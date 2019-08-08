TJR Factory 56 USRA B Mod Missouri Nationals Entry Forms Available

The entry forms for the TJR Factory 56 USRA B Modified Event At Lebanon Midway Speedway are on available on line.

This 3 day event will be held at The Lebanon Midway Speedway on September 5-7th paying $5600 to win and 560 to start the 56 lap main event feature.

This event will award Out Pace USRA National Points along with being a Summit Racing Equipment Qualifying feature for the Special event at this seasons USRA Nationals.

Action will start on Wednesday evening with an open practice session. Thursday Night will feature Qualifying races for The USRA B Modifieds to help lock-in some cars for Saturday night’s feature while the rest gather opening night points towards Saturdays last chance races Thursday also features a full show for Street Stocks paying $560 to win( Lucas Oil Weekly Series Rules) and Midwest Modifieds while the Front Wheel Drive Hornets will also compete in a full show.

Friday Night’s Action will feature qualifying races to lock-in those winners while drivers again earn points to line-up Last Chance races for Saturday Night. while The Pole Dash will be ran. Street Stocks,and Midwest Modifieds will run qualifying heats along with pole dashes and a full show for Pure Stocks.

Saturday Night will feature all last chance races for Streets, Midwest and B Modifieds. The Streets will compete for 1056 to win feature, Midwest Modifieds battle for $356 to win and The USRA B Modifieds race towards the $5600 to win feature.

Contingency sponsors are still adding in to the program and information can be found right up to the day before on Facebook at TJR Factory 56 B Mod Nationals and Lebanon Midway Speedway Facebook.

The Factory 56 entry form is on the website midwayspeedway.net Save to computer and print . Send form along with your entry fee to : Midway Speedway 23293 Park Drive Lebanon Mo 65536.