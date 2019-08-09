Home --> Sprint Car & Midget News --> David Gravel Prevails on Night #2 of NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores!

David Gravel Prevails on Night #2 of NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores!

David Gravel won on Night #2 of the Knoxville Nationals Thursday (Ken Berry Racing Pix)

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 8, 2019) – Another great night of racing ended at the Knoxville Raceway with Connecticut’s David Gravel in Victory Lane.  The driver of the Jason Johnson Racing #41 will start next to Wednesday high-point driver Aaron Reutzel in Saturday’s $150,000 finale of the 59th Annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores.  Thursday’s Fraternal Order of Eagles Night #2 saw a lot of twists and turns!

Quick qualifier Shane Stewart endured a scary crash in turn three of his heat race, but walked away.  Unfortunately, he was done and will compete in Friday’s FVP “Hard Knox” Night.

The 25-lap feature saw Brock Zearfoss take off from the pole position to lead early over Brad Sweet, Gravel, Cory Eliason and Matt Juhl.  Gravel used the high side to pass a low riding Sweet fo rsecond seven laps in.  He then set his sights on the leader, and got by Zearfoss on lap eight.  As the leader entered lapped traffic, however, Zearfoss used a lapper to get back by Gravel to lead lap nine.

At that point, Sye Lynch blew a right rear tire.  Zearfoss led Gravel and Sweet back to green, but soon lost power with an electrical issue.  Gravel assumed the lead for the restart.  Joey Saldana moved into fourth at that point, and Carson Macedo followed him into fifth.

Tyler Courtney lost a driveline 11 laps in, bringing the final caution of the event.  Gravel led Sweet and Eliason back to green.  Eliason grabbed second, while Macedo moved into fourth.

The leaders were back in lapped traffic on lap sixteen.  Eliason ran high, while battling a low riding Sweet.  Sweet would shoot under Eliason for second with eight laps remaining.  With five laps to go, Sweet began to reel Gravel in, but the leader was masterful in traffic in holding onto his fifth career win here.

At the checkers, it was Gravel ahead of Sweet, Macedo, Eliason and a late charging Rico Abreu.  Saldana, B main winner and hard-charger Tim Shaffer, Parker Price-Miller, Juhl and Daryn Pittman rounded out the top ten.  Jason Sides, Harli White, Zearfoss, Lynch and Sweet won heat races.  Bill Balog won the C main.  TJ Stutts turned over in the B main, but was uninjured.

“This is the car we ran in the Capitani, and it ran just as good,” said Gravel in Victory Lane.  “I really feel good about where we’re at.  I was nervous drawing a 71 out of 75 (for qualifying), but we’ve been able to qualify well all year, and were able to capitalize on that.  It’s an awesome night.  It can’t get any better than this.  I felt like my last five laps were terrible.  I don’t know if Brad got close to me or what.  I could hit three and four like I wanted to, but struggled at the end.  We’re happy to win, and happy to have a good points night.”

“We didn’t time that great,” said Sweet, who clocked in 15th quick.  “We just didn’t do a good job at the beginning of the race.  I was kind of searching around trying to find a spot that my car liked…just a little bit off.  I think we learned some stuff tonight.  David did a good job in lapped traffic.  I thought we were going to have a run at him late.  We got close, but he covered his lines.  I honestly missed my marks a few times.  It’s all about Saturday night.  I think we’re locked in now with a decent starting spot.”

“I knew there was going to be a long way to come,” said Macedo.  “My car was really good.  Late in these races, to be good like that, and be able to come up through the field and finish on the podium is a testament to my mechanic (Joe Gaerte).  We didn’t qualify the best, but hopefully, we can do well on Saturday.”

