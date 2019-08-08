7 Divisions Of Racing Set For Big Night At Lincoln IL Speedway Friday

Sprint Cars & Vintage Racing Headlines 7 Division Show Friday At Lincoln Speedway
Bonus Lap Money On The Line For Five Classes
(Lincoln, IL) Friday night, August 9, will be action packed at Lincoln Speedway, as seven different classes of racing will be on track at the All American Night Of Speed. Headlining the show will be the 305 Sprint Cars and Vintage Racing of Illinois. A number of the divisions will be racing for lap leader bonus money as well as big trophies, carried over from Terry Young’s Central Illinois Motorsports Nostalgia Reunion race that was postponed on July 21.
For the 305 Sprint Cars, Friday night will be their second event at the track this season. At the April 26 event, Lincoln, IL’s own, Max Pozsgai claimed the feature victory. When the cars returned on July 21, 16 drivers were pitside for the event, a strong turnout for the division. Unfortunately, rainfall caused a cancelation and reschedule. Pozsgai will be the one everyone is aiming for on Friday night.
It’s been a couple of years so everyone is excited to see the cars from Vintage Racing Of Illinois back on track. The tour is comprised of stock cars from the good ole days of racing, which runs real heat race and feature action. The last time the tour came to the track, the feature event was highly entertaining with a three to four car battle for the race win. A solid field of cars is expected for Friday night’s race, as many of the tour’s events have been rained out this season.
The Pro Late Model portion of Friday’s event will also be a Midwest Big Ten Series race. Tight point battles are abound as Jake Little, of Springfield, IL, is in contention for both championship. Little has a 16 point lead in the Big Ten Series over Cody Maguire, of Carlinville, IL. In the local track points, Little finds himself just two points behind leader Denny Woodworth. Each driver has won two features this year, with Ryan Little claiming the other win.
In addition to those three classes, the DIRTcar Modifieds, Pro Modifieds, Nutech Seed DII Midgets, and Hornets will all be in action. For the 305’s, Pro Lates, Modifieds, DII’s, and Hornets, drivers will be racing for extra money, at $10 per lap led. Those divisions will also be receiving the large feature winner trophies from the Central Illinois Motorsports Nostalgia Reunion night, which was rained out.
Pit gates open Friday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free. Bands from the July 21 rainout will also be accepted for admission.
About Lincoln Speedway:
For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.
Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.
CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)
Lincoln Speedway DIRTcar Pro Late Models
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|45DW
|Denny
|Woodworth
|Mendon
|IL
|294
|0
|2
|38J
|Jake
|Little
|Springfield
|IL
|292
|2
|3
|33H
|Roben
|Huffman
|Midland City
|IL
|240
|54
|4
|32M
|Cody
|Maguire
|Carlinville
|IL
|240
|54
|5
|11E
|Brandon
|Eskew
|Ashland
|IL
|226
|68
|6
|27
|Colby
|Sheppard
|Williamsville
|IL
|226
|68
|7
|38L
|Ryan
|Little
|Springfield
|IL
|224
|70
|8
|10
|Blake
|Damery
|Blue Mound
|IL
|156
|138
|9
|10
|Chris
|Morefield
|Edwards
|IL
|140
|154
|10
|51
|Jarod
|Shasteen
|Macon
|IL
|138
|156
Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Models
|Pos
|Car #
|Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|38J
|Jake Little
|Springfield
|IL
|298
|0
|2
|32M
|Cody Maguire
|Carlinville
|IL
|282
|16
|3
|27
|Colby Sheppard
|Williamsville
|IL
|244
|54
|4
|33H
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City
|IL
|226
|72
|5
|11E
|Brandon Eskew
|Ashland
|IL
|224
|74
|6
|10
|Blake Damery
|Blue Mound
|IL
|214
|84
|7
|78
|Shawn Diggs
|Leroy
|IL
|182
|116
|8
|25
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg
|IL
|174
|124
|9
|14
|Donny Koehler
|Macon
|IL
|160
|138
|10
|14B
|Braden Johnson
|Taylorville
|IL
|150
|148
DIRTcar Modifieds
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|14
|Brian
|Lynn
|Mason City
|IL
|380
|0
|2
|T6
|Tommy
|Sheppard
|New Berlin
|IL
|356
|24
|3
|72A
|Austin
|Lynn
|Mason City
|IL
|336
|44
|4
|3
|Mike
|Brooks
|Peoria
|IL
|272
|108
|5
|77
|Ray
|Bollinger
|Kewanee
|IL
|246
|134
|6
|43
|Jared
|Thomas
|Edinburg
|IL
|218
|162
|7
|35
|Brandon
|Roberts
|Ashland
|IL
|208
|172
|8
|777
|Trevor
|Neville
|Mackinaw
|IL
|184
|196
|9
|83
|Austin
|Charron
|Peoria
|IL
|156
|224
|10
|32
|Donovan
|Lodge
|Andover
|IL
|152
|228
Nutech Seed DII Midgets
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|37
|Andy
|Baugh
|Mason City
|IL
|356
|0
|2
|23
|Patrick
|Ryan
|Springfield
|IL
|300
|56
|3
|55
|Jeff
|Sparks
|Mason City
|IL
|286
|70
|4
|57
|Mark
|McMahill
|Peoria
|IL
|280
|76
|5
|19E
|Daltyn
|England
|Springfield
|IL
|240
|116
|6
|11
|Brandon
|Smith
|Mason City
|IL
|234
|122
|7
|42
|Kevin
|Battefeld
|Lewistown
|IL
|230
|126
|8
|10C
|Bret
|Tripplett
|Lincoln
|IL
|228
|128
|9
|18
|Tyler
|Roth
|224
|132
|10
|7B
|Dave
|Baugh
|Bloomington
|IL
|144
|212
DIRTcar Hornets
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|E77
|Eric
|Vanapeldoorn
|Clinton
|IL
|284
|0
|2
|41
|Danny
|Oates
|Pekin
|IL
|282
|2
|3
|D7
|Carter
|Dart
|Springfield
|IL
|226
|58
|4
|15
|David
|Lauritson
|Normal
|IL
|220
|64
|5
|64CK
|Cook
|Crawford
|Lincoln
|IL
|212
|72
|6
|32B
|Brady
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|192
|92
|7
|21
|Mike
|Eskew
|Springfield
|IL
|152
|132
|8
|26A
|Michael
|McKay
|Springfield
|IL
|144
|140
|9
|43
|Jake
|Momper
|Wilmington
|IL
|118
|166
|10
|24D
|Dallas
|Strauch
|East Peoria
|IL
|104
|180