USMTS invades Dallas County Speedway in Urbana, MO on August 15th

The United States Modified Touring series will rock the town of Urbana, Missouri on Thursday, August 15th with a stop on the Casey’s Hunt for the Championship tour. This enormous event will certainly be one for the history books. A-Modifieds have not appeared at Dallas County Speedway in 12+ years. The track has never hosted a National Touring event, nor a purse payout of this size.

Dallas County Speedway in Urbana, Missouri is the quintessential hometown, grass roots race track. On Friday nights, drivers arrive just after punching the clock and strap into a Bomber, Pure Stock, Mini Stock, B-Mod or Midwest Mod. The Allen family has operated the track for 20+ years and continues to make it a place for great weekly racing. The quarter-mile oval never disappoints the local fan base, who passionately fill the grandstands and the concession prices are almost too fair.

In addition to the hotly contested Casey’s Hunt for the Championship, USRA B-Mods and Midwest Mods will complete the lineup. Both divisions feature great payouts and a chance to end the night in Victory Lane at the Inaugural Bullring Bash.

Thursday, August 15th also marks the first time track owners, Bill & Scotty Allen have joined forces to co-promote a race. Bill & Patti Allen, Scotty & Angie Allen (Owners of Dallas County Speedway), Todd & Janet Staley (Owners of the USMTS) and Trenton & Ashley Berry (Owners of RacinDirt.com) have joined together in a massive effort to bring the baddest Modifieds in the country to the Dallas County Speedway.

“Dad and I are proud to make this announcement,” said Scotty Allen. “It is a really big deal for us, we have wanted to do something like this for a long time. We are excited to have the USMTS here on our little bullring and think it will be a great deal for all the fans and drivers. We know it will be a tight fit, but are working hard to have ample seating, room for lawn chairs and extra parking. As always we will have ice cold Pepsi, delicious burgers and dogs ready when you arrive. We hope to see everyone come out and enjoy this with us.”

Event partners were quick to jump on board to support the Inaugural Bullring Bash. Each supporter is valued and appreciated. Bringing drivers, crews and race fans to Urbana would not be possible without the backing off these businesses, 54 Buildings & More, Oak Star Bank, Hermitage Lumber, Nelson Logging, Loehr Construction, Robert Sawyer Agency, Big Surf Waterpark and Krystal’s Hair Studio.

We welcome families to come out (even though it is a school night) to enjoy this historic event. Big Surf is giving away FREE admission to the waterpark for the first 100 kids age 10 & under. There will be activities for the kids and special back-to-school give-a-ways. Skyline Elementary Principal Jason Pursley will be racing and may have a surprise for everyone!

Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating in the grass. Bill Allen is working tirelessly on the addition of a few hundred bleacher seats before race day, so there is room for everyone! There will be additional parking with staff helping to guide traffic. Fans will also be treated to the addition of some new LED lighting around the track.

Event Info

Thursday, August 15, 2019 | Urbana, Missouri

Classes USMTS Modifieds, USRA B-Mods (National Points race), Midwest Mods

Pit Gates open at 4PM

Grandstand Gates at 5PM

Hot Laps at 7PM

Racing at 7:30 PM

Ticket Prices

Children 11 & Under FREE

Youth Ages 12-16 $15

Adults ages 17-61 $20

Seniors age 62+ $15

Veterans & Active Military with an ID are $15