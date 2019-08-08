$5 Ride to the Racetrack shuttle for August 24 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at WWTR

August 8, 2019, St. Louis Region – World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, and the St. Clair County Transit District are teaming up to give NTT IndyCar Series fans a lift to the races. Race fans will receive a round-trip bus ride to the August 24 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline at WWTR from the Fairview Heights MetroLink Station for only $5.

The shuttle is a cost-effective and convenient alternative for fans travelling to and from WWT Raceway. Buses will run from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. The $5 ride ticket is cash-only. Buses will depart and return to the Fairview Heights MetroLink Station’s Park-and-Ride Lot at 9200 St. Clair Avenue in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Buses will drop fans off at WWTR’s northwest parking area.

The annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline brings the cars and international racing stars of the Indianapolis 500 to the St. Louis-Metro East region.

Thursday, August 22 – Free fanfest at Ballpark Village; Racing Night at Busch Stadium

4:30-6:30 p.m. – Free fanfest at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis across from Busch Stadium. Meet-and-greet with INDYCAR Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and NASCAR K&N Pro Series drivers, show cars, games, prizes.

Fanfest driver autograph sessions:

4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West drivers.

5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. — Indy Lights and Indy Pro 2000 drivers.

5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series drivers.

6:45 p.m. – Racing Night at Busch Stadium – St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies. Josef Newgarden, 2017 INDYCAR champion, will throw out the first pitch. Fans who purchase their game tickets at www.Cardinals.com/theme will receive a Harrison Bader race car bobblehead.

Friday, August 23 – Coors Light Pole Night Showdown

10 a.m. — Parking lots open.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. — James Hinchcliffe Red Cross Blood Drive (drag strip tower).

11:30 a.m. — Spectator gates open; Paddock pass upgrades open.

1-2 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series practice.

2:15-2:45 p.m. — Indy Pro 2000 practice.

3-3:45 p.m. — Indy Lights practice.

4-5 p.m. — Vintage Indy Registry exhibition.

5:15-6:15 p.m. — Coors Light Pole Night NTT IndyCar Series qualifying.

6:30-7:15 p.m. — Indy Pro 2000 qualifying.

7:30-8 p.m. — Indy Lights qualifying.

8:15-9:15 p.m. – NTT IndyCar Series final practice.

10:30 p.m. – Track closed.

Saturday, August 24 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline race day

10 a.m. — Parking lots open.

11:30 a.m. — Spectator gates open.

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. — Vintage Indy Registry exhibition.

12:45-2:15 p.m. — Vintage Indy Registry Open Wheel Icons garage party and autograph session.

12:30-1:30 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West qualifying.

1:45 p.m. — Indy Pro 2000 Championship presented by Cooper Tires (55 laps).

2-6 p.m. — Rumble Before the Roar pre-race party.

2 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series paddock opens.

2:40 p.m. — Vintage Indy Registry final exhibition.

3-4 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series driver autograph session.

3:25 p.m. — Indy Lights race (75 laps).

4:35 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West Monaco 125 presented by West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.

6:15 p.m. — Parade laps.

6:30 p.m. — Bommarito Automotive Group 500 pre-race show.

7 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline.

