10.189 sec. set by Stevie Smith on March 30, 2002.

Online – FederatedAutoPartsRaceway.com

Phone – (636) 479-3219

TICKETS

Tickets can be purchased by going to WorldofOutlaws.com/tix.

1/3-MILE WINNERS THIS YEAR

There have been five races on a 1/3-mille track, so far, this year.

Thunderbowl Raceway: Ian Madsen won on March 9

Arizona Speedway: David Gravel won on April 6

Lake Ozark Speedway: Brad Sweet won on April 26

Beaver Dam Raceway: Brad Sweet won on June 22

Wilmot Raceway: Donny Schatz won on July 13

FEDERATED AUTO PARTS RACEWAY AT I-55 PREVIOUS WINNERS

2018 – Daryn Pittman on April 21, Rico Abreu on Aug. 3, Logan Schuchart on Aug. 4

2017 – Daryn Pittman on Aug. 4

2016 – David Gravel on Aug. 5, Rico Abreu on Aug. 6

2015 – Christopher Bell on May 2, Donny Schatz on Aug. 7, Shane Stewart on Aug. 8

2014 – Sammy Swindell on April 26, Paul McMahan on Aug. 1, Kerry Madsen on Aug. 2

2013 – Craig Dollansky on Aug. 3

2012 – Craig Dollansky on Oct. 13, Jason Sides on Oct. 13

2011 – Craig Dollansky on Aug. 5

2010 – Joey Saldana on April 17, Tim Shaffer on Aug. 6, Jason Meyers on Aug. 7

2009 – Craig Dollansky on Aug. 7, Joey Saldana on Aug. 8

2008 – Jason Meyers on April 5

2007 – Joey Saldana on July 7

2006 – Donny Schatz on April 1, Brooke Tatnell on July 8

2005 – Kraig Kinser on April 2, Chad Kemenah on July 8

2004 – Craig Dollansky on April 17, Danny Lasoski on Aug. 7

2003 – Steve Kinser on April 12, Tyler Walker on July 12

2002 – Jac Haudenschild on March 30, Daryn Pittman on July 13

2001 – Randy Hannagan on March 24, Stevie Smith on July 14

2000 – Jac Haudenschild on July 22

1999 – Jac Haudenschild on July 24

1998 – Stevie Smith on July 25, Tyler Walker on Oct. 9, Andy Hillenburg on Oct. 10

1997 – Mark Kinser on May 18, Sammy Swindell on Oct. 10, Sammy Swindell on Oct. 11

1996 – Mark Kinser on June 12

1992 – Steve Kinser on June 10

1991 – Steve Kinser on May 3, Sammy Swindell on May 4

1990 – Sammy Swindell on April 14

1989 – Bobby Davis, Jr. on April 14, Doug Wolfgang on April 15, Doug Wolfgang on Aug. 11

1988 – Sammy Swindell on April 22, Steve Kinser on April 23

1987 – Brad Doty on April 22, Steve Kinser on Sept. 25

DRIVER INFO

2019 STATS

There have been 44 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Feature events this season.

FEATURE WINNERS (16 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 11

2– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 7

3 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 5

4 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 4

5 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 2

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 2

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 2

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 2

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 2

6 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 1

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

– Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 1

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (38 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 20

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 17

3– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 15

4– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 11

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 11

5 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 8

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 8

6 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 7

7 – Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 6

8 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 5

– Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 5

9 – Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 4

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 4

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 4

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 4

10 – Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 3

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 3

– Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 3

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 3

11 – Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 2

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 2

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 2

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 2

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 2

– Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, Iowa – 2

12 – Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind. – 1

– Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 1

– Willie Croft, Roseville, Calif. – 1

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 1

– Ryan Smith, Kunkletown, Pa. – 1

– Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, Wis. – 1

– Tony Stewart, Columbus, Ind. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Justin Henderson, Sioux Falls, S.D. – 1

– Joey Saldana, Brownsburg, Ind. – 1

– Jac Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Brian Montieth, Phoenixville, Pa. – 1

DIRTVISION FAST PASS DASH WINNERS (20 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 8

