Saturday’s Eve Of Destruction Features Diane Bennett Memorial At Macon Speedway

Drivers To Races For Thousands In Bonus Money
(Macon, IL) This coming Saturday, August 10, Macon Speedway will have an action packed evening that will feature a little bit of everything. Not only will the fifth annual Eve Of Destruction, with events like the flagpole race, race ‘em-wreck ‘em, and a car rollover, the six racing divisions will have plenty of bonus money on the line. The on track action will honor the late Diane Bennett, a longtime scorer at the speedway. To top it all off, a fireworks display will end the night.
The Eve Of Destruction event started back in 2015 and will be entering its fifth year. Fans can expect to see the flagpole race return for a second year in-a-row as well as the race ‘em-wreck ‘em event at the end of the night. Throw in a car rollover ramp and fans young and old will be entertained. The events will be spread throughout the night, during the race program before the firework display lights the sky.
For those who love to race as well as those who love to watch it, Saturday night will be a great night to come out to the track. Six divisions are on the ticket, racing in honor of Diane Bennett, a scoring official at the track for over 30 years. Bennett passed away in 2015 and family stepped forward to put the event together for her memory. An amazing list of donors/sponsors have stepped forward to sponsor feature positions, creating pretty impressive payouts for the night.
Heading into the weekend, the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified class will be racing for $2,050 to win, four times the normal amount due to all of the donations. The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models will also see an impressive payout, with the winner taking home just under $1,500. With additional money throughout the field, the Pro Late feature will actually be paying $150 to start.
Those two divisions aren’t the only ones which will benefit. The Midwest Big 10 Series Archers Alley Street Stock event will be paying $850 to win, the Hornets will race for at least a $240 top prize, and the Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods have had an additional $480 added throughout the top ten.
Point leaders coming into the week are Tommy Sheppard, Jr. of New Berlin, IL in the Modifieds, Warrensburg, IL driver Dakota Ewing in the Pro Lates, Tim Hancock in the Pro Mods, Terry Reed in the Street Stocks, Brady Reed in the Hornets, and Molly Day in the Micros by Bailey Chassis.
Pit gates will open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.
About Macon Speedway:
For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.
Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.
CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)
BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|T6
|Tommy
|Sheppard
|New Berlin
|IL
|708
|0
|2
|87C
|Alan
|Crowder
|Elwin
|IL
|596
|112
|3
|0
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|536
|172
|4
|10
|Curt
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|410
|298
|5
|11
|Zach
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|394
|314
|6
|43
|Jared
|Thomas
|Edinburg
|IL
|358
|350
|7
|77
|Guy
|Taylor
|Springfield
|IL
|276
|432
|8
|28S
|Joe
|Strawkas
|Buffalo
|IL
|264
|444
|9
|22
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|256
|452
|10
|28
|Rodney
|Standerfer
|Summerfield
|IL
|252
|456
Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|25
|Dakota
|Ewing
|Warrensburg
|IL
|638
|0
|2
|14
|Donny
|Koehler
|Macon
|IL
|556
|82
|3
|10
|Blake
|Damery
|Blue Mound
|IL
|516
|122
|4
|32M
|Cody
|Maguire
|Carlinville
|IL
|478
|160
|5
|38J
|Jake
|Little
|Springfield
|IL
|464
|174
|6
|27
|Colby
|Sheppard
|Williamsville
|IL
|400
|238
|7
|52R
|Jeff
|Reed, Jr
|Blue Mound
|IL
|392
|246
|8
|14J
|Braden
|Johnson
|Taylorville
|IL
|332
|306
|9
|33B
|Storm
|Beiler
|Decatur
|IL
|266
|372
|10
|22
|Chris
|Dick
|Deland
|IL
|248
|390
Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|0
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|732
|0
|2
|36
|Nick
|Justice
|Decatur
|IL
|674
|58
|3
|5
|Rob
|Timmons
|Centralia
|IL
|646
|86
|4
|55
|Tim
|Riech
|Petersburg
|IL
|596
|136
|5
|22
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|564
|168
|6
|11
|Roy
|Magee
|Springfield
|IL
|490
|242
|7
|14N
|Nathan
|Lynch
|Hillsboro
|IL
|448
|284
|8
|B21
|Billy
|Nail
|Decatur
|IL
|404
|328
|9
|116
|Kevin
|Rench
|Hillsboro
|IL
|396
|336
|10
|35
|Tom
|Davidson
|Springfield
|IL
|384
|348
Archers Alley Street Stocks
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|T5
|Terry
|Reed
|Cerro Gordo
|IL
|560
|0
|2
|1
|Gene
|Reed
|Hammond
|IL
|494
|66
|3
|X7
|Larry
|Russell
|Decatur
|IL
|486
|74
|4
|22X
|Darrell
|Dick
|Monticello
|IL
|458
|102
|5
|B26
|Bobby
|Beiler
|Blue Mound
|IL
|430
|130
|6
|3J
|Jonathon
|Hall
|Harristown
|IL
|398
|162
|7
|23Z
|Shawn
|Ziemer
|Boody
|IL
|390
|170
|8
|21
|Jaret
|Duff
|Maroa
|IL
|366
|194
|9
|08
|Brian
|Dasenbrock
|Decatur
|IL
|342
|218
|10
|80
|Brian
|Dasenbrock
|Decatur
|IL
|332
|228
Hornets
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|32B
|Brady
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|634
|0
|2
|D7
|Carter
|Dart
|Springfield
|IL
|536
|98
|3
|64CK
|Cook
|Crawford
|Lincoln
|IL
|500
|134
|4
|39M
|Marty
|Sullivan
|Decatur
|IL
|410
|224
|5
|357
|Billy
|Mason
|Brownstown
|IL
|400
|234
|6
|98
|Ken
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|330
|304
|7
|26A
|Michael
|McKay
|Springfield
|IL
|322
|312
|8
|21
|Mike
|Eskew
|Springfield
|IL
|314
|320
|9
|04
|Steve
|Stine
|Stonington
|IL
|310
|324
|10
|69M
|Michael
|Abbott
|Taylorville
|IL
|284
|350
Micros By Bailey Chassis
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|17
|Molly
|Day
|Atwood
|IL
|298
|0
|2
|55S
|Daryn
|Stark
|Springfield
|IL
|272
|26
|3
|10
|Jacob
|Tipton
|Decatur
|IL
|264
|34
|4
|8B
|John
|Barnard
|Sherman
|IL
|254
|44
|5
|84
|Tyler
|Day
|Atwood
|IL
|218
|80
|6
|7A
|Will
|Armitage
|Athens
|IL
|194
|104
|7
|21
|Aaron
|Andruskevitch
|Riverton
|IL
|178
|120
|8
|28
|Luke
|Verardi
|Taylorville
|IL
|172
|126
|9
|37
|Aiden
|Purdue
|Clinton
|IL
|172
|126
|10
|27
|Devin
|Feger
|East Peoria
|IL
|166
|132