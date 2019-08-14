POWRi National Midgets Set For Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway



Five Division Show To Begin Action Packed Racing Weekend

(Lincoln, IL) For the second time this season, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League is set to take the track at Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL. The quick and nimble racers were also part of the Summer Nationals event on June 30, when NASCAR star, Christopher Bell, took home the trophy. Friday’s event will also feature four other action packed divisions of racing, which will make for a great start to an action packed race weekend in Central Illinois.

For the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, Jesse Colwell, of Red Bluff, CA, leads the standings in the Keith Kunz-Curb Agajanian Motorsports/JBL Audio #71. Colwell has claimed one win with nine top five finishes and fifteen top tens. His lead is 330 over Zach Daum. Jake Neuman, Ace McCarthy, and Holley Hollan round out the top five in this year’s standings.

The Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models, after an exciting race last week, will be back in action at Lincoln this week in their 9th event of the season. The local track points as well as the Big Ten points are led by Springfield, IL’s Jake Little. Little has won two features at Lincoln this season and has claimed a Big Ten win at Jacksonville. Denny Woodworth and Roben Huffman are tied for second in the Lincoln points, while Cody Maguire and Colby Sheppard round out the top five.

In the DIRTcar Modifieds, Mason City, IL driver, Brian Lynn, leads the standings by 40 over his son Austin. Last year, the scenario was similar but a much closer battle. Right now, Brian has a 40 point lead, which puts him in pretty good shape with two events left. Tommy Sheppard, Mike Brooks, and Ray Bollinger complete the top five.

Andy Baugh, of Mason City, IL, has won five out of seven features in the Nutech Seed DII Midget class this season and leads the standings coming into the week. While Baugh has only come up short twice, once was this past Friday night. Jeff Sparks, Mark McMahill, Patrick Ryan, and Daltyn England complete the top five in points. Karter Sarff won a feature earlier this year, while Korey Weyant picked up last week’s win. The Nutech Seed Front Row Challenge bonus will be up to $800 this Friday night.

Rounding out Friday’s action will be the DIRTcar Hornets. Pekin, IL driver Danny Oates leads the way by just two points over Eric Vanapeldoorn. Oates has claimed one feature win, while Vanapeldoorn has claimed three. Carter Dart, Brady Reed, and Cook Crawford round out the top five in points.

Friday’s “Night Before The Mile” event will be presented by Richmond Gear. Richmond will be presenting Pro Late Model and Modified drivers special award certificates in an awards package. It’s all part of a great weekend of racing that features Lincoln Speedway Friday night, Macon Speedway Saturday night, and the Illinois State Fair races on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Pit gates will open Friday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, with racing at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $18, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League

Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models

1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 412 0 2 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 380 32 3 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 342 70 4 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 314 98 5 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 294 118 6 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 280 132 7 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 268 144 8 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 226 186 9 78 Shawn Diggs Leroy IL 182 230 10 2K Kyle Van Dorn New Berlin IL 168 244

DIRTcar Lincoln Speedway Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 348 0 2 45DW Denny Woodworth Mendon IL 294 54 3 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 294 54 4 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 284 64 5 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 272 76 6 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 226 122 7 38L Ryan Little Springfield IL 224 124 8 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 206 142 9 09 Dane Arvin Danvers IL 172 176 10 7Z Michael Maestas Lincoln IL 146 202

DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 432 0 2 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 392 40 3 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 356 76 4 3 Mike Brooks Peoria IL 318 114 5 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 306 126 6 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 262 170 7 777 Trevor Neville Mackinaw IL 228 204 8 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 218 214 9 83 Austin Charron Peoria IL 190 242 10 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 152 280

Nutech Seed DII Midgets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 37 Andy Baugh Mason City IL 410 0 2 55 Jeff Sparks Mason City IL 330 80 3 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 328 82 4 23 Patrick Ryan Springfield IL 300 110 5 19E Daltyn England Springfield IL 286 124 6 11 Brandon Smith Mason City IL 276 134 7 42 Kevin Battefeld Lewistown IL 262 148 8 18 Tyler Roth 234 176 9 10C Bret Tripplett Lincoln IL 228 182 10 7X Mitchell Davis Auburn IL 168 242

DIRTcar Hornets