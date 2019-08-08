7 Divisions Of Racing Set For Big Night At Lincoln IL Speedway Friday

Sprint Cars & Vintage Racing Headlines 7 Division Show Friday At Lincoln Speedway

Bonus Lap Money On The Line For Five Classes

(Lincoln, IL) Friday night, August 9, will be action packed at Lincoln Speedway, as seven different classes of racing will be on track at the All American Night Of Speed. Headlining the show will be the 305 Sprint Cars and Vintage Racing of Illinois. A number of the divisions will be racing for lap leader bonus money as well as big trophies, carried over from Terry Young’s Central Illinois Motorsports Nostalgia Reunion race that was postponed on July 21.

For the 305 Sprint Cars, Friday night will be their second event at the track this season. At the April 26 event, Lincoln, IL’s own, Max Pozsgai claimed the feature victory. When the cars returned on July 21, 16 drivers were pitside for the event, a strong turnout for the division. Unfortunately, rainfall caused a cancelation and reschedule. Pozsgai will be the one everyone is aiming for on Friday night.

It’s been a couple of years so everyone is excited to see the cars from Vintage Racing Of Illinois back on track. The tour is comprised of stock cars from the good ole days of racing, which runs real heat race and feature action. The last time the tour came to the track, the feature event was highly entertaining with a three to four car battle for the race win. A solid field of cars is expected for Friday night’s race, as many of the tour’s events have been rained out this season.

The Pro Late Model portion of Friday’s event will also be a Midwest Big Ten Series race. Tight point battles are abound as Jake Little, of Springfield, IL, is in contention for both championship. Little has a 16 point lead in the Big Ten Series over Cody Maguire, of Carlinville, IL. In the local track points, Little finds himself just two points behind leader Denny Woodworth. Each driver has won two features this year, with Ryan Little claiming the other win.

In addition to those three classes, the DIRTcar Modifieds, Pro Modifieds, Nutech Seed DII Midgets, and Hornets will all be in action. For the 305’s, Pro Lates, Modifieds, DII’s, and Hornets, drivers will be racing for extra money, at $10 per lap led. Those divisions will also be receiving the large feature winner trophies from the Central Illinois Motorsports Nostalgia Reunion night, which was rained out.

Pit gates open Friday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free. Bands from the July 21 rainout will also be accepted for admission.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Lincoln Speedway DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 45DW Denny Woodworth Mendon IL 294 0 2 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 292 2 3 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 240 54 4 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 240 54 5 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 226 68 6 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 226 68 7 38L Ryan Little Springfield IL 224 70 8 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 156 138 9 10 Chris Morefield Edwards IL 140 154 10 51 Jarod Shasteen Macon IL 138 156



Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Models

Pos Car # Name City State Points Gap 1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 298 0 2 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 282 16 3 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 244 54 4 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 226 72 5 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 224 74 6 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 214 84 7 78 Shawn Diggs Leroy IL 182 116 8 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 174 124 9 14 Donny Koehler Macon IL 160 138 10 14B Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 150 148



DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 380 0 2 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 356 24 3 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 336 44 4 3 Mike Brooks Peoria IL 272 108 5 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 246 134 6 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 218 162 7 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 208 172 8 777 Trevor Neville Mackinaw IL 184 196 9 83 Austin Charron Peoria IL 156 224 10 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 152 228



Nutech Seed DII Midgets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 37 Andy Baugh Mason City IL 356 0 2 23 Patrick Ryan Springfield IL 300 56 3 55 Jeff Sparks Mason City IL 286 70 4 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 280 76 5 19E Daltyn England Springfield IL 240 116 6 11 Brandon Smith Mason City IL 234 122 7 42 Kevin Battefeld Lewistown IL 230 126 8 10C Bret Tripplett Lincoln IL 228 128 9 18 Tyler Roth 224 132 10 7B Dave Baugh Bloomington IL 144 212



DIRTcar Hornets