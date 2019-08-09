Saturday’s Eve Of Destruction Features Diane Bennett Memorial At Macon Speedway

Drivers To Races For Thousands In Bonus Money

(Macon, IL) This coming Saturday, August 10, Macon Speedway will have an action packed evening that will feature a little bit of everything. Not only will the fifth annual Eve Of Destruction, with events like the flagpole race, race ‘em-wreck ‘em, and a car rollover, the six racing divisions will have plenty of bonus money on the line. The on track action will honor the late Diane Bennett, a longtime scorer at the speedway. To top it all off, a fireworks display will end the night.

The Eve Of Destruction event started back in 2015 and will be entering its fifth year. Fans can expect to see the flagpole race return for a second year in-a-row as well as the race ‘em-wreck ‘em event at the end of the night. Throw in a car rollover ramp and fans young and old will be entertained. The events will be spread throughout the night, during the race program before the firework display lights the sky.

For those who love to race as well as those who love to watch it, Saturday night will be a great night to come out to the track. Six divisions are on the ticket, racing in honor of Diane Bennett, a scoring official at the track for over 30 years. Bennett passed away in 2015 and family stepped forward to put the event together for her memory. An amazing list of donors/sponsors have stepped forward to sponsor feature positions, creating pretty impressive payouts for the night.

Heading into the weekend, the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified class will be racing for $2,050 to win, four times the normal amount due to all of the donations. The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models will also see an impressive payout, with the winner taking home just under $1,500. With additional money throughout the field, the Pro Late feature will actually be paying $150 to start.

Those two divisions aren’t the only ones which will benefit. The Midwest Big 10 Series Archers Alley Street Stock event will be paying $850 to win, the Hornets will race for at least a $240 top prize, and the Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods have had an additional $480 added throughout the top ten.

Point leaders coming into the week are Tommy Sheppard, Jr. of New Berlin, IL in the Modifieds, Warrensburg, IL driver Dakota Ewing in the Pro Lates, Tim Hancock in the Pro Mods, Terry Reed in the Street Stocks, Brady Reed in the Hornets, and Molly Day in the Micros by Bailey Chassis.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 708 0 2 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 596 112 3 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 536 172 4 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 410 298 5 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 394 314 6 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 358 350 7 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 276 432 8 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 264 444 9 22 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 256 452 10 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 252 456



Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 638 0 2 14 Donny Koehler Macon IL 556 82 3 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 516 122 4 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 478 160 5 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 464 174 6 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 400 238 7 52R Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound IL 392 246 8 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 332 306 9 33B Storm Beiler Decatur IL 266 372 10 22 Chris Dick Deland IL 248 390



Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 732 0 2 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 674 58 3 5 Rob Timmons Centralia IL 646 86 4 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 596 136 5 22 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 564 168 6 11 Roy Magee Springfield IL 490 242 7 14N Nathan Lynch Hillsboro IL 448 284 8 B21 Billy Nail Decatur IL 404 328 9 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 396 336 10 35 Tom Davidson Springfield IL 384 348



Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 560 0 2 1 Gene Reed Hammond IL 494 66 3 X7 Larry Russell Decatur IL 486 74 4 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 458 102 5 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 430 130 6 3J Jonathon Hall Harristown IL 398 162 7 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 390 170 8 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 366 194 9 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 342 218 10 80 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 332 228



Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 634 0 2 D7 Carter Dart Springfield IL 536 98 3 64CK Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 500 134 4 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 410 224 5 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 400 234 6 98 Ken Reed Decatur IL 330 304 7 26A Michael McKay Springfield IL 322 312 8 21 Mike Eskew Springfield IL 314 320 9 04 Steve Stine Stonington IL 310 324 10 69M Michael Abbott Taylorville IL 284 350



Micros By Bailey Chassis