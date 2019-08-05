Schlenk Masters Merritt for Wood Tic Win

Lake City, MI (Sunday, August 4, 2019) – The American Ethanol Late Model Tour returned to Merritt Speedway for the second time in 2019 Friday and Saturday, joining in on the largest dirt late model race in the state of Michigan. The 31st running of the Ed Vanduinen WoodTic was paired up with the 2nd Annual Dan Salay Memorial. The blockbuster race paid $10,000 to win, on top of $20 per lap to lead the event, along with many other contingencies and prizes.

The special event began on Friday with American Ethanol Qualifying. Not only were drivers trying to set the overall fast time, but the fastest driver from each group would compete in a Fast Car Dash later in the evening. Group Number One was paced by Travis Stemler who turned in a 14.337, over Dona Marcoullier’s 14.534, and Steve Hiliker’s 14.643. In Group Two, Chad Finley powered his brand new chassis to a 14.413, edging out Brandon Thirlby and his 14.445, and Isaac Wolfgang’s 14.792. Group Number Three saw Rich Bell go to a 14.723 second lap time, however, right as he crossed the stripe, his engine expired, scratching him for the night. Rusty Schlenk set the pace behind him with a 14.922, and Eric Spangler turned in a 15.004. In the fourth and final group, defending Merritt Speedway Track Champion, Nick Kurtz qualified with a 14.927, besting Matt Shipley’s 14.991, and Andrew Terrill’s 15.191. Stemler was awarded the Motul Motor Oil and Lubricants Fast Qualifier Award, and he joined Finley, Schlenk (who replaced Bell), and Kurtz in the Senior Insurance Solutions Fast Car Dash.

That was the first of three dash races for the night, Schlenk dominated the event, besting Kurtz by over two tenths of a second. In the Dash for Cash races, Spangler and Josh Knoll went to victory lane.

In the heat races, no transfer spots were on the line, but a vital piece of the puzzle was up for grabs for the winner of the events; the top two finishers would redraw for starting spots in Saturday’s Odd/Even Features. Marcoullier, Thirlby, Spangler and Kurtz were all heat race winners

Saturday, the pressure was turned up, as the Odd/Even features were the first on track action of the day. The 26 lap contests helped set the starting line up for the 31st WoodTic, with the top 8 cars transferring to the show, while the top three redrew for the top six starting positions. The importance of the races were very clear, as a number of cautions, and a few red flags for track clean-up plagued both races. The Odd race saw Schlenk continue to show his speed as he raced to the win by a comfortable margin over Marcoullier and Stemler. In the Even race, Thirlby showed patience through the struggles of the race to pick up the win ahead of Finley and Kurtz.

The starting line-up was finalized after two last chance qualifiers, where the top two drivers from each were locked into the show. One American Ethanol Points Provisional was awarded, along with five Merritt Speedway provisionals, meaning some 26 cars rolled off for the 74 lap main event.

In less than 20 minutes, history was made as a new driver wrote their name onto the list of WoodTic Winners. Rusty Schlenk and Travis Stemler led the field to the American Ethanol Green Flag, and Schlenk took off as if he was shot out of a cannon. Schlenk was never again challenged for the top spot, leading all 74 laps en route to his first career WoodTic Victory. Chad Finley avoided a late race scare when he made contact with a lapped car, nearly spinning to the infield. He held on for a second place finish, some nine seconds behind Schlenk, ahead of Dona Marcoullier who was trying for another three-peat. The final driver on the lead lap was Kurtz who finished over 11 seconds off of Schlenk’s pace. Only four drivers managed to stay on the lead lap during the race, an oddity that Schlenk accredited to improved track preparation.

The next event for the AELMT is a double-header weekend into the state of Illinois during Labor Day weekend. Friday, August 30th the Tour makes its first ever trip to Farmer City Raceway, before a first time stop at Fairbury American Legion Speedway on Saturday, August 31st.

To learn more about the American Ethanol Late Model Tour, visit aelmt.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Unofficial Results: Night One

FK Rod Ends Dash 4 Cash Race #1:

27 Eric Spangler 6M Dona Marcoullier 79 Nick Kurtz M14 Brandon Thirlby 2 Travis Stemler 42 Chad Finley 44 Matt Shipley 4T Andrew Terrill 21S Steve Hilliker 41P Jesse Playter CJ1 Rusty Schlenk 9 Isaac Wolfgang

Merritt Speedway Dash 4 Cash Race #2

87K Josh Knoll 1W Michael Luberda 25CB Chris Brindley 24N Kyle Novak 15 Dave Baker 33T Bob Timmer 16 Mike Staszak 04 Wade Witherspoon 1R Todd Rosebrugh 3 Jeremy Tulick 44S Colin Shipley

Rick & Bobbi Jones Heat Race #1:

6M Dona Marcoullier 2 Travis Stemler 21S Steve Hilliker 25CB Chris Brindley 33T Bob Timmer 1R Todd Rosebrugh 52 Brad Harden 19X Cody Bauer 44G John Goodrich 41X Mike Vandermark Jr.

Bill Hill Heat Race #2:

M14 Brandon Thirlby 42 Chad Finley 9 Isaac Wolfgang 87K Josh Knoll 44S Colin Shipley 24N Kyle Novak 87M David Mielke 113 Kyle Roberts 21A Logan Arntz 1X Greg Gokey

Todd & Tonya Pease Heast Race #3:

27 Eric Spangler CJ1 Rusty Schlenk 41P Jesse Playter 15 Dave Baker 16 Mike Staszak 3 Jeremy Tulick 73 Steve Nieuwenhuis 42A JT Anderson 23 Preston Deshano

Pro Power Racing Heat Race #4

79 Nick Kurtz 4T Andrew Terrill 44 Matt Shipley 1W Michael Luberda 10 Brett Miller 04 Wade Witherspoon 73L Logan Love 42JR Mike Nelson Jr. 03 JC Witherspoon 25JB Jim Billett

Senior Insurance Solutions Fast Car Dash:

CJ1 Rusty Schlenk 79 Nick Kurtz 2 Travis Stemler 42 Chad Finley

Motul Motor Oil Fast Qualifier:

2 Travis Stemler 14.337

Unofficial Results: Night Two

31st Ed Vandunen WoodTic:

CJ1 Rusty Schlenk 42 Chad Finley 6M Dona Marcoullier 79 Nick Kurtz 87M David Mielke 2 Travis Stemler 113 Kyle Roberts M14 Brandon Thirlby 27 Eric Spangler 21B Rich Bell 44 Matt Shipley 21A Logan Arntz 24N Kyle Novak 1X Greg Gokey 25CB Chris Brindley 15 Dave Baker 21S Steve Hilliker 41X Mike Vandermark Jr. 44S Colin Shipley 03 JC Witherspoon 10 Brett Miller 19X Cody Bauer 16 Mike Staszak 41P Jesse Playter 52 Brad Harden 9 Isaac Wolfgang

Last Chance Race #1:

41X Mike Vandermark Jr. 25CB Chris Brindley 16 Mike Staszak 21S Steve Hilliker 41P Jesse Playter 42A JT Anderson 3 Jeremy Tulick 44G John Goodrich 73 Steve Nieuwenhuis 1R Todd Rosebrugh 23 Preston Deshano

Last Chance Race #2:

1X Greg Gokey 24N Kyle Novak 87K Josh Knoll 9 Isaac Wolfgang 42JR Mike Nelson Jr. 10 Brett Miller 73L Logan Love 25JB Jim Billett 44S Colin Shipley

Odd Feature:

CJ1 Rusty Schlenk 6M Dona Marcoullier 2 Travis Stemler 21B Rich Bell 15 Dave Baker 27 Eric Spangler 19X Cody Bauer 52 Brad Harden 25CB Chris Brindley 16 Mike Staszak 23 Preston Deshano 44G John Goodrich 33T Bob Timmer 41X Mike Vandermark Jr. 73 Steve Nieuwenhuis 21S Steve Hilliker 41P Jesse Playter 1R Todd Rosebrugh 3 Jeremy Tulick

Even Feature:

M14 Brandon Thirlby 42 Chad Finley 79 Nick Kurtz 113 Kyle Roberts 87M David Mielke 44 Matt Shipley 03 JC Witherspoon 21A Logan Arntz 24N Kyle Novak 1X Greg Gokey 87K Josh Knoll 9 Isaac Wolfgang 73L Logan Love 42JR Mike Nelson Jr. 25JB Jim Billett 4T Andrew Terrill 04 Wade Witherspoon 10 Brett Miller 1W Michael Luberda 44S Colin Shipley

Zach Hiser