2 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 4

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 4

3 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 3

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 3

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 3

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 3

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 3

4 – Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 2

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 2

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 2

5 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 1

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 1

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Bill Balog, Hartland, Wis. – 1

– Jeff Swindell, Memphis, Tenn. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (29 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 3

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 3

2 – Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 2

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 2

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 2

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 2

3 – Cale Conley, Vienna, W.Va. – 1

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, Wash. – 1

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 1

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Terry McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– T.J. Stutts, Liverpool, Pa. – 1

– Cory Haas, York, Pa. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Cale Thomas, Fairland, Ind. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Jim Stinson, Vandalia, Ohio – 1

– Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind. – 1

– Dominic Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 1

– Russel Borland, Kewaskum, Wis. – 1

– Jac Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Cory Eliason, Santa Cruz, Calif. – 1

– Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

C-MAIN WINNERS (13 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 1

– Lucas Wolfe, Mechanicsburg, Pa. – 1

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– Jim Stinson, Vandalia, Ohio – 1

– Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Australia

– Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, Iowa – 1

– Lee Jacobs, Dalton, Ohio – 1

– Chad Kemenah, Alveda, Ohio – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

D-MAIN WINNERS (2 different drivers)

1 – Justin Peck, Monrovia, Ind. – 1

– Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, Mo. – 1

PODIUM FINISHES (25 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of podiums

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 20

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 20

2 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 18

3 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 14

4 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 12

5 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 5

6 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 4

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 4

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 4

7 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 3

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 3

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 3

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 3

8 – Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 2

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 2

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 2

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 2

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 2

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 2

9 – Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Ryan Smith, Kunkletown, Pa. – 1

– Bill Balog, Hartland, Wis. – 1

– Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 1

HARD CHARGER AWARD (24 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C. Awards

1 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 5

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 5

2 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 4

3 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 3

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 3

4 – Cory Eliason, Santa Cruz, Calif. – 2

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 2

– Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Ind. – 2

5 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Chad Kemenah, Alveda, Ohio – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 1

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, Mo. – 1

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Derek Hagar, Marion, Ark. – 1

– Dominic Scelzi – Fresno, Calif. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 1

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Pa. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

TOTAL LAPS LED (23 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 249

2 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 190

3 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 145

4 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 121

5 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 62

6– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 61

7 – Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 55

8 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 53

9 – Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 52

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 52

10 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 51

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 51

11 – Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 48

12 – Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 34

13 – James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 31

14 – Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 30

15 – Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 25

16 – Bill Balog, Hartland, Wis. – 22

17 – Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 19

18 – Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 10

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 10

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Ind. – 10

19 – Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 6

QUALIFYING QUICK TIME (18 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

1 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 12

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 7

3 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 5

4 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 2

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 2

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 2

5 – Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 1

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 1

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 1

– Sye Lynch, Apollo, Pa. – 1

FASTEST IN PRACTICE (17 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of times fastest

1 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 7

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 6

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 6*

3– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 5

4 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 4

5 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 3*

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 3

6 – Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 2

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 2

7 – Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 1

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 1

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

– Logan Wagner, Harrisonville, Pa. – 1

*A fastest time came during a second set of Hot Laps

2019 World of Outlaws Schedule & Winners

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Friday, Feb. 8 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, Fla. / Daryn Pittman (1)

2. Saturday, Feb. 9 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, Fla. / Daryn Pittman (2)

3. Sunday, Feb. 10 / Volusia Speedway Park/ Baberville, Fla. / Rainout-Canceled

4. Friday, Feb. 22 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, Texas / Rainout-Canceled

5. Saturday, Feb. 23 / LoneStar Speedway / Kilgore, Texas / Rainout-Canceled

6. Wednesday, Feb. 27 / The Dirt Track at Las Vegas / Las Vegas, Nev. / Tim Shaffer (1)

7. Thursday, Feb. 28 / The Dirt Track at Las Vegas / Las Vegas, Nev. / Donny Schatz (1)

8. Friday, March 8 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, Calif. / Rainout-Canceled

9. Saturday, March 9 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, Calif. / Ian Madsen (1)

10. Friday, March 15 / Silver Dollar Speedway / Chico, Calif. / Carson Macedo (1)

11. Saturday, March 16 / Stockton Dirt Track / Stockton, Calif. / Logan Schuchart (1)

12. Friday, March 22 / Ocean Speedway / Watsonville, Calif. / Rainout-Canceled

13. Saturday, March 23 / Placerville Speedway / Placerville, Calif. / Rainout-Rescheduled for Sept. 11

14. Friday, March 29 / Keller Auto Speedway / Hanford, Calif. / David Gravel (1)

15. Saturday, March 30 / Perris Auto Speedway / Perris, Calif. / Aaron Reutzel (1)

16. Friday, April 5 / USA Raceway / Tucson, Ariz. / Brad Sweet (1)

17. Saturday, April 6 / Arizona Speedway / Queen Creek, Ariz. / David Gravel (2)

18. Friday, April 12 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, Texas / Logan Schuchart (2)

19. Saturday, April 13 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, Texas / Rainout-Canceled

20. Friday, April 26 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, Mo. / Brad Sweet (2)

21. Saturday, April 27 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway / Pevely, Mo. / Rainout-Canceled

22. Sunday, April 28 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, Ill. / Postponed-Rescheduled for Sept. 25

23. Friday, May 3 / Riverside International Speedway / West Memphis, Ark. / Rainout-Canceled

24. Saturday, May 4 / Tri-State International Speedway / Haubstadt, Ind. / Postponed-Rescheduled for Oct. 13

25. Friday, May 10 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, Ohio / Donny Schatz (2)

26. Saturday, May 11 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, Ohio / Postponed-Rescheduled for July 17

27. Wednesday, May 15 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, Pa. / Lance Dewease (1)

28. Friday, May 17 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, Pa. / David Gravel (3)

29. Saturday, May 18 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, Pa. / Lance Dewease (2)

30. Sunday, May 19 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY / Rainout-Canceled

31. Tuesday, May 21 / Bridgeport Speedway / Bridgeport, NJ / Danny Dietrich (1)

32. Friday, May 24 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC / Giovanni Scelzi (1)

33. Saturday, May 25 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC / Logan Schuchart (3)

34. Monday, May 27 / Lawrenceburg Speedway / Lawrenceburg, Ind. / Kyle Larson (1)

35. Friday, May 31 / Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway / Nashville, Tenn. / Donny Schatz (3)

36. Saturday, June 1 / Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway / Nashville, Tenn. / Shane Stewart (1)

37. Tuesday, June 4 / Fairbury Speedway / Fairbury, Ill. / Kyle Larson (2)

38. Friday, June 7 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, N.D. / Logan Schuchart (4)

39. Saturday, June 8 / Granite City Speedway / Sauk Rapids, Minn. / Brad Sweet (3)

40. Friday, June 14 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, Iowa / Brian Brown (1)

41. Saturday, June 15 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, Iowa / Brad Sweet (4)

42. Saturday, June 22 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, Wis. / Brad Sweet (5)

43. Sunday, June 23 / Dubuque Speedway / Dubuque, Iowa / Rainout-Canceled

44. Thursday, June 27 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, Minn. / Brad Sweet (6)

45. Friday, June 28 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, Minn. / Carson Macedo (2)

46. Saturday, June 29 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, Minn. / Brad Sweet (7)

47. Wednesday, July 3 / Brown County Speedway, Aberdeen, S.D. / Brad Sweet (8)

48. Saturday, July 6 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, Wis. / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

49. Saturday, July 6 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, Wis. / Brad Sweet (9)

50. Friday, July 12 / Hartford Speedway / Hartford, Mich. / David Gravel (4)

51. Saturday, July 13 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, Wis. / Donny Schatz (4)

52. Wednesday, July 17 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, Ohio / Donny Schatz (5)

53.Thursday, July 18 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, Ohio / Brad Sweet (10)

54. Friday, July 19 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, Ohio / Donny Schatz (6)

55. Saturday, July 20 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, Ohio / Brad Sweet (11)

56. Tuesday, July 23 / Lernerville Speedway / Sarver, Pa. / David Gravel (5)

57. Friday, July 26 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, Pa. / Tim Shaffer (2)

58. Saturday, July 27 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, Pa. / Donny Schatz (7)