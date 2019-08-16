WISE WHEELS CUSHION TO SECOND POWRi WIN AT FAIRBURY

FAIRBURY, ILL. (August 15, 2019) – Adding his second-career POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League victory on Thursday night, Zeb Wise of Angola, Ind. wheeled the Clauson-Marshall Racing, Driven 2 Save Lives, Spike/SR-11 No. 39BC to the win on Thursday night at Fairbury American Legion Speedway.

Starting from the outside pole, Wise took the green flag alongside PAC Racing Springs High Point Man, Thomas Meseraull. Sliding across turns one and two in front of Wise, Meseraull made an immediate bid for control of the lead, but Wise was too quick with the crossover as he snuck down and drove back by the No. 7X to lead the opening circuit.

Heading straight for the cushion, Wise rocketed away in the early stages as his Clauson-Marshall teammate, Tyler Courtney, made his way into the second spot with a pass on Meseraull. While Courtney set his sights on Wise out front, Logan Seavey of Sutter, Calif. was the hard charger storming through the field aboard his Keith Kunz-Curb Agajanian Motorsports, Mobil 1, Bullet/Toyota No. 67.

Catching Wise with six laps left, Courtney was within striking distance and set himself up to attack his teammate for command of the top spot. Tossing a slider as they came to the five to go signal, Courtney cleared Wise, but was quickly relegated back to second as the caution flew for Thomas Meseraull.

Restarting with six to go, Wise led the field back to green fully aware of Courtney’s presence behind him. Another caution on the 27th circuit for Maria Cofer lined the field up for one final restart as Wise led Courtney and a rocket-fast Seavey.

Expecting a challenge for the lead, Wise received nothing in the final three laps as Courtney’s hands were too full with an exchange of sliders from Seavey. While those two fought head-to-head, Wise snuck away and drove the No. 39BC to victory, marking his second-career POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League win.

Logan Seavey chased Wise to the line, capping an impressive 14th-to-second charge aboard his No. 67. Tyler Courtney rounded out the podium in third with Tanner Thorson and Zach Daum closing out the top five. Finishing inside the top ten was Robert Dalby in sixth, Tucker Klaasmeyer in seventh, Jesse Colwell in eighth, Tanner Carrick in ninth and Cannon McIntosh.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League keeps the tripleheader weekend rolling tomorrow Friday, August 16 with a trip to Lincoln Speedway followed by a Saturday, August 17 appearance at Macon Speedway.

Auto Meter Heat One (8 Laps):

7X-Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, CA (6); 2. 3B-Shelby Bosie, Sherman, IL (1); 3. 98-Tanner Thorson, Minden, NV (4); 4. 5D-Zach Daum, Pocahontas, IL (9); 5. 67-Logan Seavey, Sutter, CA (5); 6. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer, Paola, KS (2); 7. 3N-Jake Neuman, New Berlin, IL (7); 8. 28-Ace McCarthy, Tahlequah, OK (8); 9. 9-Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, OK (3).

KSE Racing Products Heat Two (8 Laps):

17BC-Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN (3); 2. 71K-Tanner Carrick, Lincoln, CA (2); 3. 91T-Tyler Thomas, Collinsville, OK (5); 4. 71-Jesse Colwell, Red Bluff, CA (9); 5. 97K-Jesse Love, Redwood City, CA (4); 6. 21MC-Maria Cofer, Macdoel, CA (6); 7. 86C-David Camfield, Decatur, IL (8); 8. 72-Sam Johnson, St. Peters, MO (1); 9. 08-Cannon McIntosh, Bixby, OK (7).

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Three (8 Laps):

88-Robert Dalby, Anaheim, CA (1); 2. 39BC-Zeb Wise, Angola, IN (8); 3. 67K-Holley Hollan, Broken Arrow, OK (5); 4. 21KS-C.J. Leary, Greenfield, IN (3); 5. 47BC-Andrew Layser, Collegeville, PA (9); 6. 11-Tyler Baran, Joliet, IL (2); 7. 77U-Chris Urish, Elkhart, IL (4); 8. 17C-Devin Camfield, Decatur, IL (6); 9. 97A-Austin O’Dell, Rochester, IL (7).

Rod End Supply B-Main (12 Laps):

27-Tucker Klaasmeyer (2); 2. 3N-Jake Neuman (4); 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh (8); 4. 9-Daison Pursley (11); 5. 86C-David Camfield (1); 6. 28-Ace McCarthy (6); 7. 11-Tyler Baran (3); 8. 17C-Devin Camfield (7); 9. 77U-Chris Urish (5); 97A-Austin O’Dell (DNS); 72-Sam Johnson (DNS).

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Main Event (30 Laps):

39BC-Zeb Wise (2); 2. 67-Logan Seavey (14); 3. 17BC-Tyler Courtney (3); 4. 98-Tanner Thorson (12); 5. 5D-Zach Daum (4); 6. 88-Robert Dalby (6); 7. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer (17); 8. 71-Jesse Colwell (5); 9. 71K-Tanner Carrick (9); 10. 08-Cannon McIntosh (19); 11. 28-Ace McCarthy (22); 12. 21KS-C.J. Leary (13); 13. 9-Daison Pursley (20); 14. 67K-Holley Hollan (8); 15. 86C-David Camfield (21); 16. 47BC-Andrew Layser (10); 17. 97K-Jesse Love (15); 18. 21MC-Maria Cofer (16); 19. 7X-Thomas Meseraull (1); 20. 3N-Jake Neuman (18); 21. 3B-Shelby Bosie (11); 22. 91T-Tyler Thomas (7).

Lap Leader(s): Wise 1-30.

Hard Charger(s): Seavey +12.