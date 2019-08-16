Madden Continues Hot Streak with Batesville Victory

LOCUST GROVE, Ark. (August 15, 2019) – Chris Madden continued his recent hot streak by winning Thursday night’s opener at Batesville Motor Speedway.

The win marks his third consecutive trip to Victory Lane in Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series competition. Madden survived a battle with Brandon Overton to score the victory on night one of the COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions.

Madden was unchallenged other than when he slid up the track after a lap 19 restart and Overton forged ahead on lap 21. Overton slid up the track a lap later which allowed Madden to get back by him and go on for the victory, his 11th career Lucas Oil Late Model Late Model Dirt Series win.

Madden; the 44-year-old South Carolina native; started alongside polesitter Mike Marlar on the front row for the 30-lap main event. Madden bolted to the lead at the drop of the green with Marlar going to the second position. Those two were joined by Overton and Davenport in lapped traffic as a four-car battle for the race lead was developing until a caution for fifth-place running Tyler Erb slowed the field.

After losing the lead for just one lap, Madden managed to regain his momentum and powered his way to the victory. Overton crossed the finish line in second with Madden’s teammate, Scott Bloomquist finishing in third. Jimmy Owens and Jonathan Davenport completed the top five.

“We were bottoming out getting into one. We shoved the nose across the center, and we got hung up in the fluff,” said the winner talking about how Overton had gotten by him for the race lead. “It opened the door for Brandon. We gathered it back together and made a good corner in 3 and 4. Right now going through the race I am wondering what we are hurting in this race and what we need to maintenance the car for tomorrow night’s race. We don’t want something to bite us that we overlooked tonight for Saturday’s big race.”

“If the track stays like this for tomorrow night we definitely learned a lot. I think Mooney will work on it and get it ready for the rest of the weekend. It will be back to the old Batesville.”

Overton, who was seeking his fifth career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory was in the hunt the entire race. “As soon as he [Madden] pushed up the race track we were able to get by him. Then I went down there and did the same thing. I just got a little choppy and if you let it roll in there it would sit down for a little bit. Chris has the best car in the country right now so congratulations to him.”

Bloomquist ended up on the podium after starting in fifth. “Definitely this car is on track now. We can race now. I felt like we were holding our own out there. We might have to tweak it little bit more. We have got a different car under me now. It is great to see Chris winning. It’s great to know our cars are good right now. We just have to keep working hard and we will be fine.”

The winner’s Scott Bloomquist Racing, Bloomquist Race Car is powered by a Custom Race Engine and sponsored by Great America Steak Company, STEEL-IT, Lucas Oil Products, Sorbera Chiropractic, Petroff Towing, Crossfit by Overton, Sweet Manufacturing, VP Fuels, and Penske Shocks.

Completing the top ten were Josh Richards, Hudson O’Neal, Mike Marlar, Earl Pearson Jr., and Tony Jackson Jr.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Thursday, August 15, 2019

Batesville Motor Speedway – Batesville, Ark.

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Mike Marlar / 13.445 seconds

Fast Time Group B: Chris Madden / 13.346 seconds (overall)

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Mike Marlar, Scott Bloomquist, Timothy Culp, BJ Robinson, Raymond Merrill, Kyle Beard, Michael Norris, Robert Baker, Zach McMillan, David Payne, Nathan Brown, Chad Mallett

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Brandon Overton, Tyler Erb ®, Neil Baggett, Logan Martin, Devin Moran ®, Mason Oberkramer, Kyle Bronson, Shannon Babb, Jon Mitchell, Brad Couch, Morgan Bagley

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Chris Madden, Earl Pearson, Jr., Jimmy Owens, Billy Moyer, Tony Jackson, Jr., Jack Sullivan, Brian Rickman, Wendell Wallace, Hunter Rasdon, Scott Crigler, Stormy Scott, Jared Landers-DNS

Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Josh Richards, Hudson O’Neal, Billy Moyer Jr., Austin Rettig, Tim McCreadie, Johnny Scott, Shanon Buckingham, Gavin Landers, Robbie Stuart, Jake Davis-DNS

Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Devin Moran ®, Michael Norris, Mason Oberkramer, Shannon Babb, Kyle Bronson, Jon Mitchell, Zach McMillan, Morgan Bagley, David Payne, Nathan Brown, Chad Mallett, Raymond Merrill, Robert Baker, Brad Couch, Kyle Beard-DNS



FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tony Jackson, Jr., Austin Rettig, Tim McCreadie, Jack Sullivan, Johnny Scott, Brian Rickman, Shanon Buckingham, Wendell Wallace, Stormy Scott, Gavin Landers, Hunter Rasdon, Robbie Stuart, Jared Landers-DNS, Jake Davis-DNS, Scott Crigler-DNS

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (30 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 0m Chris Madden Gray Court, SC $5,000 2 3 2 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $3,000 3 5 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $2,000 4 10 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,500 5 4 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $1,250 6 8 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $1,000 7 12 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $950 8 1 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $900 9 6 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $850 10 18 56 Tony Jackson, Jr. Lebanon, MO $800 11 17 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH $700 12 14 21 Billy Moyer Batesville, AR $600 13 11 21xxx Neil Baggett Columbus, MS $600 14 22 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $600 15 16 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $600 16 19 5 Michael Norris Sarver, PA $600 17 20 94 Austin Rettig Sikeston, MO $550 18 24 18X Jack Sullivan Greenbrier, AR $500 19 13 1B BJ Robinson Haughton, LA $500 20 9 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR $500 21 7 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX $500 22 15 36 Logan Martin West Plains, MO $500 23 23 18 Shannon Babb Mowequa, IL $500 24 21 93 Mason Oberkramer Broseley, MO $500

Race Statistics

Entrants: 47

Lap Leaders: Chris Madden (Laps 1 – 20); Brandon Overton (Lap 21); Chris Madden (Laps 22 – 30)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Chris Madden

Margin of Victory: 1.378 seconds

Cautions: Tyler Erb (Lap 19)

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tony Jackson Jr. (Advanced 8 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Devin Moran

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Devin Moran

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Custom Race Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: AJ Allen (Chris Madden)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Chris Madden (Lap #1 – 14.111 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Tyler Erb

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Chris Madden (29 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Mike Marlar

Time of Race: 10 minutes 29 seconds

COMP CAMS Topless 100 Point Standings After Night 1: