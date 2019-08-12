Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Invades Batesville, Ark.

BATAVIA, Ohio (August 12, 2019) – The elite drivers of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, along with top dirt late model drivers from around the nation, will converge in Batesville, Ark. this weekend.
One of the most highly anticipated events of the season, the 27th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions is slated for Thursday – Saturday, August 15th – 17th, at Batesville Motor Speedway. The crown jewel event is co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – Presented by Lucas Oil.
In 2019, the Topless 100 will feature a complete program of Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains and a $5,000-to-win main event on Thursday and Friday nights. Drivers will earn points in each of the two preliminary nights that will determine the lineups for Saturday night’s finale. The IMCA Modifieds will also compete in a full program on Thursday and Friday nights, chasing a $1,000 top prize.
Saturday’s festivities will kick off with a driver autograph session at 6:30pm. Hot laps will begin at 8:00pm, followed by consolation events for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The 100-lap, $40,000-to-win Topless 100 will cap off the weekend action. The IMCA Modifieds will once again compete in a full program on Saturday night – highlighted by a $1,000 payday.
The event’s unique format, featuring dirt late models without a roof, gives spectators an up-close look, as drivers wrestle their 800+ horsepower machines around the lightning-fast, 3/8-mile oval. Scott Bloomquist will return as the defending Topless 100 Champion. In 2017, the Hall of Fame driver became the first five-time winner of the illustrious event.
For more information on the COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions, visit: www.batesvillemotorspeedway.com or call the Speedway Office at (870) 251-0011.
About COMP Cams:
For more than 35 years, the COMP Cams mission has never changed: to produce the highest-performing products possible, provide customers with superior service, and to lead the industry in technological development. While the COMP Performance Group has grown to multiple companies and hundreds of employees, we still retain the competitive spirit and desire to be the very best that has positioned COMP Cams as the absolute leader in valve train components. To learn more about COMP Cams, visit: www.compcams.com.
About Nutrien Ag Solutions:
As the largest producer of potash by capacity and one of the world’s largest producers of nitrogen and phosphate, Nutrien provides the three key nutrients growers need to produce healthier, more abundant crops. Their Ag-Retail operations supply key products and services directly to growers – including crop nutrients, crop protection, and seed, as well as agronomic and application services – to help meet the world’s ever growing-demand for food and fiber. To learn more about Nutrien Ag Solutions, visit: www.nutrien.com.
Track Information:
Batesville Motor Speedway
Phone Number: 870-251-0011
Location: 5090 Heber Springs Road, Batesville, AR 72550
Directions: Eight miles west of Batesville, at the junction of SR 14 & SR 25, located on Heber Springs Road.
Website: www.batesvillemotorspeedway.com
Tire Rule for Thursday-Friday, August 15th – 16th:
Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1350
Rears – Hoosier LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new tires.
*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.
Tire Rule for Saturday, August 17:
Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1350, LM40
Rears – Hoosier LM40
*For the B-Mains, competitors may use 4 new tires.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.
*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.
Thursday-Friday Event Purse: 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500
27th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions Purse
: 1. $40,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $5,000, 5. $4,000, 6. $3,750, 7. $3,500, 8. $3,000, 9. $2,800, 10. $2,700, 11. $2,500, 12. $2,400, 13. $2,350, 14. $2,300, 15. $2,250, 16. $2,200, 17. $2,150, 18. $2,125, 19. $2,100, 20. $2,075, 21. $2,050, 22. $2.025, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000
Previous Topless 100 Winners:
1993 – Tony Cardin
1994 – Freddy Smith
1995 – Billy Moyer
1996 – Bill Frye
1997 – Billy Moyer
1998 – Wendell Wallace
1999 – Scott Bloomquist
2000 – Jimmy Mars
2001 – Scott Bloomquist
2002 – Billy Moyer
2003 – Shannon Babb
2004 – Dale McDowell
2005 – Billy Moyer
2006 – Scott Bloomquist
2007 – Jimmy Mars
2008 – Tim McCreadie
2009 – Jimmy Owens
2010 – Jared Landers
2011 – Scott Bloomquist
2012 – Steve Francis
2013 – Terry Phillips
2014 – Jimmy Owens
2015 – Shannon Babb
2016 – Rained Out
2017 – Scott Bloomquist
2018 – Rained Out
Lucas Oil Championship Standings:
|POS
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|POINTS
|DEFICIT
|1
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|5995
|2
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|5415
|-580
|3
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|5405
|-590
|4
|1T
|Tyler Erb ®
|New Waverly, TX
|5350
|-645
|5
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|5310
|-685
|6
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|5260
|-735
|7
|1M
|Devin Moran ®
|Dresden, OH
|5230
|-765
|8
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|5095
|-900
|9
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|4580
|-1415
|10
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|4545
|-1450
|11
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|4335
|-1660
|12
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr.
|Batesville, AR
|4160
|-1835
|13
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|3495
|-2500
|14
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Morresburg, TN
|3260
|-2735
® = Rookie of the Year Contender