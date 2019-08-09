Sprint Cars & Modifieds Heading For Terre Haute Sunday

(Terre Haute, IN) After another outstanding Indiana Sprint Week, featuring the Dorsett Automotive Don Smith Classic, the wingless Sprint cars are heading back to the Terre Haute Action Track on Sunday, August 11 for the Mountain Dew Family Day. In addition to the MSCS Sprint Cars, the DIRTcar Modifieds will also be in action.

Sunday will mark the second appearance for the MSCS Sprint cars at the Action Track in 2019. Typically, the series runs just once a year at the track but a fair race was added to the 2019 schedule. That Wednesday night event was won by Nick Bilbee.

The Mountain Dew Family Night race typically brings a strong field of cars. Last year’s event saw 30 sprints on hand with Robert Ballou claiming the victory. Others that were in attendance included Chris Windom, Chase Stockon, Carson Short, Justin Grant, Shane Cottle, and Terre Haute’s own, Brandon Mattox.

The event is the second of a two day weekend for the series as the sprint drivers will be racing the Hoosier Sprint Nationals at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, IN on Saturday night. Many drivers run both nights with the potential of winning a combined $8,000.

The Action Track will also have the DIRTcar Modifieds on hand Sunday.

Pit gates open Sunday at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps will start around 6:00, with racing at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission will be $20, in field admission $15, and kids 11 and under are free.

For more information, visit www.terrehauteactiontrack.net.

For more information, follow the Action Track online at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/terrehauteactiontrack). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

The Terre Haute Action Track is located at the Wabash County Fairgrounds, in Terre Haute, IN. The physical address is 3901 South US Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN 47807.