Schaeffer’s Oil MARS Super Late Models Tripleheader in Illinois and Missouri August 16, 17, 18

By Michael Despain

SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (August 11, 2019)- The Schaeffer’s Oil MARS Super Late Model Racing Series will be in action with three upcoming events August 16, August 17, and August 18. Action begins at Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL on Friday August 16, followed by Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, MO Saturday August 17, and concludes at Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, IL on Sunday August 18. All three events will pay $3,000 to win and $300 to start.

The weekend will kick off at Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL on Friday August 16 as the track will present the 8th Annual Russ Wallace Memorial, with the Schaeffer’s Oil MARS Super Late Model Racing Series in competition in a full program of practice, time trials, heats, b-mains, and the 30 lap, $3,000 to win/$300 to start 8th Annual Russ Wallace Memorial main event. Other divisions in competition at Tri-City Speedway on Friday August 16 will be the track’s UMP Modifieds, B-Modifieds, UMP Crate Late Models and Micros. Activities at Tri-City Speedway on Friday August 16 for the 8th Annual Russ Wallace Memorial will see the pit area open at 3:00 p.m., while the general admission area will open at 5:30 p.m. The drivers meeting will be at 6:00 p.m., with practice set to begin at 6:30 p.m., with racing action to follow (all times CDT). Ticket prices for the 8th Annual Russ Wallace Memorial on Friday August 16 at Tri-City Speedway in the general admission area will $20 for adults, with a pit pass for adults $35.

The following evening on Saturday August 17, the Schaeffer’s Oil MARS Super Late Model Racing Series will contest action at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, MO, with the Schaeffer’s Oil MARS Super Late Model Racing Series in competition in a full program of practice, time trials, heats, b-mains, and the 30 lap, $3,000 to win/$300 to start. Other divisions in competition at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on Saturday August 17 will be the track’s A-Modifieds, Pro Mods, UMP Sportsman, and UMP Pro 4’s. Activities at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on Saturday August 17 will see the pit area open at 4:00 p.m., while the general admission area will open at 5:00 p.m. The drivers meeting will be at 6:15 p.m., with practice set to begin at 6:30 p.m., and racing action getting underway at 7:00 p.m. (all times CDT). Ticket prices for Saturday August 17 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in the general admission area will $20 for adults, while a pit pass will be $35 for adults.

The weekend concludes on Sunday August 18 as the Schaeffer’s Oil MARS Super Late Model Racing Series competitors will compete at Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, IL, with the Schaeffer’s Oil MARS Super Late Model Racing Series in competition in a full program of practice, time trials, heats, b-mains, and the 30 lap, $3,000 to win/$300 to start main event. Other divisions in competition at Fayette County Speedway on Sunday August 18 will be the track’s Modifieds ($1,000 to win), B-Modifieds ($750 to win), and Hornets ($250 to win). Activities at Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, IL on Sunday August 18 will see the pit area and general admission area open at 4:00 p.m. The drivers meeting will be at 6:00 p.m., with practice set to begin at 6:30 p.m., followed immediately by time trials and green flag racing (all times CDT). Ticket prices for the Sunday August 18 event at Fayette County Speedway in the general admission area will $20 for adults, with a pit pass for adults being $35.

The Super Late Model portion of all three racing programs will be sanctioned by the Schaeffer’s Oil MARS Super Late Model Racing Series. The entry fee will be $100, plus transponder rental for timing/scoring purposes. The Super Late Model tire rule for all three events will be as follows: Hoosier LM20 on left the left front, right front, and left rear; Hoosier LM40 mandatory on the right rear (grooving and siping allowed). Random tire samples will be taken by the series. Drivers not making the feature event will receive $50 tow money.

The Schaeffer’s Oil MARS Super Late Model Racing Series has seen five different winners in six events so far in 2019, with those winners including Brian Shirley (Clarksville), David Seibers (Clarksville), Devin Gilpin (Brownstown), and Kent Robinson (Farmer City), Shelby Miles (Brownstown), and Mike Marlar (Brownstown). David Seibers of Chapel Hill, TN and Dean Carpenter of Coldwater, MS are currently tied for the Schaeffer’s Oil MARS Super Late Model Racing Series points lead with 1,090 points each heading into these three events.

Tri-City Speedway is located at 5100 Nameoki Road in Granite City, IL 62042. For more information concerning Tri-City Speedway, call Promoter Tammy Gundaker at (636) 448-9111 or Promoter Kevin Gundaker at (636) 795-0052 or visit the track’s webpage at www.tricityspeedway.net.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 is located at 1540 Herky-Holine in Pevely, MO 63070. For more information concerning Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, call (636) 479-3219 or visit the track’s webpage at www.federatedautopartsraceway.com.

Fayette County Speedway is located at 1378 East 2200 Avenue in Brownstown, IL 62418. For more information concerning Fayette County Speedway, call (618) 347-2327 or visit the track’s webpage at www.fayettecospeedway.com.

For more information concerning the Schaeffer’s Oil MARS Super Late Model Racing Series, please call series promoter/race director Chris Tilley at (606) 219-1723 or (828) 361-5981 or log on to the series official webpage at www.MarsRacingSeries.com .

The Schaeffer’s Oil MARS Racing Series would like to thank the following 2019 Series Sponsors: Schaeffer’s Oil, VP Racing Fuels, Hoosier Tire Midwest, AR Bodies, Cruise with the Champions, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, DirtonDirt.com, Brucebilt Performance, Wiles Racing Driveshafts and Custom Suspension.

Tri-City Speedway (Aug. 16), Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Aug. 17), and Fayette County Speedway (Aug. 18) Feature Purse (all three events 30 laps): 1) $3,000, 2) $1,500, 3) $1,000, 4) $800, 5) $700, 6) $600, 7) $500, 8) $475, 9) $450, 10) $425, 11) $400, 12) $375, 13) $350, 14) $325, 15) $300, 16) $300, 17) $300, 18) $300, 19) $300, 20) $300, 21) $300, 22) $300

Current Schaeffer’s Oil MARS Super Late Model Racing Series Points (after 8/3/19):

David Seibers-1,090 Dean Carpenter-1,090 Jose Parga-672 Devin Gilpin-625 Allen Weisser-582 Dennis Erb, Jr.-562 Greg Johnson-558 Brian Shirley-552 Shelby Miles-546 Chad Stapleton-534

2019 Series Winners/Upcoming MARS Racing Series Events:

March 1-Clarksville Speedway-Brian Shirley

March 2-Clarksville Speedway-David Seibers

April 13-Brownstown Speedway-Devin Gilpin

May 10-Farmer City Raceway-Farmer City, IL-Kent Robinson

July 6-Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN)-Shelby Miles

August 3-Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN)-Mike Marlar

August 16-Tri-City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL)-$3,000 to win

August 17-Federated Auto Parts Raceway @ I-55 (Pevely, MO)-$3,000 to win

August 18-Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)-$3,000 to win

August 30-Thunder Valley Raceway (Salem, IN)-$3,000 to win