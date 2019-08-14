Deery Series back in Illinois for Sunday show at Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (Aug. 14) – Another Sunday date at another Illinois speedplant is next on the sched­ule for the Deery Brothers Summer Series.

The IMCA Late Model tour travels to Quincy Raceway for a $2,000 to win, minimum $300 to start main event on Aug. 18. That will be the first Deery race held at Quincy since July of 2011.

Pit gates open at 3 p.m. and the grandstand opens at 4 p.m. on race day. Hot laps are at 6:15 p.m. with racing to follow.

Spectator admission is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for students and free for kids 10 and under. Pit passes are $35.

Jeff Aikey won the first Deery event held at Quincy, in 1998, and is the only driver with two tour wins to his credit so far this season.

One-time winners in 2019 include Justin Kay, Joel Callahan, Eric Pollard and, most recently, Matt Ryan. Ryan was first to the checkers last Sunday at Quad City Speedway.

Point leader Andy Eckrich has three runner-up finishes in the first six events of the season and was third at East Moline.

He’s one of nine drivers who has qualified for every main event this year as is Darrel DeFrance, who has competed at all 496 events in Deery Series history.

The series is at West Liberty Raceway on Aug. 24 before traveling to Boone Speedway for open­ing night of the IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s on Sept. 2.

Deery Brothers Summer Series top 20 point standings – 1. Andy Eckrich, Oxford, Iowa, 278; 2. Joel Callahan, Dubuque, Iowa, 269; 3. Matt Ryan, Davenport, Iowa, 263; 4. Curt Martin, Independ­ence, Iowa, 245; 5. Jeremiah Hurst, Dubuque, Iowa, 235; 6. Darrel DeFrance, Mar­shalltown, Iowa, 231; 7. Joe Zrostlik, Long Grove, Iowa, 230; 8. Andy Nezworski, Buffalo, Iowa, 225; 9. Justin Kay, Wheatland, Iowa, 217; 10. Dalton Simonsen, Fairfax, Iowa, 211; 11. Brian Har­ris, Davenport, Iowa, 196; 12. Jeff Aikey, Cedar Falls, Iowa, 191; 13. John Emerson, Waterloo, Iowa, 185; 14. Eric Pollard, Peosta, Iowa, 163; 15. Gary Webb, Blue Grass, Iowa, 161; 16. Chad Holladay, Muscatine, Iowa, 160; 17. Tyler Bruening, Decorah, Iowa, 139; 18. Todd Malm­strom, Hampton, Ill., 137; 19. Tommy Elston, Keokuk, Iowa, 118; 20. Terry Neal, Ely, Iowa, 117.