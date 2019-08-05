DOUBLE-X SPEEDWAY – Race Results 8-4-19

Double-X Speedway

California, MO

August 4, 2019

By: Dean Reichel

The final night of the 2019 season of Sunday Night Thunder at Double-X Speedway saw a large field of Winged Sprint Cars on hand to try and take the $2000 winners share, brought to them by Central Missouri Security Services, LLC. Twenty two cars and drivers in the winged sprint division signed in for the evenings competition.

Heat race action began the evening with the Street Stocks taking to the track for two races. In heat race number one Brandon Dunham claimed the win with teammate Brandon Hays second, Justin McDowell third and Dale Berry fourth. Heat race two saw John Clancy picking up the win over Joe Miller in second, Marshall Berry edged John Brooks for the number three spot with Brooks in fourth.

The Hobby Stock division also had two heat races on the card. In heat one Mike Schrader dispatched early leader John Canada on lap two and raced to victory. Canada was second, Jeremiah Wallingford third, Bobby Chilton was fourth, Karen Johnson fifth and Kevin Prall sixth. The second heat saw Kyle Smith take the early lead and hold off the challenges of a quick Dakota Girard who would settle for a close second, Chuck Coffey was right behind in third, Matt Barnett in fourth and Josh Clark in fifth.

Three winged sprint car heat races were needed to set the lineup. In heat race number one Miles Paulus moved from his outside front row starting position and did not look back. Ayrton Gennetten would place second, Cody Baker placed third, Kyle Bellm fourth with Zach Daum fifth followed by Riley Kreisel in sixth, Jeff Wingate in seventh and Scott Comstock in eighth. The second heat saw some slightly aggressive starts make for the necessity of restarts and would see Ben Brown and Nathan Ryun retire to the pit area before a lap was completed. The third restart saw Randy Martin contact Taylor Walton due to a traffic jam coming out of turn four. Martin would retire to the pit area. Jonathan Cornell in his first visit to Double-X this season looked impressive in picking up the heat race victory. Taylor Walton would finish second after changing the right front after the earlier contact on start number one. Brad Ryun was third, Ben Brown fourth Broc Elliott fifth, Randy Martin sixth and Nathan Ryun seventh. The third heat saw Tyler Blank picking up the win over Evan Martin in second, Tyler Utz in third, Lanny Carpenter in fourth, Jarmin Dalitz in fifth, Frank Brown in sixth and Timmy Smith was credited with seventh after running a strong second but spinning in turn four heading for the checkered flag.

After intermission which saw a special racing sign contest hosted by Hobby Stock driver Kevin Prall and his wife Joni award an autographed racing helmet to a lucky and creative young race fan, it was time for the feature events. The street stocks took to the clay first and John Clancy wasted no time moving to the front. Brandon Dunham settled into second with Joe Miller third and Marshall Berry quickly moving into fourth. One lap at a time was the norm for the first four laps as a series of cautions for various drivers spinning out slowed the pace. On the lap five restart laps started clicking by with John Brooks being the car on the move from the rear of the field. The remaining ten laps ran off without a caution and Clancy picked up the win in a convincing fashion.

The Hobby Stock feature saw hard chargers Mike Schrader and Kyle Smith on the front row. After running side by side for the opening lap, Schrader would move to the front. The caution would wave on lap two as Kyle Smith would run out of room while racing hard with Dakota Girard and make contact with the outside wall on the back straightaway. Once back underway Mike Schrader continued at the point, until lap eight when Dakota Girard used the high side to make the pass and continue on to the checkered flag. Chuck Coffey finished second after a late race pass, Mike Schrader was third, Matt Barnett was fourth, John Canada finished fifth and Bobby Chilton completed those running at the finish in sixth. Karen Johnson was seventh, Jeremiah Wallingford eighth, Kyle Smith ninth, Kevin Prall tenth. Josh Clark was unable to make the green flag.

The final event of the night was the $2000 to win winged sprint car feature. Jonathan Cornell took the lead at the drop of the green with Miles Paulus and Tyler Blank close behind. Cornell would open a comfortable lead but Blank would make his way into second and begin to reel in the leader. On lap 18 Blank would use a slide job in turn four to take the lead and would not be challenged for the remainder of the event. Cornell would finish second, Paulus claimed third, Ayrton Gennetten was fourth and Evan Martin was fifth. The remainder of the field is as follows:

6. Taylor Walton

7. Kyle Bellm

8. Cody Baker

9. Brad Ryun

10. Zach Daum

11. Lanny Carpenter

12. Tyler Utz

13. Nathan Ryun

14. Jeff Wingate

15. Ben Brown

16. Timmy Smith

17. Broc Elliott

18. Scott Comstock

19. Jarman Dalitz

20.Frank Brown

21. Riley Kreisel (DNS)

22. Randy Martin (DNS)

Thanks to everyone for making the finale of the 30th season of Sunday Night Thunder a success. Drivers, crews, fans, sponsors and track officials, we couldn’t do it without you. We look forward to seeing you back in 2020 for another season of Sunday Night Thunder.