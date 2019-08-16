Gustin garners 100th USMTS victory in maiden voyage to Dallas County Speedway

URBANA, Mo. (Aug. 15)–The United States Modified Touring Series invaded the Dallas County Speedway in Urbana, Mo., for the first time Thursday for the inaugural Bullring Bash presented by Hooker Harness, and a record crowd was on hand to witness Ryan Gustin beat Dereck Ramirez to the finish line by a whisker.

“That was one heck of a race,” Gustin said in victory lane. “I thought he (Ramirez) took it away from us, but we gave each other a lane and always race each other clean.”

The win was the 100th of Gustin’s USMTS career.

“I wasn’t sure we were going to get number 100 this year or not,” Gustin said after posting his first top-ten finish since the Silver Dollar Nationals nearly one month ago. “It’s a milestone, man, and it feels good. Looking forward to tomorrow.”

The winner-along with everybody else who competed in the wild 40-lap main event on the tiny, slightly-banked quarter-mile-never had a moment to rest as action was constant from the front of the field back.

From the pole position, Terry Phillips took charge at the drop of the green flag and ran the low line while Gustin churned the loose clay lining the long way around the track.

The lead duo found the back of the pack by lap 12 and Gustin was able to squeak by to lead for the first time on lap 18 just before a caution flag waved and let everybody catch their breath.

Phillips continued to challenge Gustin for the lead for the next 10 laps until the two made contact in turn 4 and Phillips wound up smacking a yuke tire neat the exit of the corner.

Another yellow flag waved as Phillips saw his night come to an end, and on the restart Marriott followed Gustin but Ramirez stuck his nose underneath and claimed the second position.

The final 10 laps were intense as Gustin and Ramirez raced wheel-to-wheel lap after lap while four more cautions slowed the pace.

The final caution waved with three laps to go, and Ramirez edged in front of Gustin at the flagstand to lead lap 38 and again the next time around as they drag-raced beneath USMTS flagman Ryne Staley’s white flag.

The pair exited the final corner door to door as they raced to the checkered. Despite sending a shower of sparks off of the front-stretch concrete wall, Gustin nipped Ramirez by less than five one-hundredths of a second.

“This is a small deal, it’s elbows up,” Gustin added. “It doesn’t matter what you do to your car, you just have to get up on the wheel at these small little places and get after it.”

The win was worth $2,500 to the 28-year-old from Marshalltown, Iowa.

For Ramirez, it was his fifth runner-up finish in seven races during the Casey’s Hunt for the USMTS National Championship while Marriott, Rodney Sanders and Dean Wille completed the top five.

Jake O’Neil, Jason Pursley, Terry Schultz, Stephen Muilenburg and hometown favorite Colson Kirk rounded out the top 10.

Thursday’s event was made possible by 54 Buildings & More, Oak Star Bank, Hermitage Lumber, Loehr Construction, Robert Sawyer Agency, Big Surf Waterpark, Krystal’s Hair Studio, Eagle Machine, D & D Welding & Fabrication, St. Clair County State Bank, Scotty’s Signs & Wraps and Citizens Memorial Heatlhcare.

On Friday, the USMTS invades the Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo., in an event presented by PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain.

In the one previous visit here by the series in 2009, UMP Modified standout Mike Harrison was the winner.

Gates will open at 4 p.m., hot laps begin at 6:30 and racing gets underway at 7:30. Tickets are $18 for adults or just $15 for seniors 55+ and military. Youth (6-15) $5. Kids 5 and under are free. Family packs are $30. Pit passes are $35.

Two-time USMTS National Champion Ryan Gustin will meet and greet fans at the Casey’s located at 224 W. 4th St. in Eldon, Mo., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. While you’re there, get yourself a slice of delicious Casey’s pizza, meet the ‘The Reaper’ and see his No. 19R Spike Hardcore Energy USMTS Modified.