The 59th Annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores continues Friday night with FVP Hard Knox Night!  For tickets and other information, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

Fraternal Order of Eagles Night #2 of the 59th Annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 5, Shane Stewart, Bixby, OK (4), 15.679; 2. 49X, Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, PA (7), 15.685; 3. 71P, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (2), 15.706; 4. 83, Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK (16), 15.717; 5. 12N, Joey Saldana, Brownsburg, IN (27), 15.740; 6. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (41), 15.759; 7. 1A, Jacob Allen, Hanover, PA (3), 15.760; 8. 28, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (1), 15.763; 9. 41, David Gravel, Watertown, CT (54), 15.872; 10. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (14), 15.916; 11. 69K, Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, PA (24), 15.946; 12. 4, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (46), 15.987; 13. 17B, Josh Baughman, Odessa, TX (31), 16.018; 14. 91, Cale Thomas, Fairland, IN (8), 16.022; 15. 49, Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA (42), 16.037; 16. 26, Cory Eliason, Visalia, CA (45), 16.041; 17. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX (13), 16.048; 18. 70, Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, PA (9), 16.049; 19. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (18), 16.061; 20. 17BX, Bill Balog, Hartland, WI (26), 16.107; 21. 35P, Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, MN (19), 16.111; 22. 24, Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA (43), 16.117; 23. 55, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (29), 16.127; 24. 39M, Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA (21), 16.139; 25. 18S, Jason Solwold, Mount Vernon, WA (20), 16.150; 26. 14M, Marcus Dumesny, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (15), 16.157; 27. 2, Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA (35), 16.172; 28. 3C, Cale Conley, Vienna, WV (37), 16.194; 29. 92, Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA (38), 16.218; 30. 11T, TJ Stutts, Liverpool, PA (23), 16.242; 31. 11K, Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, IN (25), 16.249; 32. 71BC, Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN (36), 16.264; 33. 21K, Thomas Kennedy, Winnipeg, MB, Can. (12), 16.270; 34. 2AU, Andrew Scheuerle, Toowoomba, QLD, Aust. (6), 16.277; 35. 7, Craig Dollansky, Elk River, MN (44), 16.289; 36. 7JS, Jason Sides, Bartlett, TN (50), 16.290; 37. 17WX, Harli White, Lindsay, OK (56), 16.325; 38. 9JR, Derek Hagar, Marion, AR (11), 16.327; 39. 33M, Mason Daniel, Springville, CA (28), 16.353; 40. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (30), 16.380; 41. 29, Willie Croft, Roseville, CA (32), 16.425; 42. K4, Chad Kemenah, Alvada, OH (47), 16.438; 43. 18M, Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC (52), 16.484; 44. W20, Greg Wilson, Benton Ridge, OH (34), 16.487; 45. 53, Jack Dover, Springfield, NE (48), 16.497; 46. 49J, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (10), 16.498; 47. 28P, Brian Paulus, Mooresville, IN (5), 16.504; 48. 15M, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (51), 16.531; 49. 17W, Shane Golobic, Fremont, CA (55), 16.546; 50. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (49), 16.560 / 51. 84, Tom Harris, Banbury, OXFD, UK (39), 16.631; 52. 21P, Robbie Price, Cobble Hill, BC, Can. (33), 16.640; 53. 2K, Kevin Ingle, Huron, SD (22), 17.036; 54. 10, RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL (40), NT; 55. 83C, Adam Cruea, Troy, OH (17), NT; 56. 17XL, Caleb Helms, Findlay, OH (53), NT.

 

Heat one (started), 10 Laps, 2:50.0: 1. Jason Sides (1); 2. Lance Dewease (6); 3. Kraig Kinser (2); 4. Cory Eliason (5) / 5. Brian Brown (7); 6. Skylar Prochaska (4); 7. Josh Schneiderman (10); 8. Marcus Dumesny (3) / 9. Willie Croft (9); 10. Shane Stewart (8)

 

Heat two (started), 10 Laps, 2:51.2: 1. Harli White (1); 2. Rico Abreu (4); 3. Tyler Courtney (2); 4. Carson Macedo (3) / 5. Tim Shaffer (8); 6. Terry McCarl (6); 7. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (5); 8. Jacob Allen (7) / 9. Brian Paulus (10); 10. Chad Kemenah (9)

