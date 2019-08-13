STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 8.13.2019

Below are the STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Late Model Rankings after another big win by the South Carolina driver Chris Madden. Madden had never won the North/South 100 and he dominated the Florence Speedway last week. He won the Thursday $10,000 to win and Saturday backed it up with another $50,000. The Bloomquist driver has racked up over 140 grand over the last month, and will definitely be a threat again this week in Batesville Arkansas at the Topless 100. Madden has moved into 6th in the STLRacing.com Dirt Late Model Rankings.

Hudson O’Neal came home second in his Longhorn Chassis, he had been struggling of late. Jimmy Owens picked up another podium finish and might have won Thursday night if he had not got into a lapped car.

Devin Moran and Zach Dohm rounded out the top five at the North/South. Moran had been struggling in the Dunn/Benson Ford Rocket and the team has been very inconsistent. Zach Dohm has broken into the STLRacing.com Top 25 with his 5th place run, he also ran 3rd in the preliminary Thursday night feature. Dohm has been very good since jumping in a new rocket a couple of months ago.

Tim McCreadie has been very good the last couple of weeks running second at Cedar Lake and now coming home 6th in the North/South. TMAC always runs good in Batesville so maybe this is the week that the Sweetner’s #39 picks up his first Lucas win of the season.

The Lucas Series has another big weekend as the tour heads to Arkansas for the Topless 100. Thursday and Friday will see preliminary action paying $5,000 to win and Saturday will pay $40,000 to win. This one is a hard one to call several drivers run good at Batesville. Davenport driving for Mark Martin and Lance Landers who are from Batesville I am sure have high expectations this week as well as the hottest driver in the Country Chris Madden. Jimmy Owens, Scott Bloomquist, and TMAC should all be in the hunt as well.

The World of Outlaws are also back in the action this weekend with a 3 race swing in Pennsylvania. The tour will kick off at the Williams Grove Speedway Friday before heading to Port Royal and Eriez Saturday and Sunday. The question is can Brandon Sheppard sweep the East ?

The Butterball Classic also is happening this week at the Richmond Speedway in Kentucky and the winner will take home $20,000.

The MARS series has a 3 race swing in the St. Louis area this weekend starting at Tri-City Speedway before heading to Pevely and the Fayette County Fairgrounds. The races pay $3,000 to win each night. Brian Shirley plans on hitting all 3 Shows this weekend.

STLRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 2019 8.13.2019

1 Brandon Sheppard

2 Jonathan Davenport

3 Ricky Weiss

4 Jimmy Owens

5 Tim McCreadie

6 Chris Madden

7 Bobby Pierce

8 Mike Marlar

9 Dale McDowell

10 Shane Clanton

11 Tyler Erb

12 Scott Bloomquist

13 Brandon Overton

14 Devin Moran

15 Hudson O’Neal

16 Chase Junghans

17 Josh Richards

18 Brian Shirley

19 Chris Ferguson

20 Darrell Lanigan

21 Ross Bailes

22 Earl Pearson Jr.

23 Shannon Buckingham

24 Dennis Erb Jr.

25 Zach Dohm

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks.