Krup Cruises to Tommie Bauer Memorial Win

Mt. Pleasant, MI (Friday, August 9, 2019) – Nearly forty or the areas best DIRTcar UMP Modified drivers from across the region checked in Friday to Mount Pleasant Speedway for the 4th Annual Tommie Bauer Memorial Presented by YellowHose.com. The special format and extra prize money made for an exciting evening that played right into the hands of points leader, Will Krup.

The evening began with American Ethanol Qualifying, as drivers battled to become the Motul Motor Oil and Lubricants Fast Qualifier, and for a chance to run the Fast Car Dash. Group One was paced by Jacob Poel, who turned in a 15.213 over Kyle Moore’s 15.233 and Nathon Loney’s 15.342. Group Two saw current AEmods points leader Will Krup top the board with a 15.313 over Kody Weisner’s 15.905 and David Knowlton’s 15.913. Group Three featured Jeffery Erickson, Jr using a 15.262 to narrowly beat Jamie Lomax and his 15.266; Collin Thirlby clocked in with a 15.364. The fourth and final group but defending event champion David Mielke atop the board with a 15.479, beating out John McClure and his 15.617, and Brent Banning’s 15.660. Poel was given the Motul Motor Oil and Lubricants Fast Qualifier Award. Moore was victorious in the Fast Car Dash.

In heat race action, the top four drivers from each heat would transfer directly into the main event, while everyone else would go to a C or B-Main. Allstar Performance Heat Race Number One saw Moore pick up the win over Poel, Joe Rokos, and Caleb Kill. Krup went to Victory Lane during Lane Automotive Heat Race Number Two, besting Kody Weisner and Steve Fairbanks. Comp Cams Heat Race Number Three was paced by Lomax, who bested Thirlby and Mark Beard. The American Ethanol Heat Race Number Four featured a win from McClure, over Brent Banning and Mielke.

The final 8 positions were on the line when the C and B-Main races came up. The top 4 drivers from the C-Main transferred into the B-Main. Garrett Rons picked up the C-Main win, over Donnie Roberts, Nate Wilber, and Dave Baker. In the B-Main, Nathon Loney drove to victory over Brian Speelman, Erickson, Jr, and Brian Brindley.

With the field set, 40 laps was the distance, and $2,519 was the prize at the end of it all. Krup and Moore led the field to the American Ethanol Green flag, with Moore jumping out to the early lead; which was quickly slowed when Joey Burch spun in turn four of the opening lap, collecting Brian Brindley and Luke Hubbell – the incident would mark the end of the day for Hubbell.

On the restart, Moore jumped back out to the lead with Rokos and Krup in tow. The three would race away from a fierce field of drivers looking for a chance to race up to the lead. Among the cluster of cars was two time champion Poel, who slowed slightly coming off the fourth corner making contact with Banning down the main straightaway. Into turn one, it was clear something was a miss on Poel’s car, and he was off the pace by the exit of turn two. Poel though, slowed right in the groove, getting hit square from behind by Erickson, Jr, setting off a chain reaction accident involving Caleb Kill and Brindley.

During the ensuing restart, Krup began his clear march to the point, as he dismissed Rokos in two laps, before reeling in Moore. A multi-lap side-by-side battle ended with Krup at the front of the field, while Moore began a slide backward, being passed by Rokos, Weisner and Thirlby.

Despite the best efforts of the rest of the field, Krup would keep his machine at the front of the field, picking up the win by over four seconds ahead of Rokos. Mielke raced his way to the podium, coming up just four-one-hundredths of a second short on taking second place. Weisner and Thirlby rounded out the top five.

Next up for the AEmods, is a $3,000 to win affair Saturday night from Merritt Speedway. Racing action begins at 7:00 p.m.

Unofficial Results:

4th Annual Tommie Bauer Memorial Presented by YellowHose.com:

K19 Will Krup 77 Joe Rokos 87 David Mielke 88 Kody Weisner 47 Collin Thirlby 8 Kyle Moore 28 Mark Beard 19 Chad Bauer 12 John McClure 16 Joey Burch 15 Dave Baker 99 Brent Banning 22S Brian Speelman 9 Garrett Ron’s 92 Caleb Kill 15 Austin Harnick 1E Jeffery Erickson Jr. 51 Steve Fairbanks 36L Jamie Lomax 82 Jacob Poel 4B Brian Brindley 10L Nathon Loney 23 Luke Hubbell

B Main:

10L Nathon Loney 22S Brian Speelman 1E Jeffery Erickson Jr. 4B Brian Brindley 1X Mike Vandermark 23 Luke Hubbell 4 Taylor Wiles 80 David Knowlton 3T John Taylor 11 Josh Loomis 15 Dave Baker 4J Paul Johnson 39 Chad Spencer 9 Garrett Ron’s 60 Nate Wilber 63R Donnie Roberts

C Main:

9 Garrett Ron’s 63R Donnie Robert’s 60 Nate Wilber 15 Dave Baker 0 Milt Montgomery 81 Rick Swartout 1* Wyatt Baker 22 Jim Petterson

Allstar Performance Heat 1:

8 Kyle Moore 82 Jacob Poel 77 Joe Rokos 92 Caleb Kill 10L Nathon Loney 1X Mike Vandermark 11 Josh Loomis 63R Donnie Robert’s 22 Jim Patterson 15 Dave Baker

Lane Automotive Heat 2:

K19 Will Krup 88 Kody Weisner 51 Steve Fairbanks 15H Austin Harnick 80 David Knowlton 4 Taylor Wiles 39 Chad Spencer 9 Garrett Ron’s 0 Milt Montgomery

Comp Cams Heat 3:

36L Jamie Lomax 47 Collin Thirlby 28 Mark Beard 16 Joey Burch 22S Brian Speelman 1E Jeffery Erickson Jr. 4J Paul Johnson 60 Nate Wilber 1* Wyatt Baker

American Ethanol Heat 4:

12 John McClure 99 Brent Banning 87 David Mielke 19 Chad Bauer 4B Brian Brindley 23 Luke Hubbell 3T John Taylor 81 Rick Swartout 62 Daryl Lehn

Fast Car Dash:

8 Kyle Moore K19 Will Krup 36L Jamie Lomax 10L Nathon Loney 1E Jeffery Erickson Jr. 82 Jacob Poel