 

Heat three (started), 10 Laps, NT: 1. Brock Zearfoss (5); 2. Thomas Kennedy (2); 3. Brooke Tatnell (4); 4. Parker Price-Miller (8) / 5. Scott Bogucki (7); 6. Cale Conley (3); 7. Josh Baughman (6); 8. Lance Moss (9) / 9. Bobby Mincer (10); 10. Derek Hagar (1)

 

Heat four (started), 10 Laps, 2:51.7: 1. Sye Lynch (3); 2. David Gravel (7); 3. Mason Daniel (1); 4. Clint Garner (5) / 5. Daryn Pittman (8); 6. Anthony Macri (4); 7. Cale Thomas (6); 8. Shane Golobic (10) / 9. Greg Wilson (9); 10. Andrew Scheuerle (2)

 

Heat five (started), 10 Laps, NT: 1. Brad Sweet (6); 2. Joey Saldana (8); 3. Jason Solwold (4); 4. Matt Juhl (7) / 5. Jack Dover (9); 6. TJ Stutts (3); 7. Chris Martin (10); 8. Craig Dollansky (2) / 9. Bill Balog (5); 10. Sawyer Phillips (1)

 

C main (started), 10 Laps, 2:54.9: 1. Bill Balog (1); 2. Greg Wilson (5); 3. Willie Croft (3); 4. Chad Kemenah (4); 5. Robbie Price (8); 6. Andrew Scheuerle (2); 7. Bobby Mincer (6); 8. Tom Harris (7); 9. Kevin Ingle (9) DNS – 10. Shane Stewart; 11. Derek Hagar; 12. Sawyer Phillips; 13. Brian Paulus; 14. RJ Johnson; 15. Adam Cruea; 16. Caleb Helms

 

B main (started), 12 Laps, NT: 1. Tim Shaffer (1); 2. Daryn Pittman (2); 3. Scott Bogucki (5); 4. Jacob Allen (4) / 5. Terry McCarl (6); 6. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (9); 7. Josh Baughman (7); 8. Shane Golobic (17); 9. Brian Brown (3); 10. Anthony Macri (11); 11. Cale Thomas (8); 12. Cale Conley (13); 13. Bill Balog (19); 14. Marcus Dumesny (12); 15. Chad Kemenah (22); 16. Greg Wilson (20); 17. Skylar Prochaska (10); 18. Willie Croft (21); 19. Chris Martin (18); 20. Lance Moss (16); 21. TJ Stutts (14); 22. Jack Dover (15) DNS – 23. Craig Dollansky; 24. Josh Schneiderman

 

A main (started), 25 Laps, NT: 1. David Gravel (6); 2. Brad Sweet (3); 3. Carson Macedo (13); 4. Cory Eliason (2); 5. Rico Abreu (10); 6. Joey Saldana (7); 7. Tim Shaffer (21); 8. Parker Price-Miller (8); 9. Matt Juhl (5); 10. Daryn Pittman (22); 11. Jason Solwold (12); 12. Jason Sides (18); 13. Thomas Kennedy (17); 14. Lance Dewease (4); 15. Mason Daniel (20); 16. Kraig Kinser (15); 17. Scott Bogucki (23); 18. Brooke Tatnell (11); 19. Brock Zearfoss (1); 20. Clint Garner (9); 21. Jacob Allen (24); 22. Sye Lynch (14); 23. Harli White (19); 24. Tyler Courtney (16). Lap Leaders: Zearfoss 1-7, Gravel 8, Zearfoss 9, Gravel 10-25.  $350 K1 Race Gear Hard-charger: Shaffer.

