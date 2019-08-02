Lucas Oil Late Models Target Sunoco North/South 100

BATAVIA, Ohio (August 1, 2019) – In just one week, the stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will converge in Union, Kentucky for one of the biggest events of the 2019 season.

The Sunoco Race Fuels North/South Shootout – Presented by Lucas Oil will take place on Thursday, August 8. The event will feature a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains – highlighted by the 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event. The Open Wheel Modifieds will also compete in a full program for $1,000-to-win.

Friday’s action includes preliminary events for the 37th Annual Sunoco Race Fuels North/South 100 – Presented by Lucas Oil – highlighted by two thrilling rounds of heat race action for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Passing points from each round will determine Saturday night’s B-Main and Feature starting grids. The Heat Races and B-Mains for the Modified division will also be contested on Friday night.

The 2019 National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will kick off the festivities on Saturday, August 10 beginning at 1:00 pm. A Dirt Racing Outreach service will take place at 3:30 pm, followed by a driver autograph session from 6:00 pm until 6:45 pm.

The on-track action on Saturday will begin with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series B-Mains at 7:30 pm. Afterwards, the Modifieds will compete in their $2,000 to win feature, before the 100-lap, $50,000 to win Sunoco Race Fuels North/South 100 main event takes center stage. The 30-lap, $2,000 to win non-qualifiers race will cap off the weekend.

Florence Speedway is located in Northern Kentucky, approximately 25 miles south of Cincinnati, Ohio on US 42. Additional information can be obtained by visiting www.florencespeedway.com or by calling the speedway office at (859) 493-0034.

The Official Host Hotel of Florence Speedway is the Hilton Cincinnati Airport, located at Exit 182 (Turfway Road) off I-75/71 in Florence, Kentucky. For reservations, call (859) 371-4400 and request the Florence Speedway rate.

About Sunoco Race Fuels:

For decades, Sunoco’s fuels have been associated with racing excellence. Today, Sunoco has expanded the reach of its racing fuels line around the world to include all types of professional motorsports and other activities where premium race fuels make a difference. With its unsurpassed innovations and years of experience, it’s easy to understand why more and more engine builders, racers, tracks and sanctioning bodies choose Sunoco over all other racing gasoline combined. It takes high-performance racing fuels that are willing to go the distance – fuels like those produced by Sunoco. As the largest manufacturer of racing gasolines in the world, Sunoco has a 40-year track record of winning performances. To learn more about Sunoco Race Fuels, visit: www.sunocoracefuels.com.

Track and Event Information:

Florence Speedway

Phone Number: 859-485-7591

Location: 12234 US Hwy 42, Walton, KY 41094

Directions: I-75 to exit 180, then 9.2 miles SW on US 42

Website: www.florencespeedway.com

Tire Rule for Thursday, August 8:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier 03, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Tire Rule for Friday-Saturday, August 9-10:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier 03, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for both Heat Races Friday night.

*For the B-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*For the Non-Qualifiers race, competitors must use the same 4 tires from the B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Sunoco North/South Shootout (Thursday) Purse

: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

Sunoco North/South 100 Purse: 1. $50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $9,000, 5. $8,000, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,000, 8. $5,000, 9. $4,500, 10. $4,000, 11. $3,500, 12. $3,250, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,750, 15. $2,500, 16. $2,400, 17. $2,300, 18. $2,250, 19. $2,200, 20. $2,150, 21. $2,100, 22. $2,075, 23. $2,050, 24. $2,025, 25. $2,000

Sunoco North/South 100 Non-Qualifiers Race Purse: 1. $2,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $800, 4. $750, 5. $700, 6. $650, 7. $600, 8. $550, 9. $500, 10. $450, 11. $400, 12. $400, 13. $400, 14. $400, 15. $400, 16. $400, 17. $400, 18. $400, 19. $400, 20. $400

Lucas Oil Championship Standings: