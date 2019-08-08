Annual St. Louis Speed Festival events lead into to August 24 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway

August 8, 2019, St. Louis Region – The annual St. Louis Speed Festival is week of activities and parties that lead up to the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline for the NTT IndyCar Series at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

Monday, August 12 – Bommarito Automotive Group Golf Tournament

Whitmoor Country Club in Weldon Spring, Missouri. Starts at 11 a.m. and is a fundraiser for Christian Brothers College’s THE CAUSE (“helping to make education accessible to all,” https://cbcalumniopen.com/#cause). Please visit CBCAlumniOpen.com for more details.

Friday, August 16 – Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness powered by NOS Energy

Street-legal drag racing, drifting, party zone at World Wide Technology Raceway (wwtraceway.com). 6 p.m. to midnight.

Saturday, August 17 – Cars & Coffee St. Louis

8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Westport Plaza, 77 West Port Plaza Drive, St. Louis.

Sunday, August 18 – Big Shark Bicycle Company presents Cycle the Raceway!

Gateway Cup and $1,500 in prizes. Starts at 7 a.m. Information and entries: https://www.bigshark.com/articles/2019-the-gateway-motorsports-park-criterium-8-18-2019-pg1311.htm

Wednesday, August 21 – Karting for Kids

Benefits Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis. Location: Gateway Kartplex, 700 Raceway Blvd., Madison, Illinois. Information: www.GatewayKartplex.com.

Thursday, August 22 – Ballpark Village Fanfest and Racing Night at Busch Stadium

Free INDYCAR and NASCAR fanfest at Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue, Downtown St. Louis, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Driver autograph session, show cars, games, prizes. Additional information: http://www.wwtraceway.com/august-22-free-indycar-nascar-fanfest-racing-night-at-busch-stadium/

Friday, August 23 – Coors Light Pole Night Showdown at World Wide Technology Raceway

Gates open at 10 a.m. Practice and qualifying for NTT IndyCar Series, Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West. See schedule below.

The annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline brings the cars and international racing stars of the Indianapolis 500 to the St. Louis-Metro East region. To purchase tickets or obtain more information about WWTR, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.wwtraceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

Thursday, August 22 – Free fanfest at Ballpark Village; Racing Night at Busch Stadium

4:30-6:30 p.m. – Free fanfest at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis across from Busch Stadium. Meet-and-greet with INDYCAR Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and NASCAR K&N Pro Series drivers, show cars, games, prizes.

Fanfest driver autograph sessions:

4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West drivers.

5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. — Indy Lights and Indy Pro 2000 drivers.

5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series drivers.

6:45 p.m. – Racing Night at Busch Stadium – St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies. Josef Newgarden, 2017 INDYCAR champion, will throw out the first pitch. Fans who purchase their game tickets at www.Cardinals.com/theme will receive a Harrison Bader race car bobblehead.

Friday, August 23 – Coors Light Pole Night Showdown

10 a.m. — Parking lots open.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. — James Hinchcliffe Red Cross Blood Drive (drag strip tower).

11:30 a.m. — Spectator gates open; Paddock pass upgrades open.

1-2 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series practice.

2:15-2:45 p.m. — Indy Pro 2000 practice.

3-3:45 p.m. — Indy Lights practice.

4-5 p.m. — Vintage Indy Registry exhibition.

5:15-6:15 p.m. — Coors Light Pole Night NTT IndyCar Series qualifying.

6:30-7:15 p.m. — Indy Pro 2000 qualifying.

7:30-8 p.m. — Indy Lights qualifying.

8:15-9:15 p.m. – NTT IndyCar Series final practice.

10:30 p.m. – Track closed.

Saturday, August 24 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline race day

10 a.m. — Parking lots open.

11:30 a.m. — Spectator gates open.

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. — Vintage Indy Registry exhibition.

12:45-2:15 p.m. — Vintage Indy Registry Open Wheel Icons garage party and autograph session.

12:30-1:30 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West qualifying.

1:45 p.m. — Indy Pro 2000 Championship presented by Cooper Tires (55 laps).

2-6 p.m. — Rumble Before the Roar pre-race party.

2 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series paddock opens.

2:40 p.m. — Vintage Indy Registry final exhibition.

3-4 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series driver autograph session.

3:25 p.m. — Indy Lights race (75 laps).

4:35 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West Monaco 125 presented by West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.

6:15 p.m. — Parade laps.

6:30 p.m. — Bommarito Automotive Group 500 pre-race show.

7 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. World Wide Technology Raceway’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue. World Wide Technology Raceway was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence.