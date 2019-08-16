Macon Speedway Set For Return Of POWRi National Midgets Saturday Night

(Macon, IL) The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets are set for their return to Mighty Macon Speedway this coming Saturday night, August 17. The series, which had a couple of events rained out at the track, earlier this year, will be making their second visit of the season, this time for the Camfield Memorial. Four other divisions will also be in action.

Jake Neuman, of New Berlin, IL, will be looking for his second Macon Speedway victory, after claiming the win on July 27. Neuman bested Tyler Thomas, Daniel Adler, point leader Jesse Colwell, and Daison Pursley. Decatur, IL’s Terry Babb took sixth in that event.

Adding to the fun Saturday will be a barrage of other talented drivers who decided to make a Central Illinois visit this weekend. Hot shoes Tyler Courtney, Logan Seavey, Tanner Thorson, Zach Daum, Tanner Carrick, CJ Leary, and Thomas Meseraull are also in competition with the Midgets this weekend, as they had Fairbury Thursday, Lincoln Friday, and Macon Saturday marked on their calendars.

The POWRi National Micros presented by Bailey Chassis will make their first official appearance at the track this season. A number of local unsanctioned shows have been held with good fields of cars. Springfield, IL’s Daryn Stark leads the track standings, while Jacob Tipton, John Barnard, Molly Day, and Will Armitage have had plenty of Macon track time this season.

In the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Tommy Sheppard comes into the week leading the standing by 130 over Alan Crowder. Sheppard has taken 8 wins in just 13 starts. Tim Hancock is third in points, while Curt Rhodes, and Zach Rhodes complete the top five.

Mt. Olive, IL driver Tim Hancock is looking for yet another Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modified championship in and is in pretty good position to do so. Hancock is up 82 points on Nick Justice, Rob Timmons, Tim Riech, and Tim Hancock, Jr. Hancock, Sr. has claimed 10 feature wins, while Justice, Timmons, and Hancock, Jr. have each claimed one victory.

Brady Reed, of Decatur, IL is looking to continue his strong season in the DIRTcar Hornet class. Reed has a 104 point advantage in the standings, winning four feature events this year. Carter Dart, Cook Crawford, Marty Sullivan, and Billy Mason complete the top five.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 3:00, with grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $18 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

Saturday night’s event is part of a huge weekend of racing in Central Illinois featuring POWRi Midgets at Lincoln on Friday night, USAC Silver Crown Saturday afternoon at the Springfield Mile, and the ARCA Menards Series on Sunday afternoon in Springfield.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League



Micros By Bailey Chassis (track standings)

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 55S Daryn Stark Springfield IL 320 0 2 10 Jacob Tipton Decatur IL 318 2 3 8B John Barnard Sherman IL 300 20 4 17 Molly Day Atwood IL 298 22 5 7A Will Armitage Athens IL 246 74 6 84 Tyler Day Atwood IL 218 102 7 11 Jeff Beasley Urbana IL 186 134 8 5B Chad Baldwin Lincoln IL 184 136 9 21 Aaron Andruskevitch Riverton IL 178 142 10 28 Luke Verardi Taylorville IL 172 148



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 762 0 2 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 632 130 3 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 580 182 4 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 448 314 5 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 424 338 6 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 358 404 7 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 310 452 8 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 310 452 9 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 286 476 10 22 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 256 506



Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 792 0 2 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 710 82 3 5 Rob Timmons Centralia IL 704 88 4 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 646 146 5 22 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 564 228 6 11 Roy Magee Springfield IL 528 264 7 14N Nathan Lynch Hillsboro IL 488 304 8 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 428 364 9 35 Tom Davidson Springfield IL 426 366 10 B21 Billy Nail Decatur IL 404 388



Hornets