 

59th Annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Presented by Casey’s General Stores Point Totals

Saturday A main

Pos      Car      Driver  Points

1          87        Aaron Reutzel 487

2          41        David Gravel  481

3          12N     Joey Saldana   479

4          49X     Tim Shaffer     474

5          71P      Parker Price-Miller      473

6          49        Brad Sweet     470

7          7S        Tim Kaeding   466

8          13X     Paul McMahan            465

9          19        Brent Marks    464

10        83        Daryn Pittman 464

11        44S      Trey Starks      463

12        09        Matt Juhl         457

13        26        Cory Eliason   455

14        18        Ian Madsen     455

15        17        Sheldon Haudenschild            453

16        69K     Lance Dewease           451

 

B main

 

17        9          James McFadden        450

18        71        Gio Scelzi        449

19        24        Rico Abreu      447

20        15        Donny Schatz 447

21        13        Mark Dobmeier           444

22        28        Scott Bogucki 442

23        88        Tanner Thorson           440

24        2          Carson Macedo           435

25        70        Brock Zearfoss            430

26        1A       Jacob Allen     427

 

Remaining Drivers

 

27        18S      Jason Solwold 426

28        3H       Jac Haudenschild        424

29        19P      Paige Polyak   423

30        48        Danny Dietrich           421

31        40        Clint Garner    417

32        55        Brooke Tatnell 416

33        99        Brady Bacon   416

34        21        Brian Brown   412

35        7TAZ  Tasker Phillips 410

36        2C       Wayne Johnson           410

37        70X     Justin Peck      410

38        5J         Jamie Ball        410

39        21K     Thomas Kennedy        409

40        7JS      Jason Sides      408

41        57        Kyle Larson    406

42        4          Terry McCarl   405

43        11K     Kraig Kinser    404

44        92        Sye Lynch       402

45        83J       Lynton Jeffrey            401

46        2KS     Austin McCarl 399

47        27        Carson McCarl            397

48        17B     Josh Baughman           396

49        2M       Kerry Madsen 396

50        33M     Mason Daniel  390

51        15H     Sam Hafertepe Jr.       390

52        7X       Justin Henderson        390

53        71BC   Tyler Courtney            386

54        91        Cale Thomas   386

55        5H       Spencer Bayston         385

56        17WX Harli White     384

57        41S      Dominic Scelzi            384

58        1S        Logan Schuchart         384

59        99X     Skylar Gee      380

60        7SW    Jeff Swindell   377

61        64        Scotty Thiel     377

62        39M     Anthony Macri            371

63        17BX  Bill Balog        364

64        68        Chase Johnson 364

65        35P      Skylar Prochaska         363

66        3C       Cale Conley    359

67        39        Sammy Swindell         359

68        1          Travis Rilat      356

69        5          Shane Stewart 355

70        14M     Marcus Dumesny        353

71        20        AJ Moeller      341

72        18R     Ryan Roberts  337

73        11T      TJ Stutts          337

74        11C     Roger Crockett           329

75        11        Hunter Schuerenberg  329

76        19T      Kevin Thomas Jr.        322

77        17W    Shane Golobic 319

78        7          Craig Dollansky          317

79        K4       Chad Kemenah           313

80        29        Willie Croft     312

81        W20    Greg Wilson    310

82        85        Chase Wanner 309

83        53        Jack Dover      308

84        18M     Lance Moss     307

85        45        Rusty Hickman           305

86        51        Freddie Rahmer          302

87        44        Chris Martin    298

88        2AU    Andrew Scheuerle      297

89        49J       Josh Schneiderman     296

90        9X       Jake Bubak      294

91        1X       Don Droud Jr. 294

92        9JR      Derek Hagar    279

93        74        Brodie Tulloch            277

94        3P        Sawyer Phillips           273

95        56        Joe Simbro      270

96        15M     Bobby Mincer 270

97        J4         John Garvin     269

98        73AF   Joey Moughan 267

99        28P      Brian Paulus    260

100      56N     Davey Heskin 258

101      2MM   Matt Moro       256

102      21P      Robbie Price    237

103      84        Tom Harris      236

104      35        Zach Hampton            227

105      75        Glen Saville     226

106      2K       Kevin Ingle     224

107      10        RJ Johnson      209

108      83C     Adam Cruea    202

109      17XL   Caleb Helms    195