The Lake Ozark Speedway is a semi-banked 1/3-mile clay oval located at south of Eldon on US 54, then 0.1 mile east on SR, then 0.5 mile north on Twiggy Ln. (frontage road). For more information, check out lakeozarkspeedway.net.

The four-night, 96-hour grind wraps up Saturday at the Salina Highbanks Speedway in Pryor Creek, Okla., for the 7th Annual Salute to Veterans presented by Bryke Racing.

To connect with the United States Modified Touring Series, visit usmts.com. You can also like us on Facebook, visit us on Instagram, follow us on Twitter, connect with us on LinkedIn and watch us on YouTube. Keep up to speed, get it first and subscribe to USMTS e-News.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Casey’s General Stores USMTS National Championship

Casey’s Hunt for the USMTS National Championship

Inaugural Bullring Bash presented by Hooker Harness

Dallas County Speedway, Urbana, Mo.

Thursday, Aug, 15, 2019

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Casey’s General Stores “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (4) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

2. (3) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

3. (2) 5 Colson Kirk (R), Urbana, Mo.

4. (6) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

5. (5) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

6. (1) 73 Mark Simon (R), Buffalo, Mo.

7. (7) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

8. (8) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 62 Hunter Marriott (R), Brookfield, Mo.

2. (4) 17 Mike Striegel (R), Wheatland, Mo.

3. (7) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

4. (2) 73 Mickey Burrell, Fair Grove, Mo.

5. (6) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

6. (5) 19sb Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif.

7. (3) 21x Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

8. (8) 9 Jimmy Ray, Las Cruces, N.M.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (3) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (1) 33 Stephen Muilenburg, Sparta, Mo.

3. (2) 38c Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

4. (4) 68m Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

5. (6) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

6. (5) 91x Greg Skaggs, Broken Arrow, Okla.

7. (7) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

8. (8) 31 Ed Griggs (R), Pleasant Hill, Mo.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (10 laps, all advance):

1. (2) 73 Mark Simon (R), Buffalo, Mo.

2. (3) 19sb Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif.

3. (1) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

4. (4) 91 Greg Skaggs, Broken Arrow, Okla.

5. (5) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

6. (6) 21x Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

7. (9) 9 Jimmy Ray, Las Cruces, N.M.

8. (10) 31 Ed Griggs (R), Pleasant Hill, Mo.

9. (8) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

10. (7) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (4) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/TriStar, 40, $2500.

2. (8) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 40, $1500.

3. (6) 62 Hunter Marriott (R), Brookfield, Mo., Rage/KSE, 40, $1000.

4. (10) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $800.

5. (12) 68m Dean Willie, Warrensburg, Mo., Hughes/ChevPerf, 40, $500.

6. (19) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Cornett, 40, $600.

7. (9) 38c Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo., GRT/Midstate, 40, $350.

8. (2) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $300.

9. (3) 33 Stephen Muilenburg, Sparta, Mo., TRE/Eagle, 40, $275.

10. (7) 5 Colson Kirk (R), Urbana, Mo., Hughes/Dickens, 40, $250.

11. (20) 21x Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn., MBCustoms/ChevPerf, 40, $375.

12. (5) 17 Mike Striegel (R), Wheatland, Mo., GRT/Driskell, 40, $350.

13. (11) 73 Mickey Burrell, Fair Grove, Mo., Shaw/BMS, 40, $200.

14. (15) 73 Mark Simon (R), Buffalo, Mo., Shaw/Eagle, 40, $200.

15. (14) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/ChevPerf, 40, $275.

16. (23) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., GRT/Cornett, 40, $250.

17. (21) 9 Jimmy Ray, Las Cruces, N.M., AOS/AOS, 40, $250.

18. (18) 91x Greg Skaggs, Broken Arrow, Okla., Rage/ChevPerf, 35, $200.

19. (1) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 29, $250.

20. (24) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, 29, $250.

21. (16) 19sb Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, 26, $250.

22. (17) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., MBCustoms/Durham, 26, $250.

23. (22) 31 Ed Griggs (R), Pleasant Hill, Mo., DirtWorks/ChevPerf, 26, $200.

24. (13) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/Hill, 25, $250.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Phillips 1-17, Gustin 18-37, Ramirez 38-39, Gustin 40.

Total Laps Led: Gustin 21, Phillips 17, Ramirez 2.

Margin of Victory: 0.046 second.

Time of Race: 29 minutes, 46.482 seconds (7 cautions).

Provisional Starters: none.

Eibach Spring Forward Award: O’Neil (advanced 13 positions).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: O’Neil (started 19th, finished 6th).

Entries: 24.

Next Race: Friday, Aug. 16, Lake Ozark Speedway, Eldon, Mo.

Casey’s General Stores USMTS National Championship Points: Sanders 2550, Ramirez 2357, Marriott 2243, Gustin 2097, Phillips 2036, O’Neil 1941, Zack VanderBeek 1712, Kates 1587, Striegel 1584, Duvall 1321.

Casey’s Hunt for the USMTS National Championship Points: Sanders 668, Ramirez 652, Marriott 612, Phillips 585, Saurer 427, Kates 423, Striegel 422, Gustin 410, Zack VanderBeek 381, O’Neil 371.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Marriott 2023, Striegel 1539, Carlos Ahumada Jr. 549, Dustin Hodges 522, Nathan Hagar 415.

USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 232, Hughes 228, GRT 170, Rage 170, LG2 157.

USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Hatfield 208, Cornett 194, KSE 149, Durham 137, Stoen 120.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Burrell.

Beyea Custom Headers – Sanders.

Bryke Racing – Duvall.

BSB Manufacturing – Mari.

Casey’s General Stores – Clark.

Champ Pans – Wille.

Deatherage Opticians – Striegel.

E3 Spark Plugs – Marriott.

Edelbrock – Ramirez.

Eibach – O’Neil.

Fast Shafts – Marriott.

FK Rod Ends – O’Neil.

Hooker Harness – Burrell.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Skaggs.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Ray.

K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports – Wolff.

Keyser Manufacturing – Kirk.

KSE Racing Products – Muilenburg.

Maxima Racing Oils – Gustin.

Out-Pace Racing Products – Clark.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Simon.

QA1 – Pursley.

RacerWebsite.com – Griggs.

Simpson Performance Products – Gustin.

Swift Springs – Gustin, Wille.

Sybesma Graphics – Phillips.

Tire Demon – Saurer.

VP Racing Fuels – Gustin.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Pursley.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

USMTS OFFICIAL SPONSORS: American Racer Racing Tires, Casey’s General Stores, Chevrolet Performance, CP-Carrillo, Deatherage Opticians, Eibach Springs, Fast Shafts, FK Rod Ends, Intercomp, Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts, K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports, KSE Racing Products, Malvern Bank, Mesilla Valley Transportation, MSD, MyRacePass, Nitroquest Media, Pace Performance, PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain, RacinDirt.com, RacingJunk.com, Snickers, Spike Hardcore Energy, Summit Racing Equipment, VP Racing Fuels, Wrisco Industries.

USMTS PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: Arizona Sport Shirts, ASi Racewear, Boubin Tire & Automotive, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Duvall Electric, Eagle Moon Farm, Impact RaceGear, PBM Performance Products, RACEceiver, Rancho Milagro Racing, River’s Edge Scrap Management, Tony Moro Powder Coat, Top of the World Ranch, YouDirt.com.

USMTS CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: 905 Ink, AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Bryke Racing, BSB Manufacturing, Champ Pans, E3 Spark Plugs, Edelbrock, Forty9 Designs, Genesis Racing Shocks, Hooker Harness, Hyperco, Integra Racing Shocks and Springs, Keyser Manufacturing, Maxima Racing Oils, Out-Pace Racing Products, QA1, RacerWebsite.com, Real Racing Wheels, Simpson Performance Products, Swift Springs, Sybesma Graphics, Tire Demon, Wilwood Racing.

##

