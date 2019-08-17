COURTNEY SHINES BRIGHT IN POWRi SCORE AT LINCOLN

LINCOLN, ILL. (August 16, 2019) – Although hard to believe, Tyler Courtney’s impressive bid on Friday night at Lincoln Speedway marked only the second POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League win of his career. Leading 28 of 30 laps, “Sunshine” overcame a hectic early-race battle and fought off Logan Seavey in the late stages to park his Clauson-Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink, Spike/SR-11 No. 17BC in victory lane.

Creating excitement from the drop of the green flag, fans witnessed a nail-biting three-wide battle as C.J. Leary, Tyler Courtney and Logan Seavey immediately went all-out for the top spot. As the duo went to war, Leary laid down low as Courtney crept through the middle and Seavey screamed around the top, but it was Courtney’s No. 17BC who found the advantage at the stripe on lap one.

A near-disastrous bobble on the cushion in turn four almost sent Courtney into the fence, but a miraculous save saw him set it back down and slip to third as Leary led the second circuit with Seavey close behind. Quickly recovering, Courtney came charging back and found his way back to the top spot by lap four when a pair of cautions for Cannon McIntosh and Ace McCarthy soon followed.

While Courtney ran away in command on the ensuing restart, the action heated up for second as Leary and Seavey continually went at each other’s throats. A caution at the halfway mark restacked the field, but the yellow flew again shortly as fourth-place running Tucker Klaasmeyer stalled his No. 27 while in the midst of a frantic fight for position with Tyler Thomas and Zeb Wise.

Ready to show his cards, Seavey came gunning for Courtney on the restart as the No. 17BC went low and Seavey stuck his Keith Kunz-Curb Agajanian Motorsports, Mobil 1, Bullet/Toyota No. 67 to the high side. Approaching Courtney in the closing stages, Seavey launched a lap 25 slider into turn one as the duo saw the five to go signal, however, Courtney immediately crossed him over and found another gear as he pulled away.

Primed to collect his winnings, Courtney was a quarter-mile away from the checkered flag when the red flag for Ace McCarthy halted the hot and heavy action. Restarting with a green-white-checkered on tap, Courtney nailed it and hauled away from Seavey, ending all doubt in this Friday feature.

Leading 28 of the 30 laps, Tyler Courtney’s triumph marked his second-career victory with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League. His other win coming at Lucas Oil Speedway in May of 2017, this Lincoln Speedway score was an impressive one for the Indianapolis, Ind. native aboard the Clauson-Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink, Spike/SR-11 No. 17BC.

Logan Seavey of Sutter, Calif. once again finished in second-place at Lincoln Speedway, this time trailing Courtney to the line after chasing Christopher Bell to the stripe in June. Zeb Wise followed his Thursday triumph at Fairbury with a third-place effort in his Clauson-Marshall Racing, Driven 2 Save Lives, Spike/SR-11 No. 39BC.

Closing out the top ten at Lincoln was C.J. Leary in the fourth-spot aboard his Lucas Oil Products, Ripper/SR-11 No. 21KS, Tyler Thomas of Collinsville, Okla. in the fifth position, a hard-charging Holley Hollan in sixth-from-18th aboard her SIRIUSXM No. 67, Tanner Thorson in the seventh spot, Andrew Layser in eighth, Zach Daum in ninth and Jesse Colwell in tenth.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League concludes their tripleheader weekend tomorrow night at the “Mighty” Macon Speedway in Macon, Ill. alongside the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Outlaw Micro League.

Auto Meter Heat One (8 Laps):

1 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer, Paola, KS (1); 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh, Bixby, OK (2); 3. 9-Daison Pursley, Locust Grovce, OK (3); 4. 97K-Jesse Love, Redwood City, CA (5); 5. 98-Tanner Thorson, Minden, NV (6); 6. 71-Jesse Colwell, Red Bluff, CA (8); 7. 47BC-Andrew Layser, Collegeville, PA (4); 8. 3N-Jake Neuman, New Berlin, IL (7); DNS, 8-Adam Taylor, Shorewood, IL.

KSE Racing Products Heat Two (8 Laps):

67-Logan Seavey, Sutter, CA (2); 2. 71K-Tanner Carrick, Lincoln, CA (3); 3. 17BC-Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN (7); 4. 5D-Zach Daum, Pocahontas, IL (1); 5. 67K-Holley Hollan, Broken Arrow, OK (4); 6. 88-Robert Dalby, Anaheim, CA (8); 7. 3B-Shelby Bosie, Sherman, IL (9); 8. 86C-David Camfield, Decatur, IL (5); 9. 97A-Austin O’Dell, Rochester, IL (6);

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Three (8 Laps):

1.91T-Tyler Thomas, Collinsville, OK (2); 2. 21KS-C.J. Leary, Greenfield, IN (5); 3. 39BC-Zeb Wise, Angola, IN (7); 4. 21MC-Maria Cofer, Macdoel, CA (4); 5. 11-Daniel Robinson, Ewing, IL (8); 6. 17C-Devin Camfield, Decatur, IL (3); 7. 57-Mark McMahill, Peoria, IL (9); 8. 28-Ace McCarthy, Tahlquah, OK (6); 9. 25-Steve Buckwalter, Royersford, PA (1).

Rod End Supply B-Main (12 Laps / 6 Transfer):

3N-Jake Neuman (6); 2. 67K-Holley Hollan (1); 3. 3B-Shelby Bosie (2); 4. 47BC-Andrew Layser (5); 5. 28-Ace McCarthy (7); 6. 86C-David Camfield (8); 7. 97A-Austin O’Dell (10); 8. 57-Mark McMahill (4); 9. 8-Adam Taylor (9); 10. 17C-Devin Camfield (3); 11. 25-Steve Buckwalter (11).

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Main Event (30 Laps):

17BC-Tyler Courtney (2); 2. 67-Logan Seavey (4); 3. 39BC-Zeb Wise (3); 4. 21KS-C.J. Leary (1); 5. 91T-Tyler Thomas (5); 6. 67K-Holley Hollan (18); 7. 98-Tanner Thorson (13); 8. 47BC-Andrew Layser (20); 9. 5D-Zach Daum (16); 10. 71-Jesse Colwell (14); 11. 9-Daison Pursley (10); 12. 3N-Jake Neuman (17); 13. 88-Robert Dalby (15); 14. 11-Daniel Robinson (9); 15. 97K-Jesse Love (11); 16. 86C-David Camfield (22); 17. 21MC-Maria Cofer (12); 18. 28-Ace McCarthy (21); 19. 3B-Shelby Bosie (19); 20. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer (6); 21. 71K-Tanner Carrick (7); 22. 08-Cannon McIntosh (8).

Lap Leader(s): Courtney 1; Leary 2-3; Courtney 4-30.

Hard Charger(s): Hollan +12; Layser +12.