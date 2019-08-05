Sanders continues to steamroll through Show-Me State with USMTS triumph at Monett

Rodney Sanders continued his march toward a third USMTS National Championship Sunday night, winning the 10th Annual USMTS Missouri Nationals presented by Wilwood at the Monett Motor Speedway.

The 2012 and 2013 title-holder, Sanders hunted early leader Dereck Ramirez for the first 17 laps before using lapped traffic to steal the lead and then remained on top until the checkered flag waved at the end of 40 laps.

The win was worth $2,500 to the 29-year-old from Happy, Texas, and padded his points lead in both the Casey’s ‘Hunt’ and USMTS National Championship standings. It was his sixth win of the year and 92nd overall in his USMTS career.

Ramirez, on the other hand, never lost sight of ‘The Sandman’ but was unable to regain control and had to settle for the runner-up paycheck for a third consecutive night.

Sybesma Graphics Pole Award winner Jake O’Neil followed Ramirez to the finish line for a third-place showing while Hunter Marriott steered to his third top-five finish of the weekend.

Tyler Wolff held off Terry Phillips for fifth, Jason Hughes was seventh, Adam Kates came home eighth, ninth was nabbed by Travis Saurer and ‘Big Daddy’ Joe Duvall rounded out the top ten.

Action continues next weekend, Aug. 9-10, with a pair of blockbuster events in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. On Friday, the I-94 Raceway in Fergus Falls, Minn., hosts the 5th Annual Casey’s General Stores Summersota Nationals, and then on Saturday, Aug. 10, it’s the 8th Annual Modified Madness at the Ogilvie Raceway in Ogilvie, Minn.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Casey’s General Stores USMTS National Championship

Casey’s Hunt for the USMTS National Championship

10th Annual USMTS Missouri Nationals presented by Wilwood

Monett Motor Speedway, Monett, Mo.

Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Casey’s General Stores “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (3) 17 Mike Striegel (R), Wheatland, Mo.

3. (5) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

4. (8) 62 Hunter Marriott (R), Brookfield, Mo.

5. (1) 21x Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

6. (4) 40 Brian Green, Pierce City, Mo.

7. (6) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

8. (7) 292 Kyle Thompson (R), Joplin, Mo.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

2. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (3) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

4. (6) 96t R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

5. (1) 8 Jeremy Vaughn (R), Pocola, Okla.

6. (7) 52 Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo.

7. (5) 19sb Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif.

8. (8) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (4) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

3. (5) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

4. (7) 22d Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, Iowa

5. (6) 24d Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

6. (1) 38 Justin Mills (R), Pineville, Mo.

7. (2) 12 Johnny Bone Jr., Pea Ridge, Ark.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN (15 laps, all advance):

1. (2) 21x Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

2. (7) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (4) 52 Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo.

4. (11) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

5. (5) 40 Brian Green, Pierce City, Mo.

6. (3) 8 Jeremy Vaughn (R), Pocola, Okla.

7. (10) 292 Kyle Thompson (R), Joplin, Mo.

8. (9) 12 Johnny Bone Jr., Pea Ridge, Ark.

9. (8) 19sb Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif.

10. (1) 24D Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

11. (6) 38 Justin Mills (R), Pineville, Mo.

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $2500.

2. (2) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 40, $1500.

3. (1) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Cornett, 40, $1000.

4. (9) 62 Hunter Marriott (R), Brookfield, Mo., Rage/KSE, 40, $800.

5. (3) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/Hill, 40, $700.

6. (6) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 40, $600.

7. (13) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $550.

8. (5) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, 40, $500.

9. (12) 21x Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn., MBCustoms/ChevPerf, 40, $450.

10. (15) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/ChevPerf, 40, $400.

11. (10) 22d Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, Iowa, Hilsabeck/Mullins, 40, $375.

12. (14) 52 Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo., GRT/Yeoman, 40, $200.

13. (8) 17 Mike Striegel (R), Wheatland, Mo., GRT/ChevPerf, 40, $325.

14. (11) 96t R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz., Lethal/Mullins, 40, $300.

15. (7) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., MBCustoms/Durham, 39, $275.

16. (16) 40 Brian Green, Pierce City, Mo., MBR/ChevPerf, 39, $200.

17. (18) 292 Kyle Thompson (R), Joplin, Mo., Shaw/Karl, 39, $250.

18. (20) 19sb Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, 39, $250.

19. (19) 12 Johnny Bone Jr.., Pea Ridge, Ark., Shaw/Yeoman, 39, $250.

20. (17) 8 Jeremy Vaughn (R), Pocola, Okla., Hughes/BMS, 39, $250.

21. (21) 24d Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo., GRT/Midstate, 32, $200.

22. (22) 38 Justin Mills (R), Pineville, Mo., Shaw/Bob’s, 3, $200.

DNS – 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/TriStar, 0, $250.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Ramirez 1-17, Sanders 18-40.

Total Laps Led: Sanders 23, Ramirez 17.

Margin of Victory: 0.905 second.

Time of Race: 16 minutes, 1.059 seconds (1 caution).

Provisional Starters: none.

Eibach Spring Forward Award: Duvall (advanced 12 positions).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Hughes (started 13th, finished 7th).

Entries: 23.

Next Race: Friday, Aug. 9, I-94 Speedway, Fergus Falls, Minn.

Casey’s General Stores USMTS National Championship Points: Sanders 2179, Ramirez 1991, Marriott 1892, Gustin 1827, O’Neil 1796, Phillips 1726, Zack VanderBeek 1460, Kates 1353, Striegel 1350, Duvall 1259.

Casey’s Hunt for the USMTS National Championship Points: Sanders 297, Ramirez 286, Phillips 275, Marriott 261, O’Neil 226, Whitwell 218, Duvall 197, Kates 189, Striegel 188, Saurer 179.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Marriott 1892, Striegel 1350, Carlos Ahumada Jr. 549, Dustin Hodges 522, Nathan Hagar 415.

USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 198, Hughes 195, GRT 145, LG2 142, Rage 140.

USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Hatfield 175, Cornett 162, KSE 122, Durham 117, Stoen 102.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Kates.

Beyea Custom Headers – Marriott.

Bryke Racing – Siebert.

BSB Manufacturing – Pursley.

Casey’s General Stores – Mills.

Champ Pans – Wolff.

Deatherage Opticians – Keeter.

E3 Spark Plugs – O’Neil.

Edelbrock – Sanders.

Eibach – Duvall.

Fast Shafts – Siebert.

FK Rod Ends – Hughes.

Hooker Harness – Striegel.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Mari.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Thompson.

K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports – Mills.

Keyser Manufacturing – Duvall.

KSE Racing Products – Saurer.

Maxima Racing Oils – Sanders.

Out-Pace Racing Products – Green.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Bone.

QA1 – Kates.

RacerWebsite.com – Hilsabeck.

Simpson Performance Products – Wolff.

Swift Springs – Sanders, Bone.

Sybesma Graphics – O’Neil.

Tire Demon – Hilsabeck.

VP Racing Fuels – Sanders.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Hughes.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

##

