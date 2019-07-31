1st Annual Brett Korves Memorial Race at Belle-Clair Speedway on Friday, August 23rd

Xtreme Bar Bingo presents the 1st Annual Brett Korves Memorial Race at Belle-Clair Speedway in Belleville, IL.

Brett Korves tragically passed away on April 4th 2019 at the age of 30 years old. Brett left behind his wife Alex, their son Brock, and soon to be Baby Korves coming in December of this year.

Brett was the 2018 Track Champion at Belle-Clair Speedway and a 10 year Veteran of the Swansea Fire Department.

Please come join us for an awesome event!

All races will be 25 laps featuring UMP DIRTcar Pro Mods – UMP DIRTcar Modifieds – UMP DIRTcar Late Models – Micros.

UMP DIRTcar Pro Mod Feature will pay $1025 to win

UMP DIRTcar Pro Mod Feature will pay $125 to start

The UMP DIRTcar Modifieds will be $1000 to win. Additionally there will be 5 $100 Mystery Spots for the UMP DIRTcar Modifieds donated by Brad and Karen Hooton Steinkoenig! We will also have $125 Hard Chargers for all classes!

Pit Gates open at 3:00pm

Spectator Gates at 5:00pm

Hot Laps at 6:15pm

General Admission – $20.00

Kids 12 and under are FREE with an Adult