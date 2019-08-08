American Red Cross blood drive in honor of INDYCAR driver James Hinchcliffe August 23 at World Wide Technology Raceway

August 8, 2019, St. Louis Region – The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive on August 23 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. The INDYCAR Weekend blood drive, will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be held in honor of driver James Hinchcliffe, pilot of the No. 5 Arrow Schmidt Peterson Honda. The bloodmobile will be located near the tower at the drag strip.

All presenting donors will receive a free ticket to Coors Light Pole Night, a parking pass and paddock pass (all valid only on August 23). All donors will be entered into a drawing to win James Hinchcliffe autographed merchandise.

To schedule your appointment to donate blood at WWTR, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter the code “Hinchcliffe.”

The third annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline brings the cars and international racing stars of the Indianapolis 500 to the St. Louis-Metro East region. To purchase tickets for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline or obtain more information about WWTR, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.wwtraceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 PRESENTED BY AXALTA AND VALVOLINE WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Thursday, August 22 – Free fanfest at Ballpark Village; Racing Night at Busch Stadium

4:30-6:30 p.m. – Free fanfest at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis across from Busch Stadium. Meet-and-greet with INDYCAR, Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and NASCAR K&N Pro Series drivers, show cars, games, prizes.

Fanfest driver autograph sessions:

4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West drivers.

5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. — Indy Lights and Indy Pro 2000 drivers.

5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series drivers.

6:45 p.m. – Racing Night at Busch Stadium – St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies. Josef Newgarden, 2017 INDYCAR champion, will throw out the first pitch. Fans who purchase their game tickets at www.Cardinals.com/theme will receive a Harrison Bader race car bobblehead.

Friday, August 23 – Coors Light Pole Night Showdown

10 a.m. — Parking lots open.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. — James Hinchcliffe American Red Cross Blood Drive (drag strip tower).

11:30 a.m. — Spectator gates open; Paddock pass upgrades open.

1-2 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series practice.

2:15-2:45 p.m. — Indy Pro 2000 practice.

3-3:45 p.m. — Indy Lights practice.

4-5 p.m. — Vintage Indy Registry exhibition.

5:15-6:15 p.m. — Coors Light Pole Night NTT IndyCar Series qualifying.

6:30-7:15 p.m. — Indy Pro 2000 qualifying.

7:30-8 p.m. — Indy Lights qualifying.

8:15-9:15 p.m. – NTT IndyCar Series final practice.

10:30 p.m. – Track closed.

Saturday, August 24 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline

10 a.m. — Parking lots open.

11:30 a.m. — Spectator gates open.

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. — Vintage Indy Registry exhibition.

12:45-2:15 p.m. — Vintage Indy Registry Open Wheel Icons garage party and autograph session.

12:30-1:30 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West qualifying.

1:45 p.m. — Indy Pro 2000 Championship presented by Cooper Tires (55 laps).

2-6 p.m. — Rumble Before the Roar pre-race party.

2 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series paddock opens.

2:40 p.m. — Vintage Indy Registry final exhibition.

3-4 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series driver autograph session.

3:25 p.m. — Indy Lights race (75 laps).

4:35 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West Monaco 125 presented by West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.

6:15 p.m. — Parade laps.

6:30 p.m. — Bommarito Automotive Group 500 pre-race show.

7 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. World Wide Technology Raceway’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue. World Wide Technology Raceway was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence.