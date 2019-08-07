STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 8.7.2019

Below are the STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Late Model Rankings after the USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway. What can you say about Chris Madden taking home $50,000 last weekend in his second race back with Scott Bloomquist Racing. Just a few weeks ago he made his debut at I-80 at the Silver Dollar Nationals and took home second. In two races the team has made over 75,000 not bad for the South Carolina driver.

Tim McCreadie bounced back after a dismal Prairie Dirt Classic. The Rumley team after Fairbury tested at Farmer City before heading to Cedar Lake and TMAC came home second last Saturday night. Brandon Sheppard finished third at Cedar Lake, just seems like if he doesn’t win he is still right there with a podium finish.

Ricky Weiss and Dale McDowell wrapped up the top five at Cedar Lake. That gives Bloomquist race cars 3 out of the top 5 very impressive considering only a handful were there.

Mike Marlar won $10,000 at Brownstown last Saturday over Jason Jamieson and Greg Johnson. Other drivers having good weekends included Rusty Schlenk taking home $10,000 at Merritt Speedway in Michigan. Robert Baker won the Comp Cams $5,000 at I-30 in Little Rock. Ashton Winger won the SAS race at Thunderhill, and Tanner English won $4,000 at Ponderosa.

This week the North/South 100 takes shape. The race is sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Series and with the World of Outlaws idle, this should be a solid field. The event kicks off Thursday with a full show with preliminaries set for Friday leading up to Saturday’s 100 lap feature paying $50,000 to win. Ricky Weiss is the defending champion of the event. Jonathan Davenport is the current point leader, he holds a 500 point lead over Josh Richards and Tyler Erb. Florence Speedway always puts on a good show and the place is always packed.

Congrats to Illinois drivers Kevin Weaver and John Provenzano for being inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend at Florence Speedway.

STLRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 2019 8.7.2019

1 Brandon Sheppard

2 Jonathan Davenport

3 Ricky Weiss

4 Bobby Pierce

5 Mike Marlar

6 Jimmy Owens

7 Tim McCreadie

8 Dale McDowell

9 Shane Clanton

10 Chris Madden

11 Tyler Erb

12 Chase Junghans

13 Brandon Overton

14 Josh Richards

15 Brian Shirley

16 Chris Ferguson

17 Scott Bloomquist

18 Darrell Lanigan

19 Ross Bailes

20 Devin Moran

21 Earl Pearson Jr.

22 Dennis Erb Jr.

23 Hudson O’Neal

24 Frankie Heckenast Jr.

25 Gordy Gundaker

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